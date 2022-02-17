  1. Home
  2. Ukraine tensions escalate as West accuses Russia of lying about troop withdrawal

Agencies
February 17, 2022

Tensions over Ukraine abruptly ratcheted up Wednesday as Western officials accused Russia of lying about whether it had really begun pulling back troops from the Ukrainian border.

After days marked by flickers of hope that the conflict might be resolved peacefully, a senior US official, who refused to be quoted by name, told reporters that far from winding down its deployment, Moscow had added more than 7,000 combatants. Western allies expressed similar doubts about the Russian claims.

The US official directly accused Russia of lying, saying there was fresh evidence it was mobilizing for war.

British military officials said Wednesday they had spotted Russian armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving toward Ukraine’s border.

“Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.

The Western warnings contrasted sharply with Russia’s attempts to show that it was de-escalating.

Only hours earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had released a video of a military convoy departing Crimea over the 12-mile bridge to Russia that President Vladimir Putin ordered built after the peninsula’s 2014 annexation. And the Kremlin’s spokesperson praised the United States for being willing to negotiate and for offering constructive ideas.

With the sudden turn of events Wednesday night, the outlines of any diplomatic solution to the crisis once again looked very hard to discern.

In recent days, US officials had pointedly declined to accept Russian claims of a pullback.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview on MSNBC, said that the military units critical for an invasion force were continuing to move “toward the border, not away from the border.”

To some extent, the battle between the West and Moscow over Ukraine has been one of signaling. To keep international pressure on Russia high, the United States has repeatedly declared that an invasion was near, even imminent. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly accused Washington of exaggerating the threat.

But beyond the verbal dueling, real troops have been repositioned.

In Brussels, defense ministers from the NATO countries discussed ways to reinforce military positions on their eastern perimeter, while the group’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said he also saw nothing to support Russia’s claim of a drawdown. “What we see is that Russian troops are moving into position,” Stoltenberg said.

Mixed signals have been emanating virtually daily from Kyiv and Moscow, posing a challenge for diplomats, analysts and military planners. All sides are following delicate strategies, trying to appear resolute but not inflexible, so as to avoid blame in the event of war.

“There’s a lot of bluffing,” said Igor Novikov, a former foreign policy adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. “It’s a poker game at the moment. But a very dangerous poker game.”

After talking up the prospects for diplomacy in recent days, Putin went silent on the crisis, taking no questions after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, although his government continued to telegraph openness to diplomacy and dismissed the idea of an invasion.

For Putin, Russian analysts said, the plan remained to use the threat of war to achieve far-reaching objectives that he would prefer to attain peacefully: a rollback of NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe and the recognition of a Russian sphere of interest in the region, including Ukraine.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said he expected many Russian troops to remain positioned near the border, in part to maintain that state of tension. “He will keep the pressure on until he gets a satisfactory answer to his main question,” he said.

Putin appeared to dial down tensions this week in part because he had already made important early gains in a diplomatic effort that could still last for months. The United States, for instance, said it was prepared to revive talks on the placement of short and intermediate-range missiles in Europe. Some dialogue had already begun last year.

Putin has multiple ways to keep the pressure on, among them ominous new military moves, disinformation and cyberattacks. He can also wield political tactics like Tuesday’s vote in Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament that called on Putin to recognize the independence of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a move that he said he was not yet prepared to make.

“We are at the end of the beginning,” Trenin said, suggesting negotiations could continue for some time. “The game itself is still to come.”

One aspect has already emerged into public view: a discussion underway by European, Russian and Ukrainian leaders and officials over whether Ukraine might resolve the threat by abandoning its ambitions to join NATO.

After months of rejecting the Kremlin’s demands that NATO rule out Ukraine’s membership, US officials have also begun to signal that the question is one for Ukrainians themselves to decide. Even Zelenskyy has softened a bit recently, saying, “It seems to me that no one is hiding it anymore.”

Analysts say the trick will be to devise a plan that will be acceptable to the Kremlin without provoking a backlash in Ukraine that could destabilize the government.

“Everyone must step back a bit here and make it clear to themselves that we just can’t have a possible military conflict over a question that is not on the agenda,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, speaking of Ukrainian NATO membership.

A Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, suggested a referendum as a way to sell what would surely appear to be a concession to the Ukrainian public.

