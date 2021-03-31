Mariamma Varkey, founder of Dubai's first private school, passes away at 90

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday warned saying that the second wave of Coronavirus has begun in the State and sought people's cooperation to contain the pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said "We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us join hands to curb its spread, next three months are crucial, as the cases have started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the Covid-19 situation and measures to be taken. The Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for trouble if certain activities were not controlled.

"We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts' report," Sudhakar said.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, "can any activity be an excuse for coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?"

The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the coronavirus situation since the byelections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.

The Chief Minister too had appealed to the people to exercise caution as coronavirus was on the rise at an alarming proportion.

He said that the State government would arrive at a decision on the functioning of Schools after observing the Covid situation for a week. Though Covid cases are on the rise in the State, the situation does not call for closure of schools. We will decide further course of action by observing the situation for a week."

