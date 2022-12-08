  1. Home
  2. Saudi, UAE led mediation: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout

Saudi, UAE led mediation: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout

News Network
December 9, 2022

RussiaUS.jpg

The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud led mediation efforts that secured the release of Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia, a joint statement released by WAM said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates.

"I'm glad to say Brittney's in good spirits... she needs time and space to recover," he said at the White House.

Bout - widely known as the "merchant of death" - has arrived back in Moscow, Russian media reports.

"In the middle of the night they simply woke me up and said 'Get your things together' and that was it," Bout said in brief remarks to a reporter from national television, after landing in Russia.

Bout reportedly came down the aeroplane steps carrying a bouquet of flowers before embracing his mother and his wife.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month she was sent to a penal colony.

The Biden administration proposed a prisoner exchange in July, aware Moscow had long sought Bout's release.

The elaborate swap involved two private planes bringing the pair to Abu Dhabi airport from Moscow and Washington, and then flying them home.

Footage on Russian state media showed them crossing on the tarmac with their respective teams. In the video, apparently provided by Russian security services, Bout is warmly greeted by two Russian officials as Griner, who is 6ft 9in (206cm), looks on. Part of the swap is then edited out before the two parties go their separate ways.

"The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle praised the efforts of the Biden administration in securing her release: "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions."

According to a joint Saudi-UAE statement, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a leading role in mediation efforts, along with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The heir to the Saudi throne has good relations with Russia's Vladimir Putin and in September he helped co-ordinate a complex swap of hundreds of prisoners held by Russia and Ukraine.

But the White House denied any mediation had been involved. "The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia," said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

When negotiations began to secure Griner's release during the summer, the US made clear it wanted ex-marine Paul Whelan to be included in an exchange.

Bout's lawyer, Alexei Tarasov, told Russian TV that from the start the US wanted two of its citizens returned, and Russia's foreign ministry complained that "Washington categorically refused to engage in dialogue".

But it became clear that Whelan, jailed in 2018 on suspicion of spying, would not be part of the Russian swap, dashing his family's hopes.

Paul Whelan told CNN he was "greatly disappointed" more had not been done to free him, as he had carried out no crime: "I don't understand why I'm still sitting here," he said.

President Biden finally signed the order for Bout's release, commuting his 25-year jail term, in a direct swap for Griner.

Bout's wife Alla told Russian TV she had spoken to him only two days ago: "He was supposed to call me tonight. Now we'll see each other and hug each other. That's better than any phone call."

Viktor Bout sold arms to warlords and rogue governments, becoming one of the world's most wanted men.

Dubbed the "merchant of death" for gun-running in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian's exploits inspired the 2005 Hollywood film Lord of War, which was loosely based on his life.

His secretive career was brought to an end by an elaborate US sting in 2008, when he was arrested at a hotel in the Thai capital Bangkok, to the anger of the Russian government.

He was extradited two years later and has spent the past 12 years in an American jail for conspiring to support terrorists and kill Americans.

Bout's circumstances could hardly be more different from that of his opposite number in the prisoner swap.

Brittney Griner, 32, is one of the best-known sportswomen in America. During the US basketball season the double Olympic champion is a star centre for Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.

Her only reason for flying to Moscow was to play in Russia during the off-season in the US. She told her Russian trial that the cannabis oil found in her bag had been an "honest mistake".

Secretary of State Antony Blinken singled out the efforts of presidential envoy Roger Carstens, who accompanied Griner on the plane from the UAE.

Leading figures in US basketball welcomed her release, among them twice WNBA champion Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 24,2022

hindu.jpg

Davanagere, Nov 24: A man in Karnataka's Davanagere district was arrested today for allegedly killing his 6-month pregnant wife and burying her body in the jungle - in a pit he had prepared much earlier, police said.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar, 25, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Channagiri town near Davanagere. Police have launched a hunt for parents of Mohan, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrakala aka Rashmi, 21.

According to police, the marriage of Chandrakala and Mohan Kumar was held last year. However, a dispute surfaced between the couple in the initial days. Mohan Kumar suspected Chandrakala's character and pressured her to bring dowry. He also hated her speaking to anyone.

