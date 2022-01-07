Covid-recovered people 3-5 times more prone to Omicron than Delta: WHO

  1. Home
January 8, 2022

Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 are three to five times more likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variant compared to Delta, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Hans Henri P Kluge, the WHO's Regional Director for Europe, Omicron variant can evade previous immunity in people.

"So it can still infect those who have had Covid-19 in the past, those who are unvaccinated, and those who were vaccinated many months ago," Kluge said in a recent note.

"There are three things that we need to do urgently: protect ourselves through vaccination, prevent further infections, and prepare health systems for a surge in cases".

Kluge said that health authorities must strengthen capacity, increase testing and trace capacities, engage primary health care in case management, prepare hospitals for a surge, and support health and frontline workers.

"Two years in, our health workers are being severely tested once again. It is deeply worrying that one in 5 is suffering from anxiety and depression from the pandemic. Their concerns must be addressed and their need for manageable working conditions supported," the WHO executive had stressed.

Europe witnessed Covid cases cross 1 million for the first time this week. Europe has recorded over 100 million Covid cases, more than a third of all infections worldwide, since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a 21 per cent surge in 24 hours, as it recorded more than 1.4 lakh fresh Covid infections on Friday.

With the addition of 285 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,83,463.

The Omicron infection tally reached 3,071 across the nation, according to the Health Ministry.

News Network
December 31,2021

indochinawar.jpg

Beijing, Dec 31: China on Friday defended the renaming of 15 more places in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the southern part of Tibet is an "inherent part" of its territory.

India on Thursday strongly rejected China renaming 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

India's reaction came in response to China's Ministry of Civil Affairs announcing Chinese names for 15 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as South Tibet.

"We have seen such. This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact," Bagchi said.

Asked for his reaction to India's assertion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that “the southern part of Tibet belongs to the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China and it has been China’s inherent territories”.

“People of different ethnic groups have been living in that area for many years and have given many names for that areas”, he said.

“For standardised management of the area, the competent authorities in China in accordance with relevant regulations have published the names for the relevant area. These are matters that are within China’s sovereignty”, Zhao said.

This is the second batch of standardised Chinese names of places in Arunachal Pradesh released by China.

The first batch of the standardised names of six places was released in 2017. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet which is firmly rejected by the External Affairs Ministry which has asserted that the state is an "inseparable part of India".

Beijing routinely protests visits of top Indian leaders and officials to Arunachal Pradesh to reaffirm its claim. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China's renaming of the places in Arunachal Pradesh came in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff that began in May last year. 

News Network
December 28,2021

Mumbai, Dec 28: A witness in the 2008 Malegoan blast case, whose statement had been recorded by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, today took a U-turn and claimed in a court that the ATS had threatened him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four other RSS leaders.

Notably, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, currently facing multiple cases of extortion, was posted as additional commissioner of the ATS, when it probed the Malegaon blast case.

The witness deposed before the special NIA court on Tuesday. His statement had been recorded by the ATS when it probed the case, before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case.

During his deposition, the witness told the court that the then senior ATS officer Param Bir Singh and another officer had threatened him to take the names of Yogi Adityanath, the present UP CM, and four other Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, including Indresh Kumar. He claimed the ATS tortured him and made him sit (in the ATS office) illegally.

After his deposition, the court declared the witness hostile for making allegations against the ATS and denying that he made any statement before the anti-terror agency. As many as 220 witnesses have been examined in the case till now and 15 of them have turned hostile.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Nashik's Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai.

The accused in the case include Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Shudakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni, all of whom are out on bail. They are facing trial under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 8,2022

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 8: Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today woke up to covid curfew as per government guidelines after months of relaxation.

The law enforcers started the preparations in the morning itself as they vowed to crack down on violators of the curfew, which is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. 

The weekend came into across the state last night and will be in force till 5a.m. on Monday. 

As per guidelines, except emergency, grocery, food items sales and parcel service in hotels, no other services are allowed. Government, semi-government and corporation offices which offer emergency services will be open. 

Both the government and private bus services remained unaffected in the region and people were seen travelling one place to another. 

However, thanks to strict police patrolling prominent streets in Manglauru were partially deserted.

