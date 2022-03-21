  1. Home
Plane carrying 133 people crashes in China; casualties unknown

March 21, 2022

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

March 19,2022

Ten ministers, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday, March 19. They were administered the oath by Punjab Governor B L Purohit.

Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet was held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will likely be held in the afternoon.

Of the ten, five MLAs represent Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba.

Four MLAs sworn in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

Among the ministers is Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet.

Other MLAs inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib. 

March 10,2022

Seoul, Mar 10: Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in the country's tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals, and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

His victory in Wednesday's bitterly fought election means a remarkable turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which had been struggling to regroup since the 2017 snap election was held after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye. Yoon has pledged to stamp out graft, foster justice and create a more level economic playing field, while seeking a "reset" with China and a tougher stance towards reclusive North Korea, which has launched a record number of missiles in recent months.

He faces the challenge of uniting a country of 52 million riven by gender and generational divisions, growing inequality and surging home prices.

Yoon, 60, will replace incumbent Moon Jae-in, of the centre-left Democratic Party, who is constitutionally limited to a single term that will end in May.

A former prosecutor-general initially appointed by Moon before falling out and gaining notoriety over investigations of top presidential aides, Yoon's lack of elected political experience was seen as both a liability and an asset.

His campaign was marked by gaffes and controversy but benefited as the race became a referendum on Moon's economic policies from jobs to housing to wealth inequality.

"I would pay attention to people's livelihoods, provide warm welfare services to the needy, and make utmost efforts so that our country serves as a proud, responsible member of the international community and the free world," Yoon said at a victory ceremony with supporters.

The election was one of the closest in recent history and came after an unusually bitter election campaign marred by scandals and smears. Both candidates' disapproval ratings matched their popularity as scandals, mud-slinging and gaffes dominated what was dubbed the "unlikeable election".

Yoon edged out the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung with 48.6% of the vote to 47.8%, with around 99.8% of the ballots counted as of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday (2030 GMT Wednesday). A formal announcement is expected to be made later on Thursday morning.

Confronting crisis

Lee's loss casts doubt on Moon's legacy, including his signature efforts to engage with North Korea, which have largely been stalled since talks fell apart in 2019.

The new president will likely face an almost immediate crisis with Pyongyang, which appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite and has suggested it could resume testing of long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.

Yoon has vowed to forge even closer ties with the United States - South Korea's only treaty ally - in the face of increased missile activity by North Korea and competition with China, which is the South's largest trading partner.

The White House congratulated Yoon, saying President Joe Biden looked forward to working closely with him to bolster the alliance.

More than 77% of South Korea's 44 million eligible voters cast ballots to pick their next leader, despite an unprecedented surge in new COVID-19 cases - with a record 342,446 posted on Wednesday.

Yoon said he would work with opposition parties to heal polarised politics and foster unity.

"Our competition is over for now," he said in an acceptance speech, thanking and consoling Lee and other rivals. "We have to join hands and unite into one for the people and the country."

At a separate ceremony with supporters, Yoon said he would put top priority on "national unity," adding all people should be treated equally regardless of their regional, political and socioeconomic differences.

The Democratic Party will still control the one-house National Assembly, meaning Yoon's agenda and appointments, including prime minister, will require cooperation with his political rivals.

Lee had conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent.

"I did my best, but failed to live up to your expectations," he told a news conference, blaming his "shortcomings".

March 14,2022

Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its assault on Ukraine, US media reported, hours after the White House warned Beijing would face severe "consequences" if it helps Moscow evade sanctions.

Russia asked China for military equipment after its February 24 military campaign in Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several US officials said on Sunday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome has warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the assault in Ukraine. 

Sullivan plans in his meeting with Yang on Monday to make Washington's concerns clear while mapping out the consequences and growing isolation China would face globally if it increases its support of Russia, one US official said, without providing details. 

Asked about Russia's request for military aid, first reported by the Financial Times, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, said: "I've never heard of that." 

He said China found the current situation in Ukraine "disconcerting" and added: "We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis." 

Liu said "utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in carrying forward negotiations despite the difficult situation to produce a peaceful outcome." Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that Washington believed China was aware Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the assault took place, although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned. 

After the assault began, Russia sought both military equipment and support from China, the US officials said. 

'Escalatory spiral'

Sullivan told CNN Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred. 

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," Sullivan said.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world." 

The meeting, planned for some time, is part of a broader effort by Washington and Beijing to maintain open channels of communication and manage competition between the world's two largest economies, a senior Biden administration official said.

No specific outcomes were expected, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the meeting's focus was to "implement the important consensus" reached during the virtual meeting held between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in November, which discussed "strategic stability" and arms control issues. 

The two sides will exchange views on US-China relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, he said in a statement published on the ministry's website. 

Wang Huiyao, head of a Beijing think tank and adviser to the Chinese government, warned of "an escalatory spiral" in a column published in the New York Times on Sunday, and said China was "uniquely positioned to act as a neutral mediator between a Western-supported Ukraine and Russia" to end the war. 

"Unpalatable as some in the West may find the idea, it is time to offer the Russian leader an off-ramp with China's help," Wang wrote. 

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed Chinese Global Times newspaper, said on Twitter: "If Sullivan thinks he can persuade China to participate in sanctions against Russia, he will be disappointed." 

