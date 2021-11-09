  1. Home
‘Fake News’: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya refutes reports of her death

News Network
November 10, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 10: National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya on Wednesday dismissed reports of her death and said that she is fine.
  
"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in a video message released by the Wrestling Federation of India.

News agency PTI which had earlier flashed the news of Nisha Dahiya's death later clarified that the wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist, quoting the Coach, who travelled with Indian team.

The reports also mentioned that Dahiya's mother was injured in the attack.

On Friday, Dahiya had won the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Dahiya and other fellow wrestlers for the achievement.

News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Dozens of people, mostly children, have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations across Karnataka.

In Bengaluru alone, around ten people have suffered eye from firecrackers. Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. 

One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

News Network
November 7,2021

Lucknow, Nov 7: A man has lodged a complaint against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24.

Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police, police said, "An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man."

The complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in the Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," the police stated.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation. 

News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: All state-run temples and religious institutions under the Muzrai department have been directed to conduct a ‘gau puja’ (cow worship) on the occasion of Deepavali/Bali Padyami on November 5. 

In a circular, the department has asked temples to worship the cow in a traditional manner during the godhuli lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on the day.

The circular was issued following directions from Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

“Of late, people in towns and cities have forgotten gau puja. It is only appropriate to identify at least one day in a year where the cow is worshipped in line with the Sanatana Hindu Dharma’s view of the cow as gaumata and to introduce the concept of gau puja to future generations,” the circular stated. 

