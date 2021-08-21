  1. Home
  2. Kabul airport abduction report is false; all are safe; IAF evacuates 85 Indians

Agencies
August 21, 2021

New Delhi: India continues to carry out military evacuation operations in Kabul, a week after Taliban retook control of war-torn Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Indian Air Force's C-130J transport aircraft airlifted over 85 Indians from the region.

The aircraft took off from Kabul in the early hours of Saturday and stopped for refuelling in Tajikistan. India had earlier also picked up its consulate staff from Kandahar when the town was about to be taken over by the Taliban terrorists.

All Indians safe in Kabul, Taliban deny kidnapping

Taliban denied the abduction of over 150 people, mostly Indians, from an area close to the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday.

The organisation’s statement came after media reports claimed that the Taliban had kidnapped over 150 people, who were awaiting evacuation.

"Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint," a Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He ruled out incidents of reported kidnappings of foreigners, but added, "We are questioning some of them before they exit the country."

Later, Afghan media clarified that all Indian citizens were safe in Kabul and their documents were being processed for evacuation.

Taliban vow to be accountable

The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group said on Saturday.

The official added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians," the official said. "If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated."

He added, "We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case."

However, he said that the chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taliban.

