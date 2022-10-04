  1. Home
  2. Mobile internet suspended in Jammu, Rajouri during Amit Shah’s visit

Mobile internet suspended in Jammu, Rajouri during Amit Shah’s visit

News Network
October 4, 2022

jammu.jpg

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to suspend mobile internet services in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts till 1700 hours on Tuesday.

The temporary suspension of the internet services comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the area.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a historic public rally in J&K's Rajouri town on Tuesday where he is expected to announce ST reservation for the Pahari community.

Over enthusiastic members of the Pahari community from different parts of Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district have started reaching Rajouri town where high security is being maintained in and around the venue at the town's bus stand.

In the evening on Monday, Shah met delegations of Paharis, Gujjars/Bakarwals, Dogras and Sikhs at the Raj Bhavan where he spent the night. He reached Jammu around 8 pm Monday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2022

hijab.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: After a marathon hearing over a period of 10 days, the Supreme Court today reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment which upheld the ban on wearing hijab by Muslim students in educational institutions.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and Addl Solicitor General KM Nataraj for the State. Senior Advocates R Venkataramani, Dama Seshadri Naidu and V Mohana appeared for college teachers. The Petitioners' side had concluded its arguments on Tuesday.

Making rejoinder submissions in the matter today, Senior Advocates Dushyant Dave and Huzefa Ahmadi today submitted that the arguments of Solicitor General regarding involvement of Popular Front of India are wholly irrelevant and are made to cause prejudice. They argued that no material has been shown on record regarding this.

The Petitioners argued that unlike triple talaq and cow sacrifice, Hijab is mentioned in Quran and it is the farz of Muslim women to retain the same. Further, it was contended that in absence of State showing that hijab affects the fundamental rights of others, any restriction on wearing the same affects the freedom of conscience and "behavioural privacy" of Muslim women. It also hampers their education prospects, it was argued.

Allegations about PFI conspiracy false: Dave

The Solicitor General had alleged that till the year 2021, no girl student was wearing any hijab. However, an agitation was started by the Popular Front of India to create 'social unrest' and that the students were made part of this conspiracy.

Dave said he "regrets" such allegations have been imputed sans any pleadings in that regard.

He took the bench through the impugned circular of the Karnataka government, to point out that there is no mention of any PFI activity and rather, the circular cites observance of religious practices as a "hindrance" to unity and equality.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi also submitted that argument of PFI was not raised before High Court. "They can't rely on documents not on record. It is an argument introduced to create a prejudice." 

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat said that though State made a "grandiose statement" that till 2021 nobody wore hijab, there is no pleading to that context.

Justice Gupta agreed that in one of the writ petitions, there is a mention that the Petitioner was wearing hijab. "And there is no counter-affidavit controverting this fact," Kamat added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2022

Kasaragod, Sep 29: A plus one student was allegedly ragged by his seniors at a bus stop nearby a government higher secondary school in Kumbla in this north Kerala district.

A purported video of the incident, in which the boy could be seen surrounded by some other boys who were forcing him to ride an imaginary motorbike, surfaced on social media the other day, following which General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered a probe.

In the short video, some senior students could be seen even abusing and threatening the boy that he would be beaten up if he was not ready to obey him.

The Regional Deputy Director (RDD) under the department in Kannur has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a report in this regard, the Minister’s office said on Thursday.

When contacted, Kumbla police confirmed that they received a complaint from the school principal regarding the incident.

Sources said as it is a non-cognizable office, a court order was mandatory to register a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 23,2022

navika.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 23: The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against journalist Navika Kumar for period of eight weeks in connection with the abusive remark against Prophet during a TV show. 

The Supreme Court clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.

It also granted liberty to Kumar to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the lead FIR.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police will probe the matter.

The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Kumar and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on Kumar’s plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Sharma’s remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.