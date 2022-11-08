6.3 earthquake jolts Nepal; strong tremors felt in Delhi, parts of North India

  1. Home
News Network
November 9, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 9: Strong tremors were felt across north India in the small hours of Wednesday after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep.

The Himalayan region in Uttarakhand and adjoining Nepal has been experiencing earthquakes of lower magnitude for the past couple of days.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted, “Didn’t want to tweet but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake!”

Congress leader Radhika Khera urged people to “stay alert and stay safe”.

Radio Jockey Raunac said, “It was scary…extremely scary.”

The USGS said the epicentre of the earthquake was at 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal.

The region had experienced at least two earthquakes of 4.9 magnitude and 3.5 magnitude late Tuesday evening, the NCS data showed.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake had struck Uttarakhand on Sunday with the epicenter 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi. 

News Network
October 25,2022

palestine.jpg

Israeli forces have carried out a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, killing at least five Palestinians and injuring over 20 others.

The new fatalities took place early Tuesday when Israeli forces attacked several neighborhoods in the Old City of Nablus as well as a town north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The raid on Nablus led to four fatalities among Palestinians while a fifth one was killed during an attack by Israeli forces on Nabi Saleh town north of Ramallah. The Palestinian killed in Nabi Saleh was a teenager shot in the chest by Israeli forces' live fire, Wafa reported.

According to Palestinian Shehab news agency, the fourth Palestinian killed during the Nablus raid was one of the leaders of the Lions' Den resistance group, identified as Wadih al-Houh, who succumbed to his wounds sustained during the attack by the occupation forces on the Old City of Nablus.

Zaher Jabareen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement issued a statement, lamenting the death of Palestinians in the Israeli forces’ raid on Nablus.

Hamas praised “the heroic resistance fighters" of the Lions' Den group “who bravely stand up against the attacks of the occupation forces,” adding, “We call on our people and our resistance fighters to stand up to the occupation and fight it."

Nabil Abu Rudeinah, the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, also said in a statement that Abbas was establishing "urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people" in Nablus.

According to Wafa news agency, "sounds of shooting and explosions were heard and columns of smoke and flames were seen emanating from several neighborhoods" after Israeli forces stormed the Old City of Nablus during early hours of Tuesday, searching for members of the Lions' Den resistance group.

Wafa also quoted local sources as saying that Israeli forces posted snipers on the roofs of houses and buildings overlooking the city center and the neighborhoods of the Old City, where they deliberately opened fire at members of the Palestinian security forces, wounding 4 of them.

The Israeli forces even prevented ambulances from reaching the Old City to transport the wounded to hospital.

The new round of aggression came following confrontations between the regime's forces and Palestinians, who were protesting earlier killing of a senior member of the Lions' Den.

Tamer Kilani was murdered on Sunday in a bomb attack in Nablus, the group has announced.

He lost his life after an explosive device that had been attached to a motorcycle was detonated as Kilani was passing by in Nablus' Old City, which is located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of the occupied city of al-Quds.

The resistance group has threatened a “painful response.”

Video footage has, meanwhile, been shared across social media of the blast and an apparent "Israeli collaborator" planting the bomb on the motorbike.

The Israeli regime has subjected the entire Nablus to a siege since reported killing of an Israeli trooper.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

News Network
October 26,2022

kharge.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 26: Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday after Sonia Gandhi passed the baton to him at a function in New Delhi. 

Chairman of the central election authority of the Congress Madhusudan Mistry formally handed over the election certificate to Kharge at the function, which was attended by party leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot. 

Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and spent some time with him.

On Wednesday morning Kharge paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and also visited memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, besides former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

Kharge, 80, takes charge of the party at a time when it faces a tough challenge from a formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ousted the Congress from many states.

For Kharge, who has served as a leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and later leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, the current assignment comes at a time when the party is at a historic low, electorally.

With the Congress now remaining in power in only two states -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- on its own and as a junior partner in Jharkhand, Kharge's first challenge is to bring the party to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which go to polls in the next few weeks.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are on November 12. The dates for Gujarat polls are yet to be announced.

In 2023, Kharge will face the onerous task of leading the Congress in nine assembly elections, including in his home state of Karnataka where he was an MLA for nine terms.

Kharge's election also comes at a time the party is reeling under internal rumblings and high-profile exits after a series of electoral debacles and has been reduced to a shadow of its former formidable self.

Beginning his career as chief of the Gulbarga city council, Kharge has also served as a state minister and a Lok Sabha MP from Gulbarga (2009 and 2014).

The old warhorse is well-known for not losing an election barring the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Gulbarga.

It was after that loss that Sonia Gandhi brought Kharge to the Rajya Sabha and in February 2021 made him the leader of the opposition.

Kharge also faces the challenge of restoring the Congress' primacy in the opposition space, implementing radical reforms the party pledged at the mid-May Chintan Shivir in Udaipur and maintaining his independence in the face of insinuations that he is a candidate of the Gandhis and would seek their approval in all decisions.

The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was unceremoniously removed in 1998 just after two years into his five-year term.

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, Kharge is also the second All India Congress Committee (AICC) president from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa and also the second Dalit leader after Jagjivan Ram to hold the post.

News Network
October 26,2022

volvoKSRTC.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 26: The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus here to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Thursday. 

Another bus from Manipal in Udupi will travel to the airport via Kavoor, KSRTC sources said. The services, which were operated a few years back, were suspended on the ground that there was not enough revenue. They are being reintroduced on a directive from state Transport Minister B Sriramulu, responding to request from passengers.

Four Volvo buses have been brought here from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer is awaited, the sources said. 

The morning bus will commence service at 6.30 am on the Lalbagh, Kuntikan-Kavoor route and the fare has been fixed at Rs 100. The fare for the service from Manipal to MIA is fixed at Rs 300. Besides passengers to the airport, others can also utilise the facility.

