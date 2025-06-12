Next attacks will be more brutal; make a deal before there’s ‘nothing left’: Trump warns Iran

  1. Home
Agencies
June 13, 2025

trumpnet1.jpg

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran to “make a deal” before it’s “too late” after Israel bombarded Iranian nuclear sites and killed top regime officials overnight.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump wrote in the early hours of Friday morning. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”

Israel launched a massive attack on Iran on Thursday night, striking targets including nuclear facilities, regime officials, military leaders, and key atomic scientists. Tehran retaliated with more than 100 drones, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.

The strikes have triggered fears that the Middle East risks descending into another catastrophic regional war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday condemned Israel and warned that “the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself.”

Trump said he “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” to shutter its nuclear program, but “no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come,” he added.

Iran’s “hardliners” did not heed warnings, and “they are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!” he wrote.

The dramatic escalation shocked world leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the situation “deeply alarming” and urged all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and not retaliate.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said it was “crucial” for Israel’s allies to work to de-escalate tensions.“I think that is now the first order of the day,” Rutte told journalists at a press conference in Stockholm.

News Network
June 4,2025

stampede1.jpg

Bengaluru, June 4: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden victory celebration turned tragic on Wednesday when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 dead and 47 injured, according to officials and eyewitness accounts. 

The stampede — Bengaluru’s first in decades — broke out between 4 pm and 5:30 pm at the stadium’s three entry gates (17, 18 and 21), as thousands pushed their way to witness the invite-only historic event. 

Most of the deceased were young men and women, with the youngest being a 13-year-old girl. Many victims are believed to have died from suffocation after being trampled. 

Thirty-three injured victims are still in hospital. At least one is critical. 

Reliable sources said that RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the state government ignored police advice to postpone the celebrations. 

“We tried to discourage them but there was a mad frenzy. The celebrations had continued into the early hours, and our personnel were exhausted. Though we managed to cancel the victory procession, our request to either confine the celebrations to a single venue or postpone it to Sunday — when emotions would have settled — was ignored,” said a senior police officer. “We simply had no time to prepare. It was a case of ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’.” 

There were heart-wrenching scenes at hospitals. “Yelu, chinna? Appa banddidare, baa maga (Wake up, son. Father has come),” cried the mother of 20-year-old Bhumik. 

His father, Lakshman, was equally inconsolable. “God gave me everything. Now what am I supposed to do without my son? How can I go back home,” he said. 

A traffic policeman deployed at the stadium flagged the “poor coordination” among the police, the fire force and the KSCA. At the time of the stampede, a large number of police personnel were deployed near the Vidhana Soudha, where the state government was felicitating the RCB players. “We didn’t even have clarity on the event’s agenda,” he said. 

After the Vidhana Soudha event ended, large crowds travelled through Cubbon Park to reach the stadium. Despite the huge crowd — estimated at 3 lakh — there was no public address system. 

Shockingly, even after the stampede, another gate near Queen’s Road was opened, and many people streamed in. 

One eyewitness said the security was so overwhelmed that people were allowed in without their entry passes being checked. 

Many were perched on trees. Barricades were broken down and hundreds of discarded footwear lay scattered outside the entry gates. 

A DH journalist at the stadium saw ambulances streaming in and out, their sirens drowned by cries of cheering fans. Many victims had to be taken out in autos. Some ambulances carrying the victims got stuck in the crowd-packed roads around the stadium. 

“I shifted two people barely breathing into an auto,” the officer said. “There was no mercy. Everyone just wanted to get in, no matter what. Everyone was busy making videos.” 

Namma Metro shut five stations and reopened them only when crowds cleared out. 
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the police, saying they did their best. “You saw the crowd. We can’t hit them with sticks.” 

The RCB issued a statement, saying it was “deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents” and “mourns the tragic loss of lives”. 

Agencies
June 12,2025

crashAI.jpg

Ahmedabad, June 12: An Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The passenger aircraft went down in the Meghani area of the city. 

The crash occurred moments after the flight took off. A dark plume of smoke could be seen rising from the crash site, visible from several kilometres away.

The 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight, which, included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian citizen. Rescue efforts are currently underway and more information on the tragedy is expected shortly.

Air India has said in a statement that the crash took place shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. 

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," the airline has said.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," it has added.

The airline said it will release further information through regular updates on social media.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said he is monitoring the situation and directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said in a post on X. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Civil Aviation Minister and taken stock of the situation.

airindiacrash.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

