  2. Ties with Turkey important to enhance stability in region: Israeli President

March 9, 2022

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that his country's relations with Türkiye are important to enhance stability in the region. “Good relations with Türkiye are important to Israel and to the entire Middle East," Herzog said upon departure to Türkiye from Ben Gurion Airport.

“We won't agree on everything [...] relations between Israel and Türkiye had some difficult moments over the years,” Herzog said.

Herzog, who landed in Ankara Wednesday afternoon, is set to meet Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his two-day visit.

The two leaders will have a meeting at the presidential complex following an official welcoming ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Herzog are expected to discuss several bilateral issues, including Israeli-Turkish ties, and the potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Herzog also will meet with members of the Jewish community in Istanbul, before returning to Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Israeli trade missions gathered in Tel Aviv to sign a memorandum of understanding ahead of the visit.

Moving on from years of tension

Israeli officials have said that Herzog and Erdogan may discuss prospects of exporting Israeli gas to Europe through Türkiye, a notion raised by Erdogan in January, amid fears of impaired supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the US administration withdrew support from the EastMed gas pipeline project that was signed by Israel, Greece, and the Greek-administered Cyprus on January 2, 2020, for the transport of Israeli natural gas to the European market via the Mediterranean Sea and Greece, Ankara reiterated over and over its readiness on cooperation to carry Israeli gas to Europe via Türkiye.

Last month, President Erdogan emphasised on his way back from Ukraine visit that "we can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe." He added that these issues will be on their agenda with Herzog during his visit.

In 2018, Türkiye had recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv over the deadly attacks against Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza, who were protesting the US administration's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Many experts consider the Israeli president's two-day historic visit to Türkiye as a turning point for the Ankara-Tel Aviv relations, which have seen ups and downs for nearly a decade.

February 28,2022

pic.jpg

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has said missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.

In a statement, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike. 

He said his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.

Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a "very real risk." 

He said if the sites are damaged there could be "potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment."

Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

Australia has said it will provide "lethal" military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government's announcement gave no details on what material it may be sending. 

The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.

Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin. 

Minsk is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kiev and in the major city of Kharkiv in morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kiev had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

March 7,2022

Voting for the last phase closed on Monday and media houses released their exit polls late on Monday. Five states voted in seven phases that began on February 10. Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases, Uttarakhand and Goa voted in the second phase, Punjab voted in the third phase. Manipur voted in two phases—February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Uttarakhand

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Uttarakhand
BJP+: 43
Congress+: 24
Others+ : 3

ABP News-CVoter exit poll shows Congress marginally ahead in Uttarakhand.
BJP: 26-32
Congress: 32-38
AAP: 0-2
Others: 3-7
Total seats: 70 

CNN predicts Congress win in Uttarakhand
BJP: 25-29
Congress: 37-41
Others: 2-6

Uttar Pradesh 

Republic TV's P Marq has given BJP a majority in Uttar Pradesh. 
BJP+: 240
SP+: 140
BSP+: 17
Congress: 4

Goa

India TV-CNX poll has predicted 11-17 seats for the Congress and 16-22 seats for BJP, with 1-2 for AAP and 0-2 for TMC. ETG poll suggests 15-17 seats for Congress and its allies, and 17-20 for BJP and its allies. Polstat poll suggests 11-13 seats for the Congress and 17-19 for BJP and its allies.

Manipur

Zee News poll predicts BJP win in Manipur
BJP: 32-38
Congress+ : 12-17
NPF: 3-5
NPP: 2-4
Others: 2-5

February 28,2022

Moscow, Feb 28: Russia has banned airlines from 36 countries from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions.

The country said it will stop flights from nations including Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada.

Russia had already barred UK airlines from flying to and across the region after Britain banned national airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK.

On Sunday, Europe shut its skies to Russian owned or controlled planes.

The announcement means all planes, including the private jets of oligarchs, will now be unable to land in, take off from or fly over any EU nation.

It is one of a number of sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said: "A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia."

The countries banned from Russia's airspace are:
•    Albania
•    Anguilla
•    Austria
•    Belgium
•    British Virgin Islands,
•    Bulgaria
•    Canada
•    Croatia
•    Cyprus
•    Czech Republic
•    Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands)
•    Estonia
•    Finland
•    France
•    Germany
•    Gibraltar
•    Greece
•    Hungary
•    Iceland
•    Ireland
•    Italy
•    Jersey
•    Latvia
•    Lithuania
•    Luxembourg
•    Malta
•    Netherlands
•    Norway
•    Poland
•    Portugal
•    Romania
•    Slovakia
•    Slovenia
•    Spain
•    Sweden
•    UK

