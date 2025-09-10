Letter to the Editor | Pumpwell–Kankanady Road in Dire Need of Repair

Sir,

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the very bad condition of the Pumpwell–Kankanady road in Mangaluru. The road is full of potholes and is extremely uneven. During the rains, water collects on the surface, making it slippery and dangerous. Several accidents have already taken place because of this.

This stretch is used by thousands of commuters every day, yet no proper repair has been carried out for a long time. Although funds have been allotted under the Smart City project, there has been no improvement. Due to heavy traffic between Pumpwell and Kankanady, ambulances often get stuck and are unable to move freely. School and college students also face difficulties in reaching their destinations on time.

I request the Mangalore City Corporation to repair this road urgently, using good quality materials, and to provide proper drainage so that people can travel safely. Despite repeated complaints from the public, no action has been taken so far. Therefore, I once again urge the authorities to address this issue without further delay.