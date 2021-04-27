  1. Home
Indian covid variant found in at least 17 countries, says WHO

News Network
April 28, 2021

Geneva, Apr 28: The World Health Organization said Tuesday that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries.

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first found in India had as of Tuesday been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from at least 17 countries".

"Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore," the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

The WHO recently listed B.1.617 -- which counts several sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics -- as a "variant of interest".

But so far it has stopped short of declaring it a "variant of concern".

That label would indicate that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus by for instance being more transmissible, deadly or able to dodge vaccine protections.

India is facing surging new cases and deaths in the pandemic, and fears are rising that the variant could be contributing to the unfolding catastrophe.

The explosion in infections in India -- 350,000 new cases were recorded there on Tuesday alone -- has driven a surge in global cases to 147.7 million.

The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide.

The WHO acknowledged that its preliminary modelling based on sequences submitted to GISAID indicates "that B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility".

It stressed that other variants circulating at the same time were also showing increased transmissibility, and that the combination "may be playing a role in the current resurgence in this country."

"Indeed, studies have highlighted that the spread of the second wave has been much faster than the first," the WHO said.

It highlighted though that "other drivers" could be contributing to the surge, including lax adherence to public health measures as well as mass gatherings.

"Further investigation is needed to understand the relative contribution of these factors," it said.

The UN agency also stressed that "further robust studies" into the characteristics of B.1.617 and other variants, including impacts on transmissibility, severity and the risk of reinfection, were "urgently needed".

April 20,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: Covid-19 was detected in 19,577 persons in Kerala on Tuesday while 3,880 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"In the last 24 hours, Covid was not detected in any person who recently came to Kerala from the UK taking the total to 116, and their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. So far, 11 people who came from the UK were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus," the Minister said in a press release here this evening.

Meanwhile, 28 recent deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the death toll in the state to 4,978.

The Minister said 1,12,221 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 17.45 %. Till now, a total of 1,44,71,237 samples have been sent for testing.

Today, 28 places were identified as new hotspots while 9 places were excluded from the list, taking the total to 493 hotspots in the State.

April 23,2021

Ottawa, Apr 23: Canada has announced a 30-day ban on all passengers flights from India and Pakistan effective Thursday (Apr 22), citing exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of COVID-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to halt direct passenger air traffic from those countries," Xinhua quoted Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.

The Transport Minister was addressing a joint press conference with other Canadian ministers.

The minister said the ban is implemented as more passengers arrive in Canada with positive test results from those two South Asian countries.

If travelers departing from those two countries take an indirect route home, they'll be required to show a negative RT-PCR test at their last point of departure. Once they arrive in Canada, they'll follow the standard protocols, unless exempt, including taking another test and booking a stay at a designated government hotel while they await their results.

"I want to say that our hearts are with the citizens of India, Pakistan, indeed the whole region during these incredibly difficult times. In the meantime, we'll continue to apply stringent testing and quarantine measures for all passengers arriving in Canada," she said.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Thursday, Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault called on the Trudeau government to cut the number of international flights arriving in Canada and impose greater restrictions at the Canada-US land border.

Also on Thursday, the House of Commons passed a motion to have the government immediately suspend non-essential passenger flights from countries with high rates of COVID-19 variants infections.

On Monday, UK had added India to a 'red list' of countries from which travel to the UK is not allowed.

April 18,2021

covidstation.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The Urwa police station in Mangaluru has been converted into a model station to follow all the guidelines and curb the spread of Corona in its second phase.

As many as 330 police personnel in the Commissionerate had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. 

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that a kiosk was set up outside the station for visitors. When a complaint reaches the station, the complainant will be made to sit near the kiosk and personnel will take all details from him by maintaining social distance.

Complaints can also be dropped in a box. After the applications from the complaints are sanitized using UV sanitisers, it will be collected by the police personnel to register a case.

All complainants who wish to speak to police officers will be screened for body temperature and will be asked to sanitise their hands before entering the station, the Commissioner said.

Police officers and personnel were briefed by doctors about the precautionary measures to be taken. The Commissioner said the station house officer had taken measures to supply ‘Kashaya’ to boost the immunity of the personnel during the first wave of Covid-19.

The steps initiated at the Urwa police station will be taken up in all police stations under the Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

When an accused is caught, the protocols will be followed and will be made to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at the nearest hospital before taking him to the police station.

