‘Fake News’: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya refutes reports of her death

New Delhi, Nov 10: National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya on Wednesday dismissed reports of her death and said that she is fine.



"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in a video message released by the Wrestling Federation of India.

News agency PTI which had earlier flashed the news of Nisha Dahiya's death later clarified that the wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist, quoting the Coach, who travelled with Indian team.

The reports also mentioned that Dahiya's mother was injured in the attack.

On Friday, Dahiya had won the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Dahiya and other fellow wrestlers for the achievement.