Dr Muḥammad Muḥsin Khan, translator of Quran and Sahih al-Bukhari, passes away in Madinah aged 97

News Network
July 15, 2021

Madinah, July 15: Dr Muḥammad Muḥsin Khan, the famous translator of the Quran into English (who co-translated it along with the erudite Dr. Muḥammad Taqī al-Dīn al-Hilālī), and the first person to translate the Ṣaḥīh of Imām al-Bukhārī into English, passed away today morning in the city of Madinah. He was 97.

His funeral prayer will be in the Ḥaram al-Madanī, followed by a burial in the most blessed cemetery of Baqī.

Dr Muhsin was born in 1927 in Afghanistan. Muhsin Khan obtained a degree in Medicine from the University of Lahore, Pakistan and also, he worked in the same university hospital. Then, he travelled to United Kingdom to obtain a diploma in Chest Disease from University of Wales. 

Later, he worked in Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health department for 15 years. After, he worked as Chief of Department of Chest Diseases in Madinah. Lastly, he worked as the Director of Islamic University clinic in Madinah.

In Madinah, he reportedly saw the Prophet in a very vivid dream; he asked Sh. Bin Bāz, who was the Rector of the University, the interpretation of that dream, and the Shaykh replied that his dream meant he would somehow benefit the Sunnah.

Dr. Muḥsin remarked, "I was shocked - I was no scholar and my training was in medicine. I didn't know how I could benefit the Sunnah, until I realized that I was fluent in English and the most important works had not yet been translated into the English language." He therefore decided to dedicate his life to translate what he could.

He understood that he needed some scholarly help, so Sh. Ibn Bāz assigned him Dr. Taqī al-Dīn al-Hilālī (d. 1986) , another very important and interesting figure (he was of the first batches of scholars who studied Islamic Studies in the West, having completed his PhD in Germany under Nazi rule).

Although Dr. Hilālī was more fluent in French and German than English, he knew enough English to help Dr. Muḥsin, and together they embarked on the translation of the Quran, after which Dr. Muḥsin continued onwards to translate the Ṣaḥīḥ on his own. 

News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
July 4,2021

suryoday.jpg

Bengaluru, July 4: The son of filmmaker Suryoday Perampalli died in a road accident while on a joyride with an underage female friend in southwestern Bengaluru. 

Mayur, 20, borrowed a friend's brand new sports bike KTM Duke on Friday morning and went on a ride with the 13-year-old girl, his neighbour in Health Layout, Srigandhakaval, West Bengaluru. 

He headed southwest towards Magadi Road. At New Link Road near Muddayanapalya around 10 am, the bike crashed head-on with a Canter. Mayur, who wasn't wearing a helmet, suffered grievous head injuries and died at a private hospital early on Saturday morning, said an officer from the jurisdictional Byadarahalli police station. 

The girl suffered multiple fractures and injuries and is in hospital. 

Evidence from the accident scene and the testimony of local residents show that Mayur had lost control of the bike and crashed it into the oncoming Canter, the officer added. Police are questioning Mayur's friend who had lent him the two-wheeler. 

Mayur was studying BCom at a private college. Serampalli, his father, directed the 2019 Kannada film 'Deyi Baidethi' and acted in another film called 'Salt'. He also worked in Tulu films. 

The fatal road crash comes weeks after the death of national award-winning Kannada film actor Sanchari Vijay in a similar accident in JP Nagar. He, too, didn't wear a helmet at the time, police said and urged motorcyclists to mandatorily put on the safety headgear. 

News Network
June 30,2021

Ayodhya, June 30: Swamijis in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges.

Scores of seers led by Mahant Dharm Das on Tuesday recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' (religious hymns praising Lord Hanuman) on the bank of the sacred Saryu river in Ayodhya and later also 'submitted' a memorandum to Lord Hanuman seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption by a top central agency.

''The people have donated money for Ram Temple construction...the centre should take cognisance of the allegations and order a probe,'' Dharm Das said in Ayodhya.

Another seer Mahant Dileep Das also lent support to the demand for an investigation into the allegations.

President of a saffron outfit Rashtriya Hindu Raksha Sena Swami Pramod, Anand Giri, however, sought to rubbish the charges and termed those levelling the allegations as ''anti-Hindu gang members''.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had claimed that the price of the Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs two crore for Rs 18.5 crore.

They accused Trust secretary Champat Rai of indulging in corrupt practices and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Rai, however, rejected the allegations and said that the land was purchased below the market value. ''It's a political conspiracy to malign the Trust....we have a record of everything,'' he had said.

The Trust has been on a land-buying spree ever since it was entrusted with the task of constructing the Ram Temple. The central government had allotted 70 acres of land for the Temple.

The Trust later decided to expand the area of the Temple and it had purchased several temples adjacent to the Ram Janambhoomi.

