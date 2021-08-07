  1. Home
  2. Bajrang wins Olympic bronze after defeating Kazakhstan's wrestler; 6th medal for India

News Network
August 7, 2021

He did not live up to the sky-high expectations but India's Bajrang Punia will return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on Olympic debut after outwitting Daulet Niyazbekov in the play-off on Saturday.

If his defence let him down in the semifinal against Hazi Aliev, Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semi-final of the 2019 World Championship.

With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympic Games. At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze.

With his podium, India also equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul of six achieved in in the 2012 London edition.

Bajrang had defeated Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev and Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi before losing to Hazai Aliev from Azerbaijan in the semi-final on Friday.

News Network
August 6,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 6: The south Indian state of Karnataka has seen its first Eta variant or B.1.525 case in the coastal Mangaluru.

"This case from Mangaluru and is a couple of weeks old. But this is not a variant of concern yet," said Dr Vishal Rao, member of the State Genomic Surveillance Committee.

Currently, we are pushing for the gap between samples being sent for genomic sequencing to result being conveyed to respective civic bodies of districts to three days. This will help us mount an appropriate public health response."

As of March 5, the Eta variant had been detected in 23 countries. The first cases were detected in December 2020 in the UK and Nigeria, and as of 15 February, it had occurred in the highest frequency in Nigeria.

As of 24 February 56 cases were found in the UK. Denmark, which sequences all its Covid-19 cases, found 113 cases of this variant from 14 January to 21 February, of which seven were directly related to foreign travel to Nigeria.

As of July 2021, UK experts are studying it to ascertain how much of a risk it could be. It is currently regarded as a "variant under investigation", but pending further study, it may become a "variant of concern".

News Network
July 31,2021

Mangaluru, July 31: In the wake of sudden spike in covid cases in Karnataka districts along Kerala border, virologist and state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member Dr V Ravi has warned that if the test positivity rate (TPR) breaches 5%, it’s a cause for worry.

As per the latest state war room report, four districts along the Kerala border have a weekly TPR (average of seven days from July 23 to 29) inching towards 5%: Dakshina Kannada (4.42%), Chikkamagaluru (3.67%), Kodagu (3.44%) and Udupi (3.39%). Dakshina Kannada currently has 2,688 active cases, up from 1,933 two weeks ago.

“At Talapady check-post near Mangaluru along the Kerala-Karnataka border, about 150 to 170 people who have no negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate are being swabbed daily. At railway stations, up to 50 swabs are being taken daily. The plan is to ramp up testing at 12 such entry points into the state across the district. People from Kasargod, which reports 700 cases daily, come here every day,” said Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar.

Interstate buses were recently allowed between Kasargod and Mangaluru.

As per the figures shared by Dr Ashok H, Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for Covid-19, taluks with a weekly TPR higher than 5% are Mangaluru (5.42%) and Sullia (5.89%).

Belthangady and Puttur also come close with 4.57% and 4.29% TPR respectively. Bantwal reported 3.43% TPR. Out of 44,812 samples tested from July 23 to 29, the district had 2,016 patients testing positive and the TPR reached 4.5%.

Exactly a month ago, Dakshina Kannada was elevated into a category-1 district with respect to unlocking measures as it had shown a reduction in TPR, which reversed on Thursday.

Dr Kumar pointed out, “Almost all activities were opened up four weeks ago. There’s no weekend curfew like before. The main aspect the district administration will focus on is increasing the number of tests. The migrating population will be strictly screened at checkpoints. Even in interior rural areas, our staff are conducting tests.”

While 1,422 active cases were reported in rural areas of the district in the last 14 days, 1,070 cases were reported in urban areas.

Compounding the problem is the fact that the district received 9,000 odd vaccine doses last Monday and hasn’t received a single dose after that.

“We’ve been told that 15,000 more doses have been allocated but we haven’t received any. The district has a target of vaccinating 1.78 lakh college students and staff. About 80% of them have been given at least one dose. But we don’t know how many medical students from Kerala coming to Mangaluru have been vaccinated,” he added.

News Network
August 3,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 3: The BJP central leadership, in discussion with state leaders including State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, have worked out a formula of announcing the list of ministers phase wise to avoid possible revolt of senior party legislators who could be dropped from the yet-to-be formed ministry.

The central leadership is expected to reveal the ministers' list by today evening. "There is a parliamentary session. After the session, they (party's central leadership) will discuss and reveal the list (of names of the ministers) on Tuesday ...," Bommai had told the reporters late Monday night.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place tomorrow with the possibility of a green signal from the central leadership.

Party sources say that the central leadership is expected to drop some of the legislators, who were in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet, to make way for young legislators. Some other senior legislators, who were in Yediyurappa's cabinet, would be retained, considering caste and regional factors.

Place for outsiders

The central leadership is also expected to induct some legislators who migrated to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) to topple the previous JDS-Congress government to form the Yediyurappa-led government in the state. Bommai himself had asked "outsiders" not to worry as they are part of the party.

Long Talk

Yesterday, Bommai had held talks with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Party's National Organising Secretary BL Santosh and state-incharge Arun Singh. Before meeting the central leaders, the Chief Minister had a three-hour discussion with Joshi on the central leadership's suggestion to prepare the list.

Bommai prepared three lists of various combinations and had given them to the central leadership. However, they discussed only one list of names.

"Generally speaking, three lists of various combinations have been submitted. Our national party president will finalise one list. What they will do, I do not know. They will hold another round of discussion and finalise. After that, they will decide on the number of ministers to be inducted. This is because they are taking into consideration regional and social factors, which takes time," he said.

Possible retainee

Govinda Karajola, B Sriramulu, CN Ashwaththa Narayana, R Ashoka, JC Madhuswamy, Umesh Katti

Possible Inductees:

SA Ramdas, Abhay Singh, Sunil Kumar, Poornima Srinivas, Dattatreya Patil Revura, Raju Gowda, Halappa Achar, Nehru Olekar or B Harshvardhan, Muniratna or Mahesh Kumathalli, Araga Jnanendra or Basanagauda Patil Yatnal, and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa or Kalakappa Bandi, Satish Reddy, N Ravikumar or S Rudra Gowda (MLCs)

Possible Oustees:

Jagadeesh Shettar, V Somanna, CC Patil, Sasikala Jolle, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Prabhu Chavhan.
 

