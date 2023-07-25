  1. Home
  2. Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan, converts to Islam, weds Facebook friend

News Network
July 25, 2023

Peshawar, July 25: Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam and now has a new name Fatima.

The 34-year-old Indian woman was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

They tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security.

"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam," senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

According to police, both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah and said Indian woman Anju has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam.

He further stated that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security, Geo News reported.

They recorded the statement, saying they have signed the nikkah on their own will. The Indian woman told the court that she has willingly come to Pakistan and is very happy here, it said.

Earlier on Monday, both went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said.

In the pictures of their visit to the picturesque tourist spots, Anju and Nasrullah were seen sitting in a lush green garden and holding hands.

Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, shared a short video before her marriage in which she says she "feels safe" in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

"I want to give this message to all that I have come here legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," she said in the video.

"I request all the media persons not to harass my relatives and children," she said. Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Anju travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

Nasrullah, a science graduate from a University in Sheringal, is the youngest among five brothers.

He has given an affidavit to local authorities, stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20.

According to a senior police official from the region, the travel documents of the Indian lady have been found to be in order and she has been allowed to stay with Nasrullah, who has been instructed to look after her.

"She travelled to Pakistan on a month-long visit visa and all her travel documents are valid and complete," Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan said on Monday.

"Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Anju's husband Arvind told the media in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that she left home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

He said he was hopeful that she would return home.

Anju's incident is similar to Seema Ghulam Haider's case. Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

July 11,2023

Moscow, July 11: Ministers from the Gulf states and Russia have stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity across the world, a joint Gulf Cooperation Council-Russian statement said on Monday.

The statement came after the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC countries and Russia held in Moscow.

GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, secretary-general of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said.

Both sides stressed the importance of supporting the global econoy and preserving the stability of the global oil market, the statement said.

The Gulf countries and Russia also praised the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in this regard, and said there needed to be continued cooperation of all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement in a way that served the interests of the global economy.

The GCC secretary-general said that cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The position of the GCC on the Russia-Ukraine war is aligned with established UN conventions and principles, Al-Budaiwi said.

He added that Gulf Arab states back the UN principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as any and all mediation efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country's welcoming of the rapprochement between Gulf states and Iran, and the reintroduction of Syria to the Arab League.

“We have a unified position with the Gulf states towards Syria's unity and sovereignty over its lands, and Syria's return to the Arab League has positively affected the region,” he said.

He also stressed the need to find a solution to the Sudanese and Yemeni crises, adding: “We welcome the efforts of the Gulf states to end the crisis in Yemen and launch a comprehensive national dialogue.”
 

July 19,2023

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. 

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect. 

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians 

Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi 
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
 

July 13,2023

Bengaluru, July 13: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

”Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit,” it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said. B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