“The president assumes there is such a possibility, if there are no other options or tools,” Vereshchuk said in an interview on Ukrainian television. The prospects of Russia agreeing to a referendum are uncertain, as preparations could take months, during which it would be costly for Moscow to continue to maintain the threat of an imminent invasion.

But in a signal of possible US support, Wendy R. Sherman, a deputy secretary of state who in earlier rounds of talks had refused to accede to Russian demands that the United States rule out NATO membership for Ukraine, said in an interview published Wednesday that the United States would support any decision made by the Ukrainians.

“This decision remains with the Ukrainian people, what they want, where they see their future,” Sherman told Yevropaiska Pravda, a Ukrainian news outlet. “This is your choice.”

It seems certain that Putin will not be satisfied with simple assurances that Ukraine has no intention of joining NATO currently or a vague moratorium. “They are telling us it won’t happen tomorrow,” he said Tuesday. “Well, when will it happen? The day after tomorrow?”

Analysts have suggested setting a length for a moratorium, say 20-25 years, to assuage Putin’s misgivings.

Scholz pressed the idea of a lengthy delay, saying any Ukrainian entry into NATO was not likely during either of their terms in office. “I don’t know how long the president intends to stay in office,” he said, in a rare barb by a German leader directed at Putin. “I have a feeling for a little while yet, but certainly not forever.”

Senior Russian officials had some fun of their own, needling Washington for its prediction that an invasion could start Wednesday — perhaps in the wee hours of the morning, according to some news reports. Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s often caustic spokesperson, said she would appreciate US and British news outlets publishing the schedules for Russia’s “invasions” in the coming year, because “I’d like to plan my vacation.”

February 3,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in a case relating to alleged irregularities and preferential treatment provided to V K Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, at the Central Prison here.

The ACB informed the Karnataka High Court that a chargesheet has been filed against six people, including two senior prison officials of Karnataka and Sasikala. Sasikala, who was convicted in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case, had served four years imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.

She was released from jail in January 2021. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, which was hearing a PIL filed by K S Gita, a Chennai-based social worker and educationist on Wednesday, was informed that the chargesheet was filed on January 7, 2022 after the state government accorded sanction on December 30, 2021, for prosecution of two prison officials.

The petitioner had claimed that despite a report submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, indicating that preferential treatment was given to Sasikala inside the prison, the ACB had not completed the investigation.

The two officials who have been named as accused one and two in the chargesheet are Krishna Kumar, who was the Chief Superintendent and Anitha, the Superintendent of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara when the illegal facilities and preferential treatment were allegedly provided to Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also serving a sentence in the prison.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi have also been named as accused in the chargesheet. The court had earlier directed the government to take a decision on the sanction request forwarded to it by the ACB on July 15 last year. 

February 10,2022

Alleging that the mindset behind the hijab row is that of the Congress, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said as part of the grand old party's 'toolkit', an attempt is on to create a wrong impression about India at the world stage.

He also hit out at the Congress' state President D K Shivakumar, accusing him of spreading lies and inciting people.

"As part of the Congress' toolkit, an attempt is on to create a wrong impression about India on the world stage. It is part of a systematic conspiracy to disturb communal harmony," Kateel said in a video statement.

"For political reasons and due to selfish motives, the Congress is trying to undermine India's dignity before the world," he said, adding that the mindset behind the hijab row is Congress' and it is 'dangerous.'

The Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada was reacting to Shivakumar's claims that students hoisted the saffron flag by replacing the tricolour at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, during an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday.

Accusing Shivakumar of trying to mislead the people of the state, Kateel said, "it is a continuation of their toolkit and his statement that the national tricolour flag was lowered to hoist the saffron flag is far from the truth."

The saffron flag was hoisted on an empty flagpole and not by lowering the national flag, he said. Shivamogga college authorities and police officials too have clarified that the national flag was not lowered to put up a saffron flag.

Further reminding that the BJP has sacrificed to hoist the national fag at the Kashmir's Lal Chowk and at Hubballi's Eidgah maidan, Kateel said, "There was a time during the Congress' rule, when it was impossible to hoist the national flag at the Eidgah maidan and Kashmir, for years they have followed divide and rule policy and had incited communal feeling."

February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes. Likewise, the government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools. 

The decision will come into effect from Saturday, February 5.  Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity. 

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). 

“Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,” Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. “People can eat outside during intervals,” Sudhakar said. 

“We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,” the minister said. 

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release. 

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. “In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,” he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs. 

“Withdrawal of curbs doesn't mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,” Sudhakar said. 

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said. 

