Many killed as Chaos erupts at Kabul airport in presence of US troops; Russian envoy to meet Taliban

August 16, 2021

Kabul, Aug 16: Afghanistan woke up to the Taliban's complete takeover of Afghanistan as the US and other world leaders asked the insurgent group leaders to allow people and foreigners to leave the country. 

Thousands of Afghans flooded the Kabul airport, rushing the runway, in hope of an exit from the country. Stay tuned for more updates. 

At least five people have been killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told news agencies.

One witness says he has seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness says it is not clear whether the victims have been killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

US troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a US official said.

Russia to evacuate some embassy staff

Russia will evacuate some of its Afghanistan embassy’s roughly 100 staff, Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, tells the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The official also says that Russia’s ambassador in Afghanistan will meet with a Taliban representative on Tuesday and discuss security for its diplomatic mission there, the Interfax news agency reports.

August 2,2021

New Delhi, Aug 2: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea for bail to 53-year-old Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery to allow him to marry the girl whom he raped and impregnated when she was a minor.

A bench presided over by Justice Vineet Saran refused to entertain a special leave petition filed by the victim to permit her to marry the convicted priest.

Senior advocate Kiran Suri said the accused should be released to let him marry the victim.

The bench, however, asked him to go to the trial court.

Appearing for the accused, Advocate Amit George submitted that he sought bail so that he would be able to marry the petitioner. He also claimed that it was his fundamental right to marry the victim.

The bench, however, said the High Court has taken into consideration all the aspects of the matter, therefore we don't intend to interfere in the matter.

Vadakkumchery was sentenced to 20 years in jail on February 17, 2019, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was dismissed from priesthood by the Vatican. 

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had turned down the plea by the convict. 

The priest was arrested on February 27, 2017, near Kochi International airport when he was trying to slip out of the country. The case against him was lodged by a child line agency. The girl, who was a student of class XI, gave birth to a child on February 7, 2017, at a hospital run by the management. During the trial, the victim and her mother had turned hostile. 

August 13,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Like previous weekend, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 14 and 15) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m.

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. tonight (August 13) and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 16. 

Last weekend the Mangaluru city police had erected 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

Due to restrictions, Mangalore University (MU) has postponed its postgraduate and undergraduate (UG and PG) examinations scheduled to be held on August 14 and 28.

August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

