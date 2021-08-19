  1. Home
  2. Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Herat, Kandahar

August 20, 2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Taliban have searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and the reportedly took some documents from the two missions, sources in the security set-up said.

According to sources, the insurgents broke into the Consulate buildings and also took parked vehicles.

India has four Indian consulates located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad which were closed after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Amidst the critical situation in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy personnel were evacuated by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Tuesday, bringing back 120 Indians, including ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport.

The evacuation of remaining Indian workers were also discussed in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed to take all necessary steps to bring them back.

"Modi, in the two back-to-back meetings of the CCS on August 17 and 18, instructed officials for speedy evacuation of Indians who are still in the war-torn country, in the next few days and also to provide all possible help to Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," an official privy to this development had said.

The government has also introduced a new category of visa, "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" ,under which all Afghan nationals can apply to visit India.

The emergency visa will be valid for six months first.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kabul was functioning with reduced staff members but evaluating the critical situation in the country, the government decided to call all of them back.

August 10,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday banned the practice of giving gifts and memorabilia during government events. As an alternative, Kannada books can be given. 

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular on this following an order by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During the day, Bommai refused to accept a bouquet at a review meeting with senior police officers, calling it “unnecessary expenditure”. He said the practice of giving gifts in the name of protocol should be done away with. 

Accordingly, Kumar’s circular asks all department heads and government undertakings to comply with Bommai’s instruction without fail. 

“It is hereby directed that any form of gifts, bouquets, garlands, cockades, fruit baskets, shawls and memorabilia should not be given at events and meetings conducted by the state government and government-run institutions,” Kumar stated. 

On August 6, after he was sworn-in, Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar made an appeal asking people to not give him gifts. 

He asked for Kannada books that he could donate to a library in his Karkala constituency. He is said to have received hundreds of books in response.

August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The Karnataka state government on Monday announced the results of recently held SSLC (class 10) examination. 99.9 per cent students have cleared the exams, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh.

Close to about 8 lakh students had registered for the exams. The pass percentage is the highest in the history of the SSLC Board, according to the officials. 

According to the minister, a total of 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade, followed by 2,50,317 students securing A grade and another 2,87,694 students obtaining B Grade.

Similarly about 1,13,610 students have secured C grade in the examination. A total of 157 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks. 

Of the 8 lakh students, only one girl student has failed as she was absent for the exam, according to the minister. Further, about 9 per cent of students who secured 'C' grade have been granted grace marks and promoted to the next class. 

August 7,2021

New Delhi, Aug 7: Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India's first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower's "unparalleled grit" for a landmark gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance with a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Applauding his effort, President Kovind described it as an "unprecedented" achievement that will prove to be an inspiration for the youth of this country.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!," Kovind tweeted.

Congratulating Chopra, Prime Minister Modi said his performance will be remembered for ages.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," tweeted Modi.

Chopra, a farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra on his success, Sports minister said Anurag Thakur wrote: "NEERAJ CHOPRA. India's Golden Boy! India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters."

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju described it a "golden moment" for Indian sports.

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement!," Rijiju tweeted.

With this effort, Chopra also joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece event.

Welcoming him to the club, Bindra wrote: "And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club - a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you."

His medal also ensured that the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who had opened India's account at Tokyo with a first-ever silver in the sport, tweeted: "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning first-ever gold medal in Athletics for our country. Really a proud moment for our nation."

Indian cricketers, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, also joined in to congratulate Chopra.

"India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the first GOLD home. Proud of your tremendous performance! #Cheer4India #JavelinThrow #Olympics #Tokyo2020." 

