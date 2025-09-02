  1. Home
  Afghan searches for survivors as death from quake tops 1,400; India sends humanitarian aid

September 2, 2025

 

The Taliban have called for international aid as Afghanistan reels from an earthquake that killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands more injured.

Rescuers searched into the night on Monday for survivors after the 6.0-magnitude quake struck on Sunday destroying entire villages across the country’s eastern Kunar province, which borders Pakistan.

Many remained trapped under the debris of mud and stone homes built into steep valleys, but rescuers struggled to reach remote areas because of rough mountainous terrain and inclement weather. It was a shallow earthquake, taking place just six miles beneath the Earth’s surface, which is known to have a particularly destructive impact. 

The death toll had passed 1,411, and more than 3,000 people were injured, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban government spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

Authorities said they expected casualties to rise further once rescue teams reached more isolated locations, many of which remained inaccessible more than 24 hours after the earthquake struck.

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the health ministry in Kabul, called for international aid to tackle the devastation wreaked by the quake that struck at around midnight local time. “We need it because here lots of people lost their lives and houses,” he said.

Afghanistan had already been suffering from a severe economic crisis and a crippling withdrawal of international aid after the takeover of the country by the Taliban in 2021. Hardline Taliban policies such as a ban on female education and employment have spurred on a sharp drop in international aid funding and humanitarian assistance to the country.

The disaster will further stretch the resources of the war-torn nation’s Taliban administration, which is also grappling with the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans deported by Iran and Pakistan in recent weeks.

The quake razed three villages in Kunar and caused substantial damage in many others, authorities said. At least 610 people were killed in Kunar and there were 12 dead in Nangarhar, they added.

Ghazi Abad village, in the Nurgal district of Kunar, was a scene of devastation, the entire village destroyed. Homes had been reduced to rubble and many residents remained trapped under the debris.

Some villagers sat weeping amid the piled ruins of their homes. Others began laboriously clearing the debris by hand, or carried out the injured on makeshift stretchers.

“There is not a single standing room visible in this village,” said one resident, Abdullah. “The aftermath of the disaster suggests that life here was ended in mere seconds.”

Abdullah said adjoining villages had also suffered similar fates, completely levelled as the earthquake reduced every home to ruins. “The full extent of the earthquake’s impact will become clearer in the coming days as recovery efforts continue and many are still trapped,” he said.

“The losses are huge, people have no food and safe drinking water. While rescue operations are lacking, people are banding together to search for survivors and recover bodies all day and night. In one household there is no one left, everyone died here and their cattle are left alone.”

Another survivor said: “We need ambulances, we need doctors, we need everything to rescue the injured and recover the dead.”

In Kunar, the dead, some of them children, were wrapped in white shrouds by villagers who prayed over their bodies before burying them, while helicopters ferried the wounded to hospitals.

Rescuers were battling to reach remote mountainous areas cut off from mobile networks along the Pakistani border but their efforts were impeded by heavy rain, which heightened the risk of landslides and left many roads impassable. Military rescue teams fanned out across the region, the defence ministry said, with 40 flights carrying away 420 wounded and dead.

Experts urged the international community to step in and provide support, emphasising that the country’s own rescue and relief organisations were barely functional.

“The funds of the Afghan government that have been frozen by the US and other countries should be disbursed to international organisations that are carrying out relief work in Afghanistan,” said Osama Malik, an expert in international law. “The Pakistani government should also halt Afghan deportations at such a critical time when Afghanistan will be unable to manage an influx.”

On Monday, Britain set out emergency funding support for those affected by the recent earthquakes, saying it would ensure that the aid did not go to the Taliban administration by channelling it through its partners.

The US state department posted its condolences on X on Monday for the loss of life in the earthquake but did not immediately respond when asked if the US would provide any assistance.

India sends humanitarian aid

India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following a series of powerful earthquakes. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the aid in a post on X on Monday, stating, "India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake."

The relief efforts include trucks loaded with sacks of rice and other essential food items. Early on Monday, a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck eastern Afghanistan, with tremors felt as far away as Pakistan and India. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that several aftershocks followed, ranging between magnitudes 4 and 5.

Agencies
September 1,2025

Jaipur, Sept 1: At an age when most women are busy doting over their grandchildren, a 55-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Udaipur district found herself cradling her 17th newborn.

The delivery at the Community Health Centre in Jhadol block has set the otherwise quiet Lilavas village abuzz. Relatives, neighbours and curious villagers thronged the hospital to catch a glimpse of Rekha, many amused at the sight of grandchildren welcoming the newborn girl.

Rekha, married to a scrap dealer, Kavara Ram Kalbelia, has given birth 17 times over the past decades. Of these, five children -- four boys and a girl -- died shortly after birth. The couple is left with 12 surviving children: seven sons and five daughters.

Life in the Kalbelia household straddles three generations under one roof. "Two of my sons and three of my daughters are married. Each of them has two or three children," Kavara said, his voice carrying both pride and weariness.

This means that while Rekha tends to her newborn, she is already a grandmother to several toddlers.

But beneath the novelty lies a tale of hardship. With limited means, Kavara ekes out a living by selling scrap. He admits he had to take loans at high interest to arrange weddings for his children.

