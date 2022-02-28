  1. Home
  2. Tit-for-tat: Russia bans airlines from 36 nations – here’s full list

News Network
February 28, 2022

Moscow, Feb 28: Russia has banned airlines from 36 countries from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions.

The country said it will stop flights from nations including Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada.

Russia had already barred UK airlines from flying to and across the region after Britain banned national airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK.

On Sunday, Europe shut its skies to Russian owned or controlled planes.

The announcement means all planes, including the private jets of oligarchs, will now be unable to land in, take off from or fly over any EU nation.

It is one of a number of sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said: "A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia."

The countries banned from Russia's airspace are:
•    Albania
•    Anguilla
•    Austria
•    Belgium
•    British Virgin Islands,
•    Bulgaria
•    Canada
•    Croatia
•    Cyprus
•    Czech Republic
•    Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands)
•    Estonia
•    Finland
•    France
•    Germany
•    Gibraltar
•    Greece
•    Hungary
•    Iceland
•    Ireland
•    Italy
•    Jersey
•    Latvia
•    Lithuania
•    Luxembourg
•    Malta
•    Netherlands
•    Norway
•    Poland
•    Portugal
•    Romania
•    Slovakia
•    Slovenia
•    Spain
•    Sweden
•    UK

News Network
February 17,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 17: The hijab row persists only in eight high schools and pre-university colleges of the total 75,000, the Karnataka government said on Thursday, expressing confidence of resolving the issue.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

However, the controversy refuses to die down as thousands of students remained adamant to be allowed to attend classes with 'Hijab' on Thursday as well.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told the media here that the "problem" is limited to only a handful of high schools and pre-university colleges. "Out of 75,000 schools and colleges, problem persists in eight colleges. We will resolve this. We are happy that all the students have followed our order," he said.

Tension prevailed at the Sarala Devi College in Ballari as the parents and students staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the institution after the students with Burqa were not allowed inside, with authorities citing Court order.

After persuasion by the police and lawyers, the demonstrators dispersed. At Vijay Institute of Para Medical Sciences in Belagavi, the agitation led to tension. Six people who had raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogan in front of the college were arrested.

According to police, many people who were not associated with the college took part in the protest. After identifying them, police detained them.

In Chitradurga Women's PU College, students staged a protest outside the institution. A student complained that they were not allowed inside their 'own college'.

"Aren't we students of this college? We have been coming here for five years. The court has only given a temporary order (restricting the use of Hijab and saffron scarves). Our only request is that we will remove Burqa but we will wear Hijab. If we are not allowed inside, we will sit outside everyday," the student said.

Another pupil said they were supposed to write the preparatory exams but due to the ban, they were forced to sit under the scorching sun.

In Chikkamagaluru, students took out a rally and sought to know why Hindus were allowed to use their "religious symbol of Bindi and bangles" if there was any restriction.

News Network
February 17,2022

Udupi, Feb 17: Around 60 final year students of the government G Shankar memorial women’s first grade degree college in Udupi on Thursday returned home after they were told to take off their hijabs by college authorities.

Though the Muslim girl students argued with the authorities saying the chief minister clarified that uniforms are not mandatory in degree colleges, the authorities said it is the college development committee that fixed the rules. The girls, who insisted that they will not attend classes without the headscarves, said hijab and education are important to them. They also wanted the college committee to give in writing if the state government has decided to introduce dress code in degree colleges.

A girl student who talked to reporters said the CM has made clear that hijab rule is not enforced in degree colleges. “When we asked about it, they say only college committee’s decision applies here,” she said. She added that hijab is part of their lives and they have been wearing it all along to classes. “It cannot be removed when someone suddenly asks you to do it. We have asked the college to hold online classes for us,” the student said. The students said they will not attend physical classes till the High Court takes a decision on the issue.

Classes are being conducted smoothly in the college. Police force has been deployed in the college premises to check any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Udupi additional superintendent of police Siddalingappa told the media that the situation at all the colleges in the district is peaceful on the second day of reopening. He said Muslim girl students who were willing to remove hijabs were allowed to attend classes at the government G Shankar college. The MGM college, which had declared holiday till Thursday, will reopen on Friday for examinations.

News Network
February 24,2022

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have died in the first hours of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

Ukraine forces say '50 Russian occupiers' killed

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has severed Kiev's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

China calls for restraint, rejects the term 'invasion'

China has said it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying refused to call Russia's military action an "invasion", and dodged questions on whether China was in contact with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background" and was the result of "various factors," Hua said at a regular press briefing.

“This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We won’t go rushing to a conclusion,” she said.

