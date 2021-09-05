  1. Home
  2. Over 600 Taliban fighters killed, 1000 captured in Panjshir, claim rebel forces

September 5, 2021

Kabul, Sept 5: Over 600 Taliban fighters have been killed in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir, Sputnik reported quoting the Afghan rebel forces on Saturday.

"About 600 Taliban have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban have been captured or surrendered themselves," the rebel forces' spokesperson Fahim Dashti tweeted.

The spokesperson further added that the Taliban had problems with getting supplies from other Afghan provinces, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, the Taliban offensive against Panjshir rebels has slowed down due to the presence of land mines in the area.

A Taliban source said fighting is continuing in Panjshir but the advance had been slowed by landmines on the road to the capital Bazarak and the provincial governor's compound, reported Al Jazeera.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the so called ‘National Resistance Front’, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who had declared himself caretaker President.

In Panjshir, former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh holed out alongside Ahmad Massoud, admitted the perilous position of the National Resistance Front.

"The situation is difficult, we have been under invasion," Mr Saleh earlier said in a video message. "The resistance is continuing and will continue."

August 31,2021

talmahal.jpg

Agra, Aug 31: Extremists of a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (Bharat) staged a protest at the west gate of the Taj Mahal and threatened to lock the monument if action against an ASI staff member who denied entry to a visitor dressed as Lord Krishna is not taken.

The outfit gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to take action against their staff members who 'insulted' the visitor.

Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant K. Swarnkar said that no promotional activities are allowed at any protected monument without prior permission.

The entry was denied as per rules and regulations.

According to officials, there have been several occasions in the past when groups of people donning Ram dupatta were stopped from entering the historical monument.

The incident, according to reports took place on Saturday and the outfit staged a protest on Monday.

August 31,2021

kulal.jpg

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

August 30,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the Government wants Bengaluru to be the first city in India to become fully vaccinated.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting with officials and experts here he said that five lakh doses will be administered every day in Karnataka from september 1 onwards

He also said that ‘Lasika Utsav’ (vaccination camps) will be held every Wednesday where 10 lakh doses will be administered.

Stating that in some districts there is hesitating to take the vaccine, it needs to be corrected "We have vaccinated 1.5 crore vaccinations in August," he said.

He said “ We will soon launch this program in the slums in Bangalore . Vaccination drivers have taken the border districts of Kerala.”

He said we would give the priority to vaccinating all people in the state by the end of December.

He said the third wave has begun in some states, however , the state government has taken all precautionary measures to avoid virus infections, he added.

