Omicron cancels thousands of Christmas flights across the world

News Network
December 25, 2021

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the surging Omicron variant sees flights cancelled and safety curbs tightened.

Italy, Spain and Greece have made face masks compulsory outdoors again.

Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in a strict lockdown.

Despite early findings that Omicron is milder than other variants, scientists are concerned by the number of cases.

Record infections were tallied in the UK, France and Italy on Thursday.

In the US, daily Omicron cases have risen beyond the peak of the recent Delta wave, and hospitals are filling up across the country.

"When we have millions and millions and millions of people, all sick, all together at one time, it doesn't take a large percentage of those people to topple over the hospitals," Dr Hallie Prescott, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times.

America's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, warned earlier this week that Christmas travel would increase the spread of the variant even among the fully vaccinated.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the world, according to the FlightAware website.

On Christmas Eve (Friday), US airlines said they were already suffering from staffing shortages due to flight crews testing positive or being forced to self-isolate.

United Airlines said rising numbers of Omicron cases had "had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation", adding that it was contacting impacted passengers in advance of them coming to the airport.

The US is to lift travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries because of concerns about the Omicron variant on 31 December, the White House confirmed.

Travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi had been blocked since 29 November.

In Australia, too, thousands of festive journeys were affected on Friday with more than 100 domestic flights from Sydney and Melbourne to other cities cancelled.

A spokesperson for Jetstar, which accounted for many of the cancellations, said the airline had rebooked "the vast majority" of affected passengers "within a few hours of their original departure time so they can get to their destination in time for Christmas".

Despite the upheaval, many Australians may be celebrating the fact they can travel between states over the holidays for the first time in two years.

It comes after Australia said it would narrow the waiting time between second injections and booster shots to four months from 4 January, for over-18s. At the end of the month the gap will shrink further to three months.

South Korea, Thailand and the UK all cut their time between shots to three months in December.

In the UK, where strike action is expected to disrupt train travel on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has used his Christmas message to urge people to get a booster jab in line with the festive "spirit of neighbourliness".

"Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out," he said, "there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster."

Mr Johnson has ruled out bringing in new restrictions for England before Christmas Day, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all announced curbs on social mixing.

Many European countries are preparing to impose restrictions just after the festive period, including Germany which will restrict private gatherings to 10 people and close nightclubs from 28 December. Football matches will also be played behind closed doors.

Portugal has ordered bars and nightclubs to shut from 26 December, and made working from home obligatory from that date until 9 January.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
December 21,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Amid Omicron threat, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year 2022. However, there will not be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches. 

Soon after holding a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the Health department and Covid experts at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that the restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2.

"All public gatherings like revellers on MG Road, Brigade Road to welcome the New Year will be banned across Karnataka. There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state," Bommai said.

"It will be a regular business in all the clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent occupancy. However, there will not be any permission to host DJ events, New Year parties. All staffers at these places must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine, besides the mandatory RT-PCR tests for the staff," the CM added.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to gated communities and large housing complexes to not have or host any special events on the New Year's occasion. "Respective RWAs or Apartment Associations have been told to comply with the decision," Bommai added. 

Stating that all the churches are currently holding prayers and meetings as per the Covid rules, CM Bommai clarified that there will not be any restrictions on gatherings. "Regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches as they have been doing all these days by adhering to Covid protocols," Bommai said. 

December 21,2021

The Indian rupee is set to end a tumultuous year as Asia’s worst-performing emerging market currency with foreign funds fleeing the nation’s stocks.

The currency declined 1.9 per cent this quarter as global funds pulled $4.2 billion of capital out of the country’s stock market, the most among regional markets where data is available.

Foreigners sold Indian stocks as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. recently lowered their outlook for equities, citing lofty valuations, at a time when concerns about the Omicron variant are roiling the global markets. Record-high trade deficit and the central bank’s policy divergence with the Federal Reserve have also impinged on the rupee’s carry appeal.

“The monetary policy divergence and widening current account gap have set depreciation in the rupee in the near term,” said B. Prasanna, head of global markets, sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd in Mumbai.

Depreciation in rupee is a double-edged sword for the Reserve Bank of India. While a weaker currency may support exports amid a nascent economic recovery from the pandemic, it also poses risk of imported inflation, and may make it difficult for the central bank to maintain interest rates at a record low for longer.

QuantArt Market Solutions expects the rupee to decline to 78 per dollar by end-March, falling past the previous record low of 76.9088 reached in April 2020, while a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts forecast the rupee at 76.50. The rupee is set to drop about 4 per cent this year in a fourth straight year of losses.

Stocks on the edge

Foreign exodus from stocks have led to the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index falling by about 10 per cent below an all-time high touched in October. Despite that, the one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio for the Sensex is near 21, compared to 12 for MSCI’s Emerging Markets Index, meaning there’s room for the equities to fall even further. Bonds have seen $587 million of outflows this quarter.

Bearish rupee calls are rising as India’s trade deficit widened to an all-time high of about $23 billion in November amid higher imports. The ample liquidity in the banking system, partly created by the RBI’s dollar purchases, may make it difficult for the central bank to intervene to the same extent in 2022 to curb rupee’s losses, according to Goldman Sachs. 

Still, not all are pessimistic. A likely reversal in foreign inflows in the coming quarter on account of share sales in companies including Life Insurance Corp. of India, billed as India’s biggest initial public offer, may cushion the rupee, according to UBS AG.

The rupee gained 0.4 per cent on Tuesday to 75.63 per dollar, helping pare the recent declines.

Beyond the temporary spike in dollar/rupee expected in the next four-to-six weeks, “we see the one-off flows and supportive 1Q current-account seasonality to come at play,” said Rohit Arora, emerging market Asia strategist at UBS. “As long as oil remains tamed, rupee should end the fiscal year below current levels possibly in 74-75 range.”

December 19,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said that Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots.

"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said.

Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals will be dealt with sternly."

Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.

"Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people... incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.

The Chief Minister made the appeal amid the ongoing tension in the border town of Belagavi.

