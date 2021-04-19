  1. Home
  2. Trump urges Biden to reinstate travel ban on certain Muslim countries

April 20, 2021

Washington, Apr 20: Former US President Donald Trump has urged his successor Joe Biden to reinstate the travel ban on certain Muslim countries in order to keep the country safe from what he called radical Islamic terrorism.

“If Joe Biden wants to keep our country safe from radical Islamic terrorism, he should reinstitute the foreign country travel ban and all of the vetting requirements on those seeking admission that go with it, along with the refugee restrictions I successfully put in place,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

“Terrorists operate all over the world and recruit online. To keep terrorism and extremism out of our country, we need to have smart, commonsense rules in place so we don’t repeat the many immigration mistakes made by Europe—and the USA prior to ‘Trump’,” said the former US president.

Trump had imposed a ban on travel from several Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. However, Biden lifted the ban after assuming office.

April 8,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A youth stabbed a girl after barging into her house last night near Layila in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The miscreant, identified as Shameer (22), a resident of Punjalkatte, has been arrested by the police. 

The 21-year-old girl, who suffered stab injuries on her both hands and neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is said to be out of danger. 

Sources said that the miscreant was in love with the girl belonging to same community and he attacked her for refusing to elope with him. 

The family members managed to catch the accused and hand him over to the police. 

A case has been registered at Belthangady police station. 

April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The High Court of Karnataka today directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.  

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.

Mark D ALMEIDA
 - 
Sunday, 18 Apr 2021

Too many jokers in India! Register FIR on all politicians who went for election rallies without wearing masks. India always want to punish the lowly and downtrodden. India can only be disciplined when it starts from top. politicians, bureaucrats, police, judiciary etc should lead us by examples. Then citizens will behave too.

April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

