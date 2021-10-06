All you need to know about Mosquirix, the 1st malaria vaccine endorsed by WHO

  1. Home
October 7, 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) has endorsed Mosquirix, the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine — the first and the only till date — against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

The vaccine acts against plasmodium falciparum -- one of five malaria parasite species and the most deadly, most prevalent in Africa. The vaccine’s trial data showed that it could prevent 4 out of 10 malaria cases over a period of four years, when four doses were administered to children. Mosquirix is the first malaria vaccine which has finished its clinical development process.

Mosquirix, is not just a first for malaria; it is the first developed for any parasitic disease. Parasites are much more complex than viruses or bacteria, and the quest for a malaria vaccine has been underway for 100 years.

WHO’s approval followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in which more than two million doses were given of the vaccine, first made by the pharmaceutical company GSK in 1987.

In clinical trials, the vaccine had an efficacy of about 50 per cent against severe malaria in the first year, but the figure dropped close to zero by the fourth year. And the trials did not directly measure the vaccine’s impact on deaths, which has led some experts to question whether it is a worthwhile investment in countries with countless other intractable problems.

Malaria research is littered with vaccine candidates that never made it past clinical trials. Bed nets, the most widespread preventive measure, cut malaria deaths in children younger than 5 by only about 20%.

Against that backdrop, the new vaccine, even with modest efficacy, is the best new development in the fight against the disease in decades, some experts said.

How malaria affects the world

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide and the death toll due to malaria was 4,09,000.

African regions carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2019, the region was home to 94% of malaria cases and deaths.

How to use the vaccine

WHO has recommended that in the context of comprehensive malaria control, Mosquirix be used for the prevention of P. falciparum malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission. Mosquirix is to be given in three doses between ages 5 and 17 months, and a fourth dose roughly 18 months later. 

Funds for the programme were mobilised through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and Unitaid, according to WHO.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided catalytic funding for late-stage development of RTS,S between 2001 and 2015.

Germany's BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with US giant Pfizer, also said it aimed to start trials for a malaria vaccine next year using the same breakthrough mRNA technology.

The WHO also hopes this latest recommendation will encourage scientists to develop more malaria vaccines.

September 26,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The capital of Karnataka has reported at least three child covid-19 fatalities since the second week of September. On August 4, the city had witnessed two cases of paediatric deaths.

While the cases dating back seven weeks showed children suffering from serious comorbidities that reduced their chances of recovery, at least two of the recent fatalities appear not to have any. Municipal officials are concerned that the onset of respiratory infections prompted by the monsoon may disguise Covid-19 until it is too late.

This appeared to be the case of a three-year-old girl who died on September 8. As per the records with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the child was a resident of Hosahalli.

 “The girl had a history of fever, cough and sore throat since September 1. She was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health on September 7 where doctors found that both lungs had severe consolidation and haziness indicating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS),” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

A Covid-19 test was subsequently done and the child was intubated in view of severe respiratory failure, and was admitted in ICU. As the child was also in shock, she was put on inotropes. Within 24 hours, however, on September 8, the child’s condition deteriorated and she went into bradycardia (slow heart rate), the BBMP said.

Official data revealed that the number of child deaths in the state had been steadily declining since the second wave peaked. 

In May, 20 child deaths were reported (nine in Bengaluru Urban), followed by 13 in June (two in the city), 10 in July (none in the city) and seven in August (two in the city).

In September, three deaths have been made public so far. At least two others are pending public disclosure. Three of this month’s fatalities happened in the city.

October 7,2021

Srinagar, Oct 7: In a ghastly attack, unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead two teachers, one of them a school principal, in the Kashmir Valley. 

Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they later succumbed to the injuries.

The two teachers were employed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

One of them was identified as principal Sukhvinder Kaur while the second victim was teacher Deepak.

It has been reported that four to five teachers were having a meeting in the principal’s office when at least two terrorists barged in. They then opened fire at them in the school compound and fled from the spot.

The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the attack. “Terrible news of killing of two teachers in Srinagar coming to fore. When will this dance of death come to an end. Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'Normalcy' now. Deepest condolences with the families,” the party tweeted.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Twitter: “Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.”

The terror attack came just two days after terrorists, in a similarly targeted killing, killed businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and two other civilians on Tuesday. Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar.

A few minutes later, terrorists killed a roadside vendor identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, near Hawal Chowk in Srinagar. The terrorists also gunned down another civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir the same evening.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was one of the very few in the community who chose to stay back in Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He continued to operate his business along with his wife. Bindroo's pharmacy was a trusted name by the residents for quality medicines.

October 3,2021

aryankhan.jpg

Mumbai, Oct 3: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB. He was among the eight people questioned after the raids.

Sources confirmed that Aryan Khan was booked under NDPS Act. He is expected to be produced in court around 7 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his home and heading for his lawyer's office shortly before the arrest was confirmed.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their statements further action will be taken," the anti-drugs agency had said earlier in a statement.

There were two women among the eight questioned. The eight people were Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant. Of the eight, three including Aryan Khan were taken for a medical test. He was also seen in a viral video on social media allegedly shot after the raids.

The NCB team boarded the Goa-bound ship disguised as passengers, sources said. According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.

Drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Charas were recovered from the party on board the ship, the agency said.

During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses, an NCB official told news agency PTI.

The cruise company in a statement on Sunday said it had nothing to do with the incident.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company," Jurgen Bailom, Chief Executive Officer and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd said in the statement.

"We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," it added.

The Congress, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, on Sunday alleged that the raid and subsequent action was an attempt to divert attention from the "real issue" of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat. 

The Narcotics Control Bureau has stepped up action on anti-drugs cases since last year following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a wide-ranging investigation into alleged drug abuse.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had also seized close to 3,000 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port early last month, and recovered around 37 kg of the narcotic drug, along with cocaine - or substance suspected to be the contraband items - from Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

