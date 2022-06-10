  1. Home
  2. Not just India, China, we can build ties with Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia too: Putin

Not just India, China, we can build ties with Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia too: Putin

News Network
June 10, 2022

Moscow, June 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has the opportunity to build partnerships not only with India and China, but also with Latin America and Africa, asserting that it is impossible to "fence off" a country like Russia from the outside.

Putin, during a meeting with young entrepreneurs here on Thursday, said that the world is big and diverse.

“You have just mentioned China and India. Why only China and India? It is also Latin America. Perhaps, Africa today is still sleeping, but it is waking up, 1.5 billion people live there. What about Southeast Asia?,” he was quoted as saying by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Bilateral ties with Russia are a key pillar of India's foreign policy, and India sees Russia as a longstanding and time-tested friend that has played a significant role in its economic development and security.

Apparently referring to the economic sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow following its military operation in Ukraine, Putin said "it is impossible to fence off a country like Russia from the outside."

The present-day Russia’s mission is to “get back and strengthen” its sovereignty and territories, he said.

“It looks like our mission, too, is to get back and strengthen, and if we proceed from the fact that these core values are the basis of our existence, we will definitely succeed in achieving the goals ahead of us,” Putin said.

Amidst European Union’s calls to look for the alternatives of Russia’s energy supply, Purin said that the abandonment of Russian energy resources is unlikely in the coming years.

Rejection of Russian energy resources in recent years appears to be unlikely, he said.

“As regards abandonment of our energy resources, the probability is low in several years to come and nobody knows what will occur during several years. Nobody will set concrete plugs in wells, there is no such need,” Putin said.

The Russian President visited a multimedia exhibition at the All-Russian Exhibition Center, dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I, the first Russian Emperor.

He praised Peter the Great’s role in building the Russian state.

Drawing an analogy to the time of Peter the Great, Putin said that Peter I did not seize any Swedish territories during the Great Northern War but “got them back.”

When Peter the Great had founded Russia’s new capital, none of the European countries recognised Russia’s right to that region, he said.

“Everyone viewed it as part of Sweden but Slavic people lived there from time immemorial along with the Finno-Ugric peoples, and the region was controlled by the Russian state. The same went for the western direction,” Putin said.

Putin said that Peter I was “a prominent statesman and military leader,” a patriot who had fully committed himself to serving his country.

According to him, Peter I’s ambitious reforms in state management, the economy, science, culture and education “helped strengthen Russia’s authority on the international stage and largely determined the country’s development as a strong and sovereign power for centuries to come.”

In October 2018, Putin signed a decree about celebrating the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I this year.

Peter I was Russia’s last tsar (1682-1721) and first emperor (1721-1725) under whose rule a regular Army and Navy were created in Russia, the city of St. Petersburg was founded, the country was proclaimed an empire and underwent major reforms.

Putin on February 24 announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, leading to a series of sanctions by the West along with condemnation by the UN, the EU and others. Many multinational companies suspended their business in Russia as a fallout of the invasion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2022

Bengaluru, June 9: Students, who join residential schools run by the minority welfare department in Karnataka, will study the CBSE syllabus from the current academic year. 

At present, these schools teach the state board syllabus. Karnataka has 134 residential institutions run by the department. 

In the first phase, 31 schools will offer CBSE curriculum starting this year for grades 6 to 9 and 11.

As grades 10 and 12 students are appearing for the board exams, the department has decided to keep away from adopting the CBSE syllabus this year. 

A senior official said the department has tied up with Azim Premji Foundation for teacher training and also with some oldest CBSE affiliated schools.

“Around 300 teachers will be trained as we are shifting from state to CBSE syllabus. Though we were offering English medium education, teachers need to be trained as we are shifting to CBSE,” the official mentioned.

This is completely free of cost and according to the department data as many as 15,000 students will get the benefit.

“The main aim is to prepare students studying at our schools to crack various competitive exams, like NEET, KCET and JEE,” explained the official.

This was part of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budget announcement.

The department is spending around Rs 52 lakh per school to upgrade them on par with CBSE schools.

As explained by the officials, these schools will function like Kendriya Vidyalayas.

“We will formally inaugurate these schools in a few days. We are waiting for the chief minister’s time as he also holds the portfolio,” the official added.

The CBSE curriculum will be extended to all 134 schools in a phased manner.

About 75% of students at these schools belong to minority communities and the rest 25% are from other backward communities. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 6,2022

Former union minister and BJP’s former nominated Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy today took a brutal dig at Narendra Modi government after it disowned its leaders for abusing Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to twitter, Swamy said: “During Modi govt's 8 years, Bharat Mata had to hang her head in shame because we crawled before the Chinese on Ladakh, knelt before the Russians, meowed before the Americans in QUAD. But we did shastangam dandawat before the tiny Qatar. That was depravity of our foreign policy.”

Qatar had summoned the Indian ambassador in the country to register its official protest over the insulting remarks made by two BJP BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, against the Prophet.

In response, the Indian embassy in Qatar had issued a clarification reiterating India’s commitment to ensure religious pluralism. The statement by the Indian embassy in Qatar had described the two BJP spokespersons as ‘fringe elements.’

Mocking the statement of the Indian ambassador, Swamy also tweeted, “That Nupur is a fringe element while as party Spokesperson!!!”

He added, “With Jaishankar as EAM what do you expect? Who sent our Ambassador in Qatar the text to read from?”

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and Jindal from the primary membership of the party.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2022

jamamasjid.jpg

New Delhi, June 10: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with thousands of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.