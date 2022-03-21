  1. Home
  2. Myanmar’s atrocities against Rohingya Muslims is genocide, concludes US

Myanmar’s atrocities against Rohingya Muslims is genocide, concludes US

News Network
March 21, 2022

myanmar.jpg

The administration of US President Joe Biden will formally declare that the Myanmar military's atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority constituted genocide and crimes against humanity, according to a report.

American officials told the Reuters news agency that the decision will be announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, which currently features an exhibit on the plight of the Rohingya.

"It's going to make it harder for them to commit further abuses," a senior State Department official told the news agency.

Blinken ordered his own "legal and factual analysis," according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The analysis concluded the Myanmar army is committing genocide.

Blinken will also announce $1 million in funding for the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), a UN body gathering evidence for possible prosecutions, Reuters reported.

A United Nations fact-finding mission concluded in 2018 that the Myanmar military's offensive included "genocidal acts," but the US referred at the time to the crimes as "ethnic cleansing," a term that has no legal definition under international criminal law.

"It's really signaling to the world and especially to victims and survivors within the Rohingya community and more broadly than the United States recognizes the gravity of what's happening," a second senior State Department official said of Blinken's announcement on Monday.

The Rohingya Muslims based in Myanmar’s Rakhine State have been subjected to a campaign of killings, rape, and arson attacks by the military-backed by the country’s majority Buddhist extremists in what the UN has described as “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

The brutal campaign has forced more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee their homeland since August 2017 and seek refuge in Bangladesh.

The 2017 clampdown is the subject of a genocide investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Rohingya, who have lived in Myanmar for generations, are denied citizenship and are branded illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which likewise denies them citizenship.

On the fourth anniversary of the crackdown, several groups in Myanmar last year issued statements calling for accelerated efforts to prosecute those responsible for the 2017 military action.

"Four years on justice for the Rohingya remains shamefully elusive. Not a single individual who committed the heinous crimes against the Rohingya has been held to account," said Progressive Voice, an advocacy group.

Facebook has come under fire in Myanmar for over a decade for the volume of hate speech directed against the Rohingya Muslims who have been subjected to waves of brutal violence during this time.

United Nations investigators say Facebook played a key role in spreading hate speech that fueled the violence against the community in 2017.

The UN Human Rights Council in July last year adopted a resolution denouncing violations by Myanmar’s military against the Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities. 

The resolution, brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was approved at the Geneva-based 47-member council in July last year.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, voiced concern over the rights violations against the Rohingya in Rakhine state.

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian and human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims remains dire, and therefore requires a collective call by the council asking Myanmar to immediately halt human rights violations, and to uphold their fundamental rights," he said.

The text of the resolution expresses "grave concern" at reports of serious abuses, including arbitrary arrests, deaths in detention, torture, forced labor and "the deliberate killing and maiming of children."

The resolution also demands an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities, of the targeting of civilians, and supports "the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations" and "the democratic transition in Myanmar." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2022

mayaowaisi.jpg

Aday after the BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that the two leaders should be conferred with Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna for contributing to BJP's win.

“BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased three times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about the saffron party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Sanjay Raut said, “BJP has won in 4 states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? Two Deputy CMs lost in Goa.”

The Shiv Sena leader took a swipe at the BJP and said that the party was rejected completely in Punjab.

“Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab. The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress and Shiv Sena in UP,” Sanjay Raut said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2022

pakjet.jpg

Islamabad, Mar 13: Pakistan has inducted multi-purpose J-10C fighter jets, acquired from China, into its Air Force to improve its combat capabilities.

In a formal induction ceremony on Friday held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab to induct the jet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said any country would have to think twice before harbouring any aggression towards Pakistan, asserting that the armed forces were well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat.

His statement is a veiled reference about India's recent procurement of Rafale fighter jets from France.

"Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system," Khan said addressing the ceremony.

He also stated that induction of J-10 C is a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF.

Khan thanked China for providing the aircraft in a short span of about eight months when it often takes years to acquire modern jets.

The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet and is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17, currently being used by the PAF.

Pakistan had announced the display of the new jet on March 23 at the annual Defence Day Parade. J-10C is manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) for the Chinese Air Force.

It can carry out air-to-air combat including strike missions. Pakistan had requested to buy the fighter jets as far back as 2006. The negotiations finally led to the purchase of 25 J-10C fighters. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2022

Beijing, Mar 7: China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."

Wang said the causes of the "Ukraine situation" were "complex" and had not happened overnight.

"Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions," he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

China is willing to continue to make its own efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis and the country's Red Cross will "as soon as possible" provide a batch of aid to Ukraine, Wang said, without giving details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping hours before the start of last month's Winter Olympics in Beijing and they signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have "no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation".

Wang said the friendship between China and Russia was "rock solid" and prospects for cooperation bright.

"No matter how sinister the international situation is, both China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.