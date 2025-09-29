  1. Home
  2. Letter to the Editor | Nanthoor–Kulur Road Woes: Authorities Must Act Fast

Letter to the Editor | Nanthoor–Kulur Road Woes: Authorities Must Act Fast

Mariyamath Shaniba B.S., Mangalore University
September 29, 2025

Sir,

I wish to draw your attention to the deplorable condition of the road between Nanthoor, Baikampady and Kulur on NH-66. The stretch is full of large potholes and craters. During the rains, water accumulates due to lack of proper drainage, making the road even more damaged and dangerous.

Every day, thousands of commuters—including students and workers—are forced to travel on this route. Two-wheeler riders are the worst affected. Recently, a rider lost his life at Panambur while trying to avoid a pothole.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action. The flyover work must be completed at the earliest, and the entire road should be repaired properly, not through temporary patchwork. Safe roads are vital for the public.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2025

devika.jpg

Kasargod, Sep 16: Bandadka was shaken by grief on Tuesday as a young life came to a heartbreaking end. Devika (15), a bright Class 10 student and beloved daughter of Satish and Savitha from Unnatadka, Bandadka, was found hanging in her home.

The day bore a cruel coincidence—it was the death anniversary of her father, Satish. While her mother Savitha was at work, managing a small hotel near Bandadka Grameen Bank, Devika was at home with her grandmother and younger brother. When she went missing in the morning, her brother searched frantically, only to make the devastating discovery—Devika had taken her own life using a saree.

A student of Kundanguli Higher Secondary School, Devika was known for her cheerful spirit and active participation in the local children’s club. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and the community in deep sorrow.

Bandadka police conducted the inquest, while forensic experts examined the scene.

This tragedy is a painful reminder that silent struggles often go unnoticed. Suicide is never the answer. If you or someone you know is battling emotional distress, please reach out for help. Support is available. Call the toll-free mental health helpline at 9497900200.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2025

Udupi, Sept 21: With street dogs increasingly causing inconvenience and safety concerns for the public, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued strict directions to local authorities to strengthen population control measures. The announcement was made during the District Prani Daya Sangha committee meeting at Rajatadri on Saturday.

The DC highlighted reports of street dogs attacking commuters, particularly those alighting from trains and buses at night. She emphasized that sterilisation remains the most effective and humane method to control the street dog population. Local bodies, both urban and rural, must allocate funds annually and actively implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

To ensure the programme’s success, local authorities are required to maintain proper infrastructure, including hygienic operation theatres, adequate kennels, scientific dog-catching facilities, post-operative care for four days, and trained veterinary staff. Alternatively, the work can be entrusted to registered animal welfare organisations approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

During the 2024–25 financial year, a total of 1,754 dogs (534 male and 1,220 female) were sterilised under the ABC programme. Up to August 2025, 771 dogs (183 male and 588 female) have already been sterilised. The DC directed that sterilisation efforts be intensified before the end of the current financial year to ensure better population control.

“Animals and birds have the right to live on this earth like us. Any mistreatment or cruelty towards them will attract action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” the DC noted. She also referred to a recent Supreme Court directive making it the responsibility of local bodies—including city corporations, municipalities, and panchayats—to manage street dog populations and ensure public safety.

Beyond sterilisation, local bodies are instructed to identify ward-wise feeding spots, segregate rabies-infected and aggressive dogs in special shelters, administer vaccines and preventive care, and set up dedicated helplines for reporting incidents involving street dogs.

As part of the district’s rabies and zoonotic disease prevention drive, free rabies vaccines are being provided to both pet and street dogs at all veterinary hospitals. The DC stressed the importance of vaccinating street dogs alongside pets to achieve the state’s goal of becoming rabies-free by 2030.

Officials present at the meeting included District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manu Patel, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. M.C. Reddappa, Udupi City Municipal Council Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, and other senior representatives.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 24,2025

Bengaluru: Opposition BJP on Wednesday held protests in various parts of Karnataka, including capital city Bengaluru, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the pothole menace and the poor condition of the roads across the state.

While in Bengaluru, BJP leaders held demonstrations by filling potholes, in various other parts of the state 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protests were held, party sources said.

Protests are being held in almost all assembly segments, they said.

The protest in Bengaluru's Yelahanka was led by MLA S R Vishwanath. Former legislators and leaders staged a demonstration by filling potholes in the party's north Bengaluru region.

The Congress government in the state is facing intense criticism from various sections over the condition of roads in the state, especially those in Bengaluru that are riddled with potholes.

After drawing criticism for the poor state of roads in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a one-month deadline for authorities to ensure that all the potholes are fixed and the roads are in good condition.

Several prominent people, including industry veterans in Bengaluru like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had recently urged the state government to immediately intervene.

The outrage against the condition of roads gained momentum following online trucking platform BlackBuck deciding to move the company out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the pothole issue is there across the country, including the national capital New Delhi and the road that leads to Prime Minister's residence, and projecting in the media as if the issue is there only in Karnataka is not right.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, said that the government has the duty and the responsibility to fix the issue, and it is working on it. "Work is on daily to fill about thousand potholes in each corporation (5 corporations in Bengaluru)," he said.

He also hit out at the BJP for not maintaining the roads while in power and raising the issue now, keeping civic body polls in mind.

Earlier, the Deputy CM had said that the city is set for a major push in road development with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.