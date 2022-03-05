Russia declares partial ceasefire; opens humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Ukraine cities

Ukraine's capital Kiev has been rocked by several explosions early on Friday on the second day of Russia's military assault in the country.
The series of blasts were heard at 4.20 am local time [0220GMT].
"Attacks on Kiev with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.
On Thursday, similar explosions occurred in the cities of Kharkov, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and the port city of Odessa, as well as in the capital Kiev, all under attack by Russian forces.
Amid the explosions in Kiev, sirens were heard throughout the city warning the public to seek shelter from Russia's long-feared assault.
While some civilians tried to leave the city, others took shelter in subway stations and basements.
Russia's military attack was announced early on Thursday by President Vladimir Putin, and on the first day, more than 130 people including civilians were killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said his country was "left alone" to fend off Russian attacks.
Missile strike hits border post
A missile strike hit a Ukrainian border post in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service said.
The region has no land border with Russia, which launched a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday, but is located on the coast of the Azov Sea which the neighbours share.
EU to sanction Russian banks, energy, others
European Union leaders have put on a united front after a six-hour meeting during which they agreed on the second package of economic and financial sanctions on Russia.
The EU Council president accused Russia of using "fake pretexts and bad excuses" for justifying its attack on Ukraine and said sanctions will hurt the government.
The legal texts for the sanctions agreed on are expected to be finalised overnight and be submitted for approval to EU foreign affairs ministers Friday.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the package includes targeting 70 percent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies.
She said Russia's energy sector also will be targeted "by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries."
And there will be a ban on sales of software, semiconductors, and airliners to Russia.
