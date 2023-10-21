  1. Home
  2. US president seeks $75 billion military aid for bloodthirsty Israel and warmongering Ukraine

October 21, 2023

biden.jpg

US President Joe Biden has called for another package of military assistance worth $75 billion for Ukraine and Israel.

Biden argued in an impassioned Oval Office speech on Friday that the huge sums involved -- a total of $105.85 billion, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel -- would secure US interests for generations, Reuters reported. 

Fresh off a trip to Tel Aviv, Biden labeled the package “an unprecedented commitment to Israel’s security that will sharpen Israel’s qualitative military edge.”

He compared the Hamas resistance movement fighting the Israeli regime in Palestine to the Russian leader.

“We will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win,” said Biden. “Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going and the costs and the threats to America and the world keep rising.”

The 80-year-old Democrat said he would send an urgent budget request to Congress to secure more funds for Israel and Ukraine. “It’s a smart investment that is going to pay dividends for American security for generations.”

The point of the president’s 15-minute address was to weave the Ukraine and West Asia conflicts as part of a US global security strategy and to convince war-weary voters and lawmakers to give Washington’s two allies, which have already received hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of taxpayer money, additional funds.

Biden's mega aid package throws an olive branch to Republicans in the form of $14 billion in funding for the migration crisis at the southern border with Mexico, including $6.4 billion for security.

The package also includes $7 billion for countering China and strengthening allies in the Asia-Pacific region, and over $9 billion for humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Ukraine and Israel.

"The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

"I urge Congress to address them as part of a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement in the weeks ahead."

In response, the Kremlin denounced Biden’s remarks, especially the comparison between Russia and Hamas.

“We do not accept such a tone in relation to the Russian Federation, in relation to our president,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. Peskov said such “rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible leaders of states, and it can hardly be acceptable to us.”

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Biden’s description of support as an “investment” showed that Washington benefits from proxy wars rather than fights for ideas.
“Wars have traditionally been ‘smart investments’ for the United States as they did not take place on American soil and they do not care about costs borne by others.”

The US Congress is expecting Biden’s additional military aid request to come in around the $105 billion figure, with the lion’s share going to Ukraine and a smaller portion allocated for Israel, alongside more funding for weapons to Taiwan as well as boosting security at the southern border.

October 9,2023

US.jpg

The Pentagon is dispatching an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean as a sign of support for Israel amid its ongoing battle with Palestinian freedom fighters.

The armada is led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and includes five guided missile destroyers. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that Washington would also deliver ammunition and other military equipment to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the material support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people,” Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden had earlier promised to offer “all appropriate means of support” to Israel, which was the subject of a surprise attack by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on Saturday morning.

Although the IDF thanked the US for its support, Marwan Bishar, a  top political analyst, argued that dispatching a carrier group would lead to a “major escalation.”

“The idea of this arms build-up in the Middle East at this point in time, it’s dangerous,” Bishar said on Sunday.

The Hamas began their attack on the Zionist state by entering Israeli occupied land from Gaza by land, sea and air. Some 2,500 rockets were fired and multiple Israeli soldiers and settlers were killed or captured.

Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has redeployed troops toward its southern border. The Israeli government officially declared a state of war on Sunday, invoking Article 40 of its Basic Law.

More than 700 Israelis and at least 413 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday morning, according to officials from both sides.

October 12,2023

India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2023 with the country reporting the highest child wasting rate at 18.7 per cent.

The index was released on Thursday. India ranked 107th out of 121 countries in 2022.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

With a score of 28.7 in the Global Hunger Index-2023, India has a level of hunger that is serious, according to a report based on the index.

India's neighbouring countries Pakistan (102nd), Bangladesh (81st), Nepal (69th) and Sri Lanka (60th) have fared better than it in the index.

South Asia and Africa South of the Sahara are the world regions with the highest hunger levels, with a GHI score of 27 each, indicating serious hunger.

"India has the highest child wasting rate in the world, at 18.7 per cent, reflecting acute undernutrition,” the report based on the index stated. Wasting is measured based on children's weight relative to their height.

According to the index, the rate of undernourishment in India stood at 16.6 per cent and under-five mortality at 3.1 per cent.

The report also said that the prevalence of anaemia in women aged between 15 and 24 years stood at 58.1 per cent.

The 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI) shows that, after many years of advancement up to 2015, progress against hunger worldwide remains largely at a standstill.

The 2023 GHI score for the world is 18.3, considered moderate and less than one point below the world's 2015 GHI score of 19.1.

Furthermore, since 2017 the prevalence of undernourishment, one of the indicators used in the calculation of GHI scores, has been on the rise, and the number of undernourished people has climbed from 572 million to about 735 million, the index said. 

October 17,2023

diplomat.jpg

A former British diplomat and human rights activist has been detained under the country's counterterrorism laws after declaring support for the people of Palestine and criticizing Israel's atrocities against them.

Craig Murray was detained on Monday under the UK's so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act after he returned from a trip to Iceland.

Before his arrest, he had taken part in a pro-Palestinian protest outside Iceland's parliament building.

In another X post on Sunday, Murray had clearly indicated his support for Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

"...in the coming Gaza genocide, every act of armed resistance by Hamas and Hezbollah will have my support. If that is a crime, send me back to jail," he said.

On the same day, Murray reposted an earlier X post by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the world body to intervene for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's ongoing bloody war against the Gaza Strip, adding, "Under international law, atrocity crimes must not only be punished but also prevented."

His detention came amid an all-out war waged by the Israeli regime against the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,800 Palestinians and injured close to 11,000 others.

The war was waged after an operation by Gaza's resistance groups, which has so far left some 1,200 Israeli forces and illegal settlers dead and close more than 200 others captive. The resistance factions launched the operation in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said those supporting Hamas following the operation would be "held to account," vowing support for the Israeli regime and pledging readiness on the part of London to provide Tel Aviv with military assistance.

Upon arresting Murray, British authorities seized his phone and other electronic devices. He was also questioned about attending the pro-Palestinian protest outside the Icelandic parliament.

A former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, Murray was sacked by the country's Foreign Office for criticizing the host country’s human rights record as well as vehemently opposing the United States administration’s extraordinary rendition program, which involved torturing terrorism suspects.

Following his sacking from the British diplomatic service, Murray embraced journalism and human rights activism, and established his own blog to publish his views and findings. 