"No member of the family has ever gone to school," he said candidly, underscoring the cycle of poverty that continues to shadow the large family.

Doctors at the Jhadol centre say the delivery was nothing short of a medical challenge. Rekha had initially told them she was having her fourth childbirth.

Block CMHO Dr Dharmendra from Jhadol Government Hospital said the case reflects the challenges in a tribal-dominated area where a lack of education and awareness often leads to such situations.

"This is a nomadic family that does not stay in one place for long. Eleven surviving children have been found with them. If such cases come to light, we will ensure that they get the benefits of government schemes, and collective efforts will be made to support them," he said.

Gynaecologist Dr Roshan Darangi, who oversaw the delivery, said that during admission, the family initially claimed it was the woman's fourth childbirth.

"Later, it emerged that this was in fact her 17th. Now, she will be motivated for sterilisation," Darangi said.

Another doctor at the hospital, Dr Mukesh Garasiya, said the woman had been admitted on August 24.

He said that the woman came without any sonography reports or pre-delivery tests. "She could have died due to excessive bleeding during childbirth. With so many previous deliveries, the uterus becomes weak, and the risk of haemorrhage is very high. Fortunately, this time everything went well," he said.

The safe birth has been greeted with relief, but also sparked conversations in the region. For some villagers, Rekha's story is one of resilience; for others, it is a stark reminder of poverty, illiteracy and lack of awareness about family planning in rural Rajasthan.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 19,2025

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Mangaluru division has sought approval from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for 28 new bus permits on various routes in and around the city. The proposal came up at the RTA meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan on Monday.

Senior divisional controller of KSRTC Mangaluru, Rajesh Shetty, said the move was in response to repeated public demands. He noted that the Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, had significantly increased demand for KSRTC services. “Many women have complained that they are deprived of the scheme’s benefits due to the lack of KSRTC buses on several routes. The growing population of Mangaluru has further increased the need,” he said.

The KSRTC submitted applications for new services on routes including:

•    KSRTC bus stand to Kateel via Kottara, Kuloor, and Surathkal

•    KSRTC bus stand to Surathkal via Farangipete

•    Mangaluru to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station

•    Mangaluru Junction to Kodikal, Adyapady

•    State Bank to Farangipete, Kannagudde, Kinnigoli, Mudipu, Moodbidri, Polali, Madaka, Kateel

•    Mangaladevi to MRPL, Kinnigoli

•    Talapady to Bajpe, Surathkal

•    Bajpe to Ullal Kotepura

•    Moodushedde to Someshwara

•    Mudipu to NITK

•    Mangaluru to Kumpala

Shetty also urged the RTA to grant permits in areas restricted under district magistrate notifications of 1991 and 1993, and announced that 100 e-buses would soon be introduced in Mangaluru under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

However, the proposal drew strong objections from private bus operators. Advocates representing them argued that the move would trigger unhealthy competition and erode the viability of the private sector. They demanded a detailed traffic survey and rationalisation of timings before any new permits are granted.

Dakshina Kannada Private Bus Operators’ Association president, Azeez Parthippady, said: “If more permits are issued, it will weaken private bus operations and disrupt the existing system.”

Responding to the concerns, DC Darshan clarified that the RTA would take a decision only after verifying legal provisions and pending court cases. SP Arun K, RTO Shridhar K Mallad, and other officials were present.

News Network
August 22,2025

Israel’s minister of military affairs has threatened to completely destroy Gaza City if the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas does not agree to its terms, including surrendering its arms.

The threat comes as Israeli forces prepare a full-scale assault on the city—home to nearly a million displaced civilians—despite urgent United Nations appeals to halt the operation amid what aid agencies describe as “unimaginable” levels of starvation and destruction.

“Soon, the gates of hell will open” in Gaza until Hamas agrees to “Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all captives and the movement’s disarmament,” Israel Katz posted on social media on Friday.

“If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he added, invoking two cities in the territory that have already been reduced to rubble during Israel’s nearly two-year-long genocidal war.

The threat coincides with Israel’s push for the military plan to seize and occupy Gaza City with up to 60,000 reservists.

UN officials warn the offensive will trigger another wave of mass displacement, compounding a humanitarian crisis in which hundreds of thousands are already starving due to Israel’s blockade on food, fuel, and medicine.

Aid groups say the siege has turned Gaza into a “war on children,” with at least one in three children in Gaza City now malnourished.

The hawkish minister's remarks came after Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that he had ordered “immediate negotiations” to release all the remaining captives held in Gaza “on terms acceptable to Israel”.

Netanyahu claimed that the push to release the captives would accompany the invasion aimed at occupying Gaza City, the largest city in the strip.

However, Netanyahu refrained from making any official reference to the mediators’ latest ceasefire proposal, which Hamas accepted earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Hamas agreed to the latest proposal: a 60-day ceasefire that would include the return of half of the captives held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The latest proposal also includes a path to a comprehensive deal that ends the nearly two-year genocidal war in Gaza.

While Qatar said the proposal was nearly identical to the one put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and was accepted by Israel, mediators were still awaiting a response from the Israeli regime to the plan.

The UN humanitarian agency has warned that the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City would have "a horrific humanitarian impact" on an already exhausted population.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 after Palestinian resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 62,190 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