Whenever she spoke to others, the accused questioned her and accused her of having affairs. Police said that not being able to take the torture, Chandrakala was forced to make calls to her parents stealthily.

Though she came back to her parents' house, they had sent her back. One and half months ago, Mohan Kumar had strangulated his wife during a quarrel. Later, he took the body to Hunaghatta forest area near Ajjampura in Chikkamagalur district and buried it.

He then informed her parents that Chandrakala had gone missing and lodged a missing complaint with police on October 10, saying that she had eloped with someone.

Chandrakala's parents had complained to the police and suspected that she could have been harmed by their son-in-law. The police investigations revealed that on the day of missing, the accused had taken his car and went outside at 2 a.m.

When the police took him into custody and grilled him, he confessed to the crime. The dead body was exhumed by authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife one month ago. He also thought about disposal of the body and destruction of all evidence, and even prepared the pit in the forest much earlier, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 1,2022

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 1: As India began its G-20 presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added. 

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm — of human-centric globalisation," he said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website too.

The country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products among other subjects, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said, "I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole."

Gone is the time to remain trapped in the the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, the prime minister said.

"It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges," he added.

"As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself — can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said in the write-up to share his thoughts on the significant milestone for Indian diplomacy.

"Our mindsets are shaped by our circumstances as through the history, humanity lived in scarcity. People fought for limited resources because their survival depended on denying them to others. Confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities became the norm," he said.

"Unfortunately, we remain trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today. We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponised. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by a few, even as billions remain vulnerable," he said.

If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the lasting appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental one-ness of us all, he asked.

Modi said, "One such tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements - the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space. Harmony among these elements - within us and between us - is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being."

He added, "India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Today, the world has the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people. "Today, we do not need to fight for our survival — our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one," he said.

Fortunately, today's technology also gives us the means to address problems on a humanity-wide scale, he said, adding that India with one-sixth of humanity and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs is a microcosm of the world, he added.

For imbuing hope in our future generations, India will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security, he said.

As the "mother of democracy," India's national consensus is forged not by diktat but by blending millions of free voices into one harmonious melody, he said.

India is now the fastest growing large economy and its "citizen-centric governance model" takes care of even its most marginalised citizens, while nurturing the creative genius of its talented youth, he said.

"We have leveraged technology to create digital public goods that are open, inclusive and inter-operable. These have delivered revolutionary progress in fields as varied as social protection, financial inclusion, and electronic payments," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 8: With the BJP registering a massive win in Gujarat, Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed on Thursday that at least 10-12 Congress lawmakers would switch over to the saffron party in Karnataka where elections are due in April-May next year.

“Many are waiting to quit the Congress and join the BJP. Many of them are in touch with us, at least 10-12 people. Our high command will decide about this. It is guaranteed that there are people who want to switch,” Ashoka said. 

Congress has no future in India and Karnataka, Ashoka insisted. “We’re seeing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is taking Congress’ place. Congress’ votes are shifting to AAP. In Karnataka, if AAP manages to get 4-5 per cent votes, Congress will get decimated. Such is the situation in Karnataka,” Ashoka claimed. 

Reacting to the Gujarat election result, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that it would have a “positive impact” on Karnataka. “This shows that people support an administration that has good governance. Gujarat has shown that there’s pro-incumbency. Winning seven times isn’t easy. For pro-incumbency, governments have to perform. And, it was PM Modi who laid the foundation,” Bommai said. 

Defending the BJP’s loss in the Delhi civic body polls, Bommai said it cannot be compared with an Assembly election. “Being in power for 15 years in a local body is a big achievement in itself. There will be many local issues and the number of voters is small with a multi-cornered contest,” he said. 

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that the BJP would win over 140 seats in the Karnataka election. “I’ve said before that we’re not dependent on any election result. We have our own strength here and the party has grown. We’re giving good administration,” he said, adding that the Gujarat result was “a big support and inspiration” to party workers. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.