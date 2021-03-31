Mariamma Varkey, founder of Dubai's first private school, passes away at 90

  1. Home
March 31, 2021

Dubai, Mar 31: One of the pioneer private sector educators of the UAE, Mariamma Varkey, passed away at her son's Dubai residence on Wednesday morning. She was 90.

The matriarch of the Varkey family, along with her late husband KS Varkey, founded Dubai's first private school, Our Own English High School, in 1968.

She was bed-ridden for several years.

She is survived by her son Sunny Varkey, Chairman of the GEMS group — the world's largest school operator — and daughter Susan Mathews.

The Dubai Mar Thoma Parish has offered "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family members. Mariamma Varkey was one of "our senior most members", the parish said.

March 21,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday warned saying that the second wave of Coronavirus has begun in the State and sought people's cooperation to contain the pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said "We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us join hands to curb its spread, next three months are crucial, as the cases have started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the Covid-19 situation and measures to be taken. The Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for trouble if certain activities were not controlled.

"We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts' report," Sudhakar said.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, "can any activity be an excuse for coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?"

The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the coronavirus situation since the byelections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.

The Chief Minister too had appealed to the people to exercise caution as coronavirus was on the rise at an alarming proportion.

He said that the State government would arrive at a decision on the functioning of Schools after observing the Covid situation for a week. Though Covid cases are on the rise in the State, the situation does not call for closure of schools. We will decide further course of action by observing the situation for a week."
 

March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his house in Delhi on Wednesday.  He was found hanging in his residence and the door was closed from inside, according to Delhi Police.

The circumstances of the death are in the initial stages of investigation, police added.

"It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP from the district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

A parliamentary meeting of the BJP, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled following the death of the MP.

March 26,2021

Dhaka, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.

"Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister travelled to Dhaka on the newly-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft. He wore his mask before alighting from the aircraft and exchanging pleasantries with Hasina.

A salute of 19 guns and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.

"Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership," Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.

He wrote that he was looking forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.

Modi is scheduled to go straight to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar from the airport to pay tributes to the 1971 Liberation War martyrs.

Shortly afterwards, he will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, originally the Bangladesh founder's private residence, to pay homage to his memories.

Later, Modi will join the celebration programme as the guest of honour at the National Parade Square. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid will be the chief guest at the function, which would be chaired by Prime Minister Hasina.

In the evening, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the "Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum" jointly with his counterpart at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. He will also attend a state banquet hosted in his honour by Hasina.

On Saturday, Modi will visit the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district, the first Indian dignitary to ever visit the place.

He is also scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Modi will hold talks with Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office, where at least five MoUs are expected to be signed and a number of projects inaugurated virtually.

Later, he will meet President Hamid at Bangabhaban presidential palace before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.

Modi's visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

