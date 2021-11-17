  1. Home
Over 100 top Sikhs, politicians from India visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

News Network
November 18, 2021

Lahore, Nov 18: Over 100 Sikh pilgrims from India, including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, are expected to arrive at the revered Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Thursday using the visa-free Kartarpur corridor, some 20 months after the pilgrimage was suspended following the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, the first batch of 28 Indian Sikhs, including women, arrived in Pakistan to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on Friday. Similarly, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs also arrived via the Wagah border crossing.

“The Indian Punjab chief minister (Channi) along with his delegation is also scheduled to visit Darbar Sahib on Thur¬s¬day,” Karta¬rpur Pro¬ject Management Unit chief executive officer Muhammad Latif said.

Latif also told the Dawn newspaper that over 100 Indian pilgrims were expected to visit the gurdwara on Thursday.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19.

Till Wednesday, over 2,500 Sikh pilgrims have arrived via the Wagah border.

The pilgrims left for Nankana Sahib soon after their arrival to participate in the main event at Gurdwara Janam Asthan on Friday, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told the Dawn newspaper.

“All the visiting Sikhs from India and elsewhere will be facilitated for travelling to Kartarpur sahib,” he added.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian government reopened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from its side on Wednesday.

India signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019.

Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel through the 4.5-km-long passage.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa. 

November 16,2021

Mysuru, Nov 16: The death of a 36-year-old man, who had developed complications after vaccination in Karnataka’s Mysuru has sparked fear among people. 

The family of the deceased has demanding a thorough probe. Officials, however, said the post mortem shows he died due to a pre-existing cardiovascular disease. 

Suresh Madaiah, a resident of Ashokapuram in Mysuru, was brought to K R hospital at 2.58 pm on November 12 by the Chamundipuram urban PHC medical officer after he was given his first Covishield vaccine shot at 1.55 pm. He was unconscious and wasn’t responsive when he was brought to the hospital.

After being examined by a team of specialist doctors, he was incubated immediately and all necessary investigations were done. Once his blood pressure was brought under control within two hours, both ECG and ECHO showed left ventricular hypertrophy.

The district administration said the man had not revealed his pre-existing illness and said the district AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) committee had declared his death as not related to vaccination.  

District health officer Dr K H Prasad said, “He was in coma for two days. On Friday, a CT scan revealed that he had a stroke and suffered a brain haemorrhage. Surgery was deferred as he wasn’t fit enough.”

“External ventricular drain was done on Saturday. In spite of the ventilator support and the surgical procedure, the patient’s neurological condition did not improve,” said the medical superintendent of KR Hospital, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), in a written statement.  

Dr Prasad said, “He was declared dead on Monday and his post mortem was done on the same day, which revealed his pre-existing heart condition. He hadn’t informed about it prior to vaccination. The district AEFI committee has concluded that his death was not vaccine-related.”

The family members of the deceased have demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

Members of Bahujan Samaj Party, led by its general secretary Purushottam, staged a protest in front of KR Hospital on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham reached the spot and received a memorandum from the protestors.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said, “Heart ailments are not contraindications for vaccination. We have many heart patients at Jayadeva who have got Covid vaccination after having undergone angioplasties at some point in their lives. This seems to be coincidental and not vaccine-related.”  

November 12,2021

Kabul, Nov 12: At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official said.

The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, a hotbed of Islamic State group activity since the Taliban seized power in the country in August.

"I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities," a Taliban official said.

"So far three killed, 15 wounded," a doctor at the local hospital said.

The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which first emerged in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power.

One of the latest, in early November, saw IS fighters raid the Kabul National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50.

More than 120 people were killed in IS attacks earlier this year on two mosques popular with the ethnic minority Hazara community.
 

November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: One in 12 adults or more than 7.4 crore people living in India are diabetes patients, according to a new report from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), ahead of the World Diabetes Day on Saturday.

The figure is the second-highest in the world after China, which has 141 million people living with diabetes.

The findings are from the 10th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas to be published on December 6.

The report added that another 40 million adults in India have impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), placing them at high risk of developing Type-2 diabetes, while more than half (53.1 per cent) of people living with diabetes in India are also undiagnosed.

"The increasing number of people living with diabetes and at risk of developing the condition in India confirms diabetes as a significant challenge to the health and well-being of individuals and families in the country," said Professor Shashank Joshi, Chair, IDF South-East Asia Region, in a statement.

Moreover, the report showed that worldwide, 537 million adults are now living with diabetes, a rise of 16 per cent (74 million) since the previous IDF estimates in 2019. Globally, 90 per cent of people with diabetes have Type-2 diabetes.

The total number of diabetics is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3 per cent) by 2030 and to 783 million (12.2 per cent) by 2045. Currently, one in ten (10.5 per cent) adults around the world are living with diabetes.

Diabetes was also responsible for an estimated $966 billion in global health expenditure in 2021. This represents a 316 per cent increase over 15 years.

Excluding the mortality risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately 6.7 million adults are estimated to have died as a result of diabetes, or its complications, in 2021.

This is more than one in ten (12.2 per cent) of global deaths from all causes. The South-East Asia Region accounts for 11 per cent (747,000) of total diabetes-related deaths, according to the report.

The rise in the number of people with Type-2 diabetes is driven by a complex interplay of socio-economic, demographic, environmental and genetic factors. Key contributors include urbanisation, an ageing population, decreasing levels of physical activity and increasing levels of people being overweight and developing obesity.

"We must do more to provide affordable and uninterrupted access to diabetes care for all in India, and around the world. Policy makers and health decision-makers must turn words into action to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it," Joshi said.

