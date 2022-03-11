  1. Home
  China locks down city of 9 million amidst biggest covid outbreak in 2 years

News Network
March 11, 2022

March 11: Chinese authorities sent a northeastern city of nine million people into lockdown on Friday as the country has seen daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000 this week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

The residents of Changchun, the capital of Jilin Province, have been ordered to stay at home while all non-essential businesses and stores are shuttered, state-run media said on Friday. Schools will be closed and all transportation services will be suspended under the indefinite shutdown, the state-run Global Times reported.

One person from each household will be allowed to go out once every two days to buy supplies as the city undergoes a scheduled three rounds of mass testing.

China's National Health Commission reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Jilin Province one of the hardest-hit areas during a recent surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Other cities have also started taking measures with targeted lockdowns, including Shanghai, which ordered all schools to move to online classes starting on Saturday.

The latest outbreak is putting China's "zero-COVID" approach to controlling the spread of the virus to its sternest test yet. The government has managed to limit outbreaks through mass testing, shutdowns and tight border controls.

China kept cases to a minimum during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, using a closed-loop system that kept all participants separated from the general public.

However, the Omicron variant has proved extraordinarily difficult to contain and many countries have shifted towards a strategy of opening up and living with the virus even as case counts skyrocket.

Hong Kong, which has also followed a zero-tolerance playbook, has been facing an "unprecedented health crisis" of soaring case counts and the world's highest COVID death rates in recent weeks.

On Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended China's "coordinated approach to COVID response and economic and social development" while answering questions at a press conference. Li said that officials would work to make the response "more scientific and targeted based on the current situation," but did not offer a timeline for any changes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2022

Madhya Pradesh police has booked seven people and arrested two persons for allegedly beating up a Dalit activist and forcing him to drink urine in Gwalior district.

The victim, who has been identified as Shashikant Jatav, is a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The Police said the incident occurred on February 23, however, it came to light on Sunday after an FIR was lodged which alleged that seven people beat up a Dalit activist brutally and forced the victim to drink urine.

Local police (Gwalior district) said two persons have been arrested and there is a hunt to nab other five accused.

According to the police, Jatav is a local RTI activist and had sought information about mismanagement of funds in Gram Panchayat in Gwalior district. This did not go down well with some people associated with panchayat representative and decided to teach him a lesson.

With severe injuries, the victim was admitted in a local hospital on February 24 and now has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment, police said.

"A case has been registered and a total seven persons have been booked for attempt to murder. They have also been booked under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act," a senior police official said. 

News Network
February 27,2022

russ.jpg

Mocow, Feb 27: Russian forces have lost about 4,300 servicemen during their invasion of Ukraine, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday, adding however that the number was being clarified.

She also said on her Facebook page that Russian troops lost about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.

Ukraine rejects Belarus talks, proposes other locations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus, saying Minsk itself is complicit  in Moscow's attacks on his country.

But he left the door open to talks in other locations, in what would be the first negotiations since Russia started its military operation on February 24.

"Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them," Zelenskyy said in an address posted online on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kremlin said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel. 

A Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries, and President Vladimir Putin's office.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko asked Kiev to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Türkiye to focus on 'peaceful resolution'

Türkiye’s diplomatic actions and coordination with allies will always focus on how to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications, has said.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he stressed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine as Türkiye has "strong relations with both countries".

"We have repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution, but the war is a reality right now. The international community’s lack of unity over a number of regional and global issues has been a major problem just like it has over the Russia-Ukraine crisis," he added.

"This conflict brings us face to face with two tragedies," he said.

The first, he said, is the humanitarian challenge and Türkiye will do what’s necessary. "Just as we have been the leader on this front in other regional conflicts, we’ll do the same in this one."
"The second tragedy is the relentless attacks on truth. We are fully aware and working to confront disinformation and misinformation campaigns. In this war of information, we will stand with truth regardless of its source."

UN reports at least 64 civilian deaths in Ukraine

At least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief agency has said.

"As of 5:00 pm on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a status report.

It added the actual figures were likely to be "considerably higher".

Damage to civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity or water. Hundreds of homes had been damaged, while bridges and roads hit by shelling, it said.

It cited the UN refugee agency as saying more than 160,000 people had been internally displaced and more than 116,000 forced to flee into neighbouring countries.

News Network
March 1,2022

A case has been registered against the administrator of a Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims' and another person who had posted against one of the three judges of the Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case.

The cyber crime division of the Bengaluru South division registered a case on its own against Ateeq Shariff from Bengaluru and the administrator of 'Mangalore Muslims' on February 23, which came to light only recently. The complaint says that Ateeq Shariff posted derogatory content on February 12 against one of the judges questioning his credentials and integrity.

Those who had liked the post against the judge may also incur the penal action, a police officer said.

This incident comes close on the heels of emarks against the same judge by Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The three-judge bench specially constituted to hear the hijab case comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The bench was formed after some Muslim girls from the coastal district of Udupi, approached the court stating that they were denied entry to the college for wearing hijab.

