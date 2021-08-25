Syed Ahmad Shah, former communication & technology minister of Afghanistan, is now pizza delivery guy!

Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who had served as the communications and technology minister in Afghanistan, is now working as a pizza delivery guy in Germany! The photos of the former minister were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.

Sadat lives in Leipzig, where he reached in December last year after leaving Afghanistan.

Sadat joined Ashraf Ghani's cabinet in 2018, but resigned from his post in 2020 due to differences with him. He subsequently left Afghanistan and went to Germany.

Sky News said it spoke to Sadat and he confirmed that these are his photos. He started working as a food delivery professional for German company Livrando after his money ran out, according to Sky News.

He further told the news channel that his story will serve as a "catalyst" to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world. Once surrounded by security personnel, Sadat is now delivering pizza on a bicycle.

Sadat holds two master's degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. He worked for 23 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company.

In his over two decade experience, Sadat worked as technical advisor to Afghanistan's communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013. He also served as CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

Afghanistan came fully under the control of Taliban on August 15, when the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul. Ghani, who was the president, left the country the next day and is believed to be in the UAE.

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan, Sadat told Sky News that he never expected the civilian government to fall so quickly.