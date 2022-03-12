  1. Home
  West's sanctions may cause International Space Station to crash, warns Russia

West’s sanctions may cause International Space Station to crash, warns Russia

March 12, 2022
March 12, 2022

Russia warned on Saturday that the sanctions imposed on it by Western nations as a result of the Ukraine invasion could result in the International Space Station (ISS) crashing, AFP news agency reported.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said that the sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian vessels servicing the ISS. As a result, the Russian segment of the station -- which helps correct its orbit -- could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land", he said.

He, thus, called for the sanctions to be lifted.

WHAT IS ISS?

The International Space Station is a modular space station in low Earth orbit. It is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies: NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and CSA. The ownership and use of the space station is established by intergovernmental treaties and agreements.

March 5,2022
March 5,2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Russia’s neighbors against escalating tensions amid an ongoing war with Ukraine, reassuring that the Kremlin has “no bad intention toward” the neighboring countries.

Speaking at a televised speech on the ninth day of the military conflict in Ukraine, Putin said, “There are no bad intentions towards our neighbors. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions.”

“We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them,” Putin said, adding that the Kremlin did “not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations.” “And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation,” he said.

The Russian leader ordered a military campaign in Ukraine over concerns about NATO military activities close to its borders.

Russia open to dialog with Ukraine: Putin

Putin said on Friday that, “Russia is open to dialog with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met,” according to the Kremlin.

These include the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, its "denazification," recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and of the "sovereignty" of people in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Putin signed a decree recognizing the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent republics.

The Russian president also expressed “hope that during the planned third round of talks, the representatives of Kiev would take a reasonable and constructive position.”

Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Belarus for finding a way out of the conflict.

During the second round of talks on Friday, the two sides agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from unspecified locations. A third round of talks is expected to take place next week.

Putin denies Russia bombing Ukrainian cities

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin also denied reports that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities. He dismissed such information as “gross propaganda fakes,” according to his office.

Everything depends on Ukraine: Kremlin

The president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the negotiations “were a good opportunity to clearly convey to the Ukrainian side our vision of solving this problem.”

“Going forward, everything will depend on the reaction of the Ukrainian side,” he told reporters.

He said that no documents had been agreed on with Kiev at the talks, but that Moscow had told the Ukrainian side how it saw the solution to the war.

March 3,2022
March 3,2022

Shivamogga, Mar 3: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of history-sheeter and saffron activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20 over old rivalry.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to him about his decision over the phone.

Eshwarappa said that he along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will pay a visit to the house of Harsha on March 6 and hand over the compensation amount to his family.

Through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother.

Harsha, was murdered in Shivamogga leading to widespread violence in the district. The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a ‘message with the murder’. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the ‘invisible’ hands behind murder.

The police have arrested 10 persons so far. The Shivamogga city was placed under curfew for seven days and returned to normalcy from Monday (February 28).

The Hindutva activists in Karnataka have launched a movement on social media demanding ticket for one of the family members of Harsha from the ruling BJP to contest the Assembly elections. Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has issued a strong statement that the BJP party should not corner Hindutva activists with whose backing they come to power.

The campaign is growing stronger day by day and the ruling BJP is miffed about the turn of events. The Hindutva activists have slammed the ruling BJP government for reaping political gains and doing little for the grassroots workers who pay with their lives fighting for Hindutva principles. The seat is presently represented by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

According to police sources Harsha was involved in as many as five cases of assault and attempts to murder in incidents with communal overtones.

Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad said there were two cases against the deceased, including that of rioting. “There were two cases against the victim – a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” he was quoted as saying.

March 1,2022
March 1,2022

naveenkarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

