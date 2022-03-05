  1. Home
  2. Russia declares partial ceasefire; opens humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Ukraine cities

Russia declares partial ceasefire; opens humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Ukraine cities

News Network
March 5, 2022

wartorn.jpg

London, Mar 5: Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.

"From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying. 

Russia wishes to continue dialogue 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country wishes to continue a dialogue with Ukraine and wants peace, provided that all of Moscow's security demands are met amid the war on Kyiv.

Putin made the remarks on Friday during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the Russian assault on Ukraine continued for the ninth day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President also expressed hope that Kyiv will take a "reasonable and constructive stance" during the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, the third round of peace talks between the two warring sides may take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 22,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 22: Two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old history sheeter and Bajrang Dal activist here, police sources said on Tuesday. Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town, they said.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

"Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits", sources said.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.

Three police teams have been formed to track the other murderers who are at large, they added.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, and demanded NIA probe into it.

Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" are behind Harsha's murder. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2022

wartorn.jpg

London, Mar 5: Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.

"From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying. 

Russia wishes to continue dialogue 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country wishes to continue a dialogue with Ukraine and wants peace, provided that all of Moscow's security demands are met amid the war on Kyiv.

Putin made the remarks on Friday during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the Russian assault on Ukraine continued for the ninth day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President also expressed hope that Kyiv will take a "reasonable and constructive stance" during the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, the third round of peace talks between the two warring sides may take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 25,2022

Ukraine's capital Kiev has been rocked by several explosions early on Friday on the second day of Russia's military assault in the country.

The series of blasts were heard at 4.20 am local time [0220GMT].

"Attacks on Kiev with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

On Thursday, similar explosions occurred in the cities of Kharkov, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and the port city of Odessa, as well as in the capital Kiev, all under attack by Russian forces.

Amid the explosions in Kiev, sirens were heard throughout the city warning the public to seek shelter from Russia's long-feared assault.

While some civilians tried to leave the city, others took shelter in subway stations and basements.

Russia's military attack was announced early on Thursday by President Vladimir Putin, and on the first day, more than 130 people including civilians were killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said his country was "left alone" to fend off Russian attacks. 

Missile strike hits border post 

A missile strike hit a Ukrainian border post in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service said.

The region has no land border with Russia, which launched a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday, but is located on the coast of the Azov Sea which the neighbours share. 

EU to sanction Russian banks, energy, others

European Union leaders have put on a united front after a six-hour meeting during which they agreed on the second package of economic and financial sanctions on Russia. 

The EU Council president accused Russia of using "fake pretexts and bad excuses" for justifying its attack on Ukraine and said sanctions will hurt the government. 

The legal texts for the sanctions agreed on are expected to be finalised overnight and be submitted for approval to EU foreign affairs ministers Friday. 

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the package includes targeting 70 percent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies. 

She said Russia's energy sector also will be targeted "by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries." 

And there will be a ban on sales of software, semiconductors, and airliners to Russia. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.