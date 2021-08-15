Many killed as Chaos erupts at Kabul airport in presence of US troops; Russian envoy to meet Taliban

Kabul, Aug 16: Afghanistan woke up to the Taliban's complete takeover of Afghanistan as the US and other world leaders asked the insurgent group leaders to allow people and foreigners to leave the country.

Thousands of Afghans flooded the Kabul airport, rushing the runway, in hope of an exit from the country. Stay tuned for more updates.

At least five people have been killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told news agencies.

One witness says he has seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness says it is not clear whether the victims have been killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

US troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a US official said.

Russia to evacuate some embassy staff

Russia will evacuate some of its Afghanistan embassy’s roughly 100 staff, Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, tells the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The official also says that Russia’s ambassador in Afghanistan will meet with a Taliban representative on Tuesday and discuss security for its diplomatic mission there, the Interfax news agency reports.