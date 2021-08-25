Syed Ahmad Shah, former communication & technology minister of Afghanistan, is now pizza delivery guy!

  1. Home
News Network
August 25, 2021

Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who had served as the communications and technology minister in Afghanistan, is now working as a pizza delivery guy in Germany! The photos of the former minister were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.

Sadat lives in Leipzig, where he reached in December last year after leaving Afghanistan.

Sadat joined Ashraf Ghani's cabinet in 2018, but resigned from his post in 2020 due to differences with him. He subsequently left Afghanistan and went to Germany.

Sky News said it spoke to Sadat and he confirmed that these are his photos. He started working as a food delivery professional for German company Livrando after his money ran out, according to Sky News.

He further told the news channel that his story will serve as a "catalyst" to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world. Once surrounded by security personnel, Sadat is now delivering pizza on a bicycle.

Sadat holds two master's degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. He worked for 23 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company.

In his over two decade experience, Sadat worked as technical advisor to Afghanistan's communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013. He also served as CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

Afghanistan came fully under the control of Taliban on August 15, when the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul. Ghani, who was the president, left the country the next day and is believed to be in the UAE.

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan, Sadat told Sky News that he never expected the civilian government to fall so quickly. 

News Network
August 19,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 19: A special court has ordered a probe into the alleged message mocking Hindu gods that was posted by the Karnataka BJP leader and Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani in a WhatsApp group last year.

During the hearing, the court directed the city police to investigate the matter and submit a report by September 13.

The petitioner, Govindram, had filed a private complaint against Nirani for posting the derogatory message in the WhatsApp group.

Soon after the incident hit the headlines in the media, Nirani released a video statement apologising for hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

He, however, denied himself posting the derogatory message in the WhatsApp group, but by his personal assistant, who might have done it unintentionally.

Nirani also said he never in his life had spoken lightly against any religion or faith, and has been tolerant towards all religions. "I have utmost respect and devotion in Sanatana Dharma," he had said.

The incident, last year, had sparked a controversy with Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah flaying Nirani, who was then Bilgi MLA. "A person who insults God means insulting those who believe in him and harming their religious sentiments."

News Network
August 20,2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Taliban have searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and the reportedly took some documents from the two missions, sources in the security set-up said.

According to sources, the insurgents broke into the Consulate buildings and also took parked vehicles.

India has four Indian consulates located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad which were closed after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Amidst the critical situation in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy personnel were evacuated by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Tuesday, bringing back 120 Indians, including ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport.

The evacuation of remaining Indian workers were also discussed in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed to take all necessary steps to bring them back.

"Modi, in the two back-to-back meetings of the CCS on August 17 and 18, instructed officials for speedy evacuation of Indians who are still in the war-torn country, in the next few days and also to provide all possible help to Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," an official privy to this development had said.

The government has also introduced a new category of visa, "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" ,under which all Afghan nationals can apply to visit India.

The emergency visa will be valid for six months first.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kabul was functioning with reduced staff members but evaluating the critical situation in the country, the government decided to call all of them back.

Agencies
August 12,2021

Kabul, Aug 12: The Taliban have taken the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, a senior lawmaker and the insurgents said Thursday.

The city -- the 10th provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in a week -- lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway, effectively serving as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.

"The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city -- the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told media.

He added that fighting continued in parts of the city but that the provincial capital was largely in the insurgents' hands.

The Taliban also confirmed capturing the city, according to a statement posted by the insurgency's spokesman on social media.

The Afghan conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal due to end later this month following a 20-year occupation.

The loss of the Ghazni will likely pile more pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's scattered security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week the insurgents have seized 10 provincial capitals and have now encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Fighting was also raging in Kandahar and Lashkar Gar -- pro-Taliban heartlands in the south -- as well as Herat in the west.

Late Wednesday, the Taliban claimed to have overrun the heavily fortified jail in Kandahar, saying it was "completely conquered after a long siege" and that "hundreds of prisoners were released and taken to safety".

The Taliban frequently target prisons to release incarcerated fighters and replenish their ranks.

The loss of the jail is a further ominous sign for the country's second city, which has been besieged for weeks by the Taliban.

The city was once the stronghold of the Taliban -- whose forces coalesced in the eponymously named province in the early 1990s -- and its capture would serve as both a massive tactical and psychological victory for the militants.

 

