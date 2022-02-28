Tit-for-tat: Russia bans airlines from 36 nations – here’s full list

Moscow, Feb 28: Russia has banned airlines from 36 countries from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions.
The country said it will stop flights from nations including Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada.
Russia had already barred UK airlines from flying to and across the region after Britain banned national airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK.
On Sunday, Europe shut its skies to Russian owned or controlled planes.
The announcement means all planes, including the private jets of oligarchs, will now be unable to land in, take off from or fly over any EU nation.
It is one of a number of sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, the Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said: "A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia."
The countries banned from Russia's airspace are:
• Albania
• Anguilla
• Austria
• Belgium
• British Virgin Islands,
• Bulgaria
• Canada
• Croatia
• Cyprus
• Czech Republic
• Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands)
• Estonia
• Finland
• France
• Germany
• Gibraltar
• Greece
• Hungary
• Iceland
• Ireland
• Italy
• Jersey
• Latvia
• Lithuania
• Luxembourg
• Malta
• Netherlands
• Norway
• Poland
• Portugal
• Romania
• Slovakia
• Slovenia
• Spain
• Sweden
• UK
Comments
Add new comment