80 years after Hiroshima, nuclear threats resurface as world remembers first atomic attack

August 6, 2025

Hiroshima: As the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons — the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima near the end of World War II — experts and survivors warn that the planet is now closer to nuclear conflict than at any point in decades.

At the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Wednesday morning, dignitaries joined the rapidly dwindling group of survivors to mark the moment a U.S. B 29 bomber dropped the atomic bomb nicknamed Little Boy on August 6, 1945. Three days later, Nagasaki suffered a similar fate.

The bombings killed over 110,000 people instantly, with hundreds of thousands more dying later from injuries and radiation-related illnesses. They remain the only instances of nuclear weapons used in war — yet their threat endures.

“Divisions within the international community over nuclear disarmament are deepening, and the current security environment is growing increasingly severe,” Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during the ceremony.

The Nobel Prize–winning survivors’ group Nihon Hidankyo warned in a statement:

“We don’t have much time left, as we face greater nuclear threats than ever. Our challenge is to move nuclear-armed states — even slightly — toward change.”

Modern Nuclear Tensions

In recent months, nuclear brinkmanship has resurfaced worldwide:

•    Russia–US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine have escalated nuclear rhetoric.

•    The U.S. struck Iranian nuclear sites with conventional weapons to hinder Tehran’s program.

•    India and Pakistan clashed briefly over Kashmir earlier this year, raising fears of escalation.

Hans Kristensen of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warned in June:

“We see growing nuclear arsenals, sharper rhetoric, and the abandonment of arms control agreements.”

This trend influenced the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to move its symbolic Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe since its creation in 1947.

Expanding Arsenals

Today’s nuclear stockpiles dwarf Hiroshima’s 15-kiloton bomb. Modern U.S. warheads can reach 1.2 megatons — 80 times stronger — capable of killing millions in a single strike.

According to SIPRI:

•    Over 12,000 nuclear weapons are held by nine nations: the U.S., Russia, China, France, the U.K., India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel.

•    Nearly all are modernizing or expanding their arsenals.

•    China leads growth, adding about 100 warheads annually.

“Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state will be thoroughly rejected,” said Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

July 29,2025

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

August 6,2025

Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen communication and foster harmony, Kannada lessons will soon be introduced in madrasas across Karnataka, announced Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, President of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kannada language workshop for around 180 madrasa teachers, Dr. Bilimale emphasized,

“No community should face humiliation due to language barriers. Any community that learns the state language gains the confidence and spirit to live harmoniously in the land they inhabit. It is therefore vital for minority communities to learn Kannada.”

Dr. Bilimale also urged Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring the Urdu Academy under the Department of Kannada and Culture, while ensuring that its autonomy remains intact.

He further revealed that the KDA is preparing to publish 100 books under the series ‘Foundations of Kannada Linguistic Harmony’ aimed at student communities, which will be released soon.

U Nisar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, announced that Kannada learning will be rolled out in all 2,000 madrasas across the state, with the syllabus being prepared and printed by the KDA.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured that the necessary arrangements for this initiative will be made promptly.

July 25,2025

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) was held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in Mangaluru. 

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with many others, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

