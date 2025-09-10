Letter to the Editor | Pumpwell–Kankanady Road in Dire Need of Repair

  1. Home
Mariyamath Shaniba B.S., Mangalore University
September 10, 2025

Sir,

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the very bad condition of the Pumpwell–Kankanady road in Mangaluru. The road is full of potholes and is extremely uneven. During the rains, water collects on the surface, making it slippery and dangerous. Several accidents have already taken place because of this.

This stretch is used by thousands of commuters every day, yet no proper repair has been carried out for a long time. Although funds have been allotted under the Smart City project, there has been no improvement. Due to heavy traffic between Pumpwell and Kankanady, ambulances often get stuck and are unable to move freely. School and college students also face difficulties in reaching their destinations on time.

I request the Mangalore City Corporation to repair this road urgently, using good quality materials, and to provide proper drainage so that people can travel safely. Despite repeated complaints from the public, no action has been taken so far. Therefore, I once again urge the authorities to address this issue without further delay.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka on Saturday, disrupting normal life in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts.

In Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada, the Deputy Commissioner declared a holiday for all anganwadis, primary and high schools on August 30 as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rainfall expected during the day.

Dakshina Kannada district administration also declared a holiday for anganwadis and schools up to high school level. However, in Mangaluru, the rains eased, leaving the holiday largely uncalled for.

Fishermen in all three coastal districts have been warned against venturing into the sea as the coastal belt continues to witness strong winds and rough waves.

In Udupi district, heavy downpour led to flooding in some interior villages.

According to officials, minor landslides were reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region, damaging some interior roads and commercial plantations.

Kodagu district also received heavy rainfall, raising fears of fresh landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has asked residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored across all rain-affected districts, with measures being taken to prevent casualties.

News Network
September 6,2025

reddysenthil.jpg

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Saturday said he has filed a criminal defamation case against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy in a court here for making allegations and linking him to the Dharmasthala case and rejected the claims as politically motivated and reckless.

Alleging that it was a "right wing coordinated attempt" as he opposes their politics, Senthil, who had served as an IAS officer in Karnataka in the past, including as Deputy Commissioner in Dakshina Kannada district, said that he also feels somewhere Tamil Nadu politics is being pushed in Karnataka.

Senthil asserted that he had no connection with the case and rejected the allegations.

Reddy, who is with the BJP, had last month claimed the entire Dharmasthala case was orchestrated through Senthil.

"Recently, the Gangavathi MLA, on the basis of some WhatsApp message, has taken my name accusing me of being scriptwriter and mastermind (behind allegations against Dharmasthala). Initially I felt -- should I respond to such childish comments?... But daily some story is being built up," Senthil said.

Speaking to reporters here, "In the public interest and my own right against defamation, I have taken action legally. I have filed a criminal defamation case against Janardhan Reddy, who had taken my name. Court has taken cognizance of it. He will be served a notice. He (Reddy) will have to come and answer to the court as to on what basis allegations were made against me," he said, adding that the hearing on the case will be on September 11.

He further warned that those making stories against him in connection with the case will also face criminal action.

Terming the Dharmasthala case as a coordinated effort to malign a sacred Hindu institution, Reddy had also alleged that the complainant, who is from Tamil Nadu, had "close ties" with Senthil.

Responding to a question, the Congress MP said, "Allegations are being made against me stating that I'm from Tamil Nadu and he (complainant) is also from Tamil Nadu. There was also a police officer here from Tamil Nadu. He is directly in opposition to me there... I don't know why his name has not come."

He further said, "I'm opposing right wing politics across the country, so I resigned from my job (as IAS officer). I had mentioned it in my resignation letter too. Keeping this in mind, I feel that politically motivated allegations are being made against me..."

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations in Dharmasthala.

