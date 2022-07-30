  1. Home
  2. Blow to Rishi Sunak as ex-candidate backs rival Liz Truss for UK PM

Blow to Rishi Sunak as ex-candidate backs rival Liz Truss for UK PM

News Network
July 30, 2022

London, July 30: Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be elected the Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister suffered a blow on Saturday as a former candidate endorsed his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Tom Tugendhat, the Tory backbencher and chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee who was in the initial shortlist before being knocked out of the race earlier this month, said he preferred Truss’ campaign pitch with its promise of immediate tax cuts.

The former soldier in the British Army said that after watching the candidates go head-to-head in live TV debates, "only one has convinced me she's ready".

 “Liz has always stood up for British values at home, and abroad. With her at the helm, I have no doubt that we will move with determination to make this country safer and more secure,” he writes in The Times newspaper.

He said both contenders have "huge qualities and many talents" but Truss has an advantage on the world stage because of her Cabinet position.

“As foreign secretary, Liz is starting with a huge advantage. She can make our voice count,” he writes.

It follows the endorsement of another Tory heavyweight Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who also threw his support behind Truss — describing her as "authentic, honest and experienced".

Sunak was initially the frontrunner in the race in the ballots of his party colleagues, winning the most support from MPs in the first few rounds of voting. But since then, polling among the Tory membership that will vote for the winner has shown Truss is more popular.

According to another report in The Times, even Sunak’s former boss is feeling sorry for him.

He told friends he did not think that Sunak, the man he blames for his downfall, was going to make it.

“He almost feels sorry for him,” a friend of Johnson’s was quoted as saying.

“[Rishi] got in with a crowd of malcontents who used him as part of their vendetta against Boris. What future is there for him now?” it said.

The two finalists are next scheduled to go head-to-head in the TV debate on Thursday, when the first postal ballot papers will start landing at Tory members’ addresses.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

shivsena.jpg

Mumbai, July 23: The Election Commission of India, on Saturday, asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evicence to prove that they have the majority members in Shiv Sena. 

The EC relayed letters to both sides from the other faction and asked both camps to file their replies by August 8th.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had earlier written to the EC, seeking allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it. Meanwhile the SC is still hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs over the party's split and the validity of disqualifiation notices.

Sena Symbol

In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.

SC battle

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis raised constitutional issues including split, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification which may require consideration by a larger bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, meanwhile, extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction as sought by CM Eknath Shinde group on the ground of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, issued notices on petitions filed by the Uddhav group and asked the other side to file responses and issues by July 27 for consideration by a larger bench and fixed them for hearing on August 1. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2022

modiji.jpg

New Delhi, July 19: The Indian currency depreciated for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday to fall past 80-mark against the US dollar for the first-time ever.

At the interbank forex market, rupee was trading at 79.93 at 9.31am, after breaching the 80-mark against the US dollar- a historic low for the Indian currency. It sank to 80.06 against dollar in opening trade.

The rupee had ended at 79.97 on Monday.

The US dollar extended its rally and hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The local currency has now declined over 7 per cent since the start of this year. It was at Rs 78.94 per dollar as of June 30 and rapidly plunged to touch the Rs 80-mark in the next few sessions.

If we compare with historical data, since December 2014, the value of the rupee declined from 63.33 against a dollar on December 31, 2014, to 80.06 today -- that is, a depreciation of 26.27 per cent.

However, rupee's loss meant gains for the US dollar. In fact, the US currency has had a wonderful stretch. Since the start of the year, it has gained almost 8 per cent.

On the flip side, a rising dollar is surely not a favourable scenario for Indian rupee. The rupee has been staggering since the beginning of the year and has fallen 7.72 per cent so far.

The surprise rate hike by Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) last month could not stop rupee's decline as a widening current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high, raising concerns. In fact, it seems to have heightened volatility.

How it may impact you

From imports to exports to travel abroad to foreign studies, a falling rupee impacts our lives in several ways.

Imports to be more expensive: The primary and immediate impact of a depreciating rupee is on the importers as they need to spend more for same quantity and price.

The basket of Indian imports includes crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic goods, vegetable oil, fertiliser, machinery, gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel.

With the dip in the rupee, importing items will get more expensive. Not just oil but electronic items, such as mobile phones, some cars and appliances, are likely to get expensive.

The falling rupee is also likely to impact spending decisions of households as certain things may become expensive.

Boost for exports: While imports become costlier, exports from India will become cheaper. It is a boon for the exporters as they receive more rupees in exchange for dollars.

Pay more for foreign studies: For people looking to study abroad during this time, the fees amount will rise as a dollar would now cost more in terms of rupee than earlier. Prospective students or even existing ones may face a hike in their spending.

Foreign trips to cost more: Another major impact of falling rupee might be felt on the tourism sector. With Covid-19 cases remaining in control, many people would want to resume their abroad travel plans. Such people might end up spending much higher than they would have a few days back.

More values for remittances: In terms of remittances, or the money that people residing abroad send to their families back home in India, they will end up sending more in terms of rupee value.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 27,2022

hinduworkers.jpg

Bengaluru, July 27: In an unexpected development hundreds of workers of BJP Yuva Morcha in various parts of Karnataka today resigned en masse citing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government’s failure to protect lives of Hindutva workers. 

Furious over the murder of young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk last night, many Yuva Morcha members in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot district. 

Meanwhile, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient". 

At the same time, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership. 

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar said that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.