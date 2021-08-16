  1. Home
  2. Within 24 hours Taliban made Afghanistan far safer than it was under US-backed govt: Russia

Agencies
August 17, 2021

russiataliban.jpg

Moscow, Aug 16: Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban's conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the US-backed government.

The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an undisguised effort by Russia to deepen its well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of a country Moscow itself tried and failed to control before the Soviet Union withdrew its last forces in 1989.

Russia wants to ensure that the instability in Afghanistan does not spill over into Central Asia, part of the former Soviet Union it regards as its own backyard, and that it does not become a launchpad for other extreme Islamist groups.

Russia has said it was surprised, like many other nations, by the lighting speed with which the Taliban seized control of the country even as U.S. forces were still trying to evacuate American citizens.

Speaking to Moscow's Ekho Moskvy radio station, Zhirnov said he had been impressed by the Taliban's conduct so far, describing their approach as "good, positive and business-like."
"The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani," said Zhirnov.

Ghani, whose location is unknown, fled on Sunday, claiming he wanted to prevent bloodshed.

"Yesterday the regime fell like a house of cards," said Zhirnov. "There was a feeling of disorder, a power vacuum, and looters came out on the streets."

He said initially unarmed Taliban units had entered the capital and asked government and U.S. forces to surrender their weapons. The main armed Taliban units entered later once Ghani had fled and had imposed a curfew, he said.

Zhirnov said the Taliban had already taken control of the security perimeter of the Russian Embassy, which has over 100 staff and that he would hold detailed security talks with them on Tuesday.

The Taliban had promised, in line with earlier agreements, to protect Russian diplomats, he said, saying Western fears about their behaviour had so far not been borne out.

He said schools in Kabul, including those for girls, had started functioning again.

Russia's embassy in Britain has said Washington's Afghan exit shows its geopolitical star is on the wane.

"The objective reality is that Washington’s comfortable position of U.S. hegemony is receding into the past against the backdrop of the strengthening political positions of Russia and China,” the embassy said on Twitter on Sunday.

Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, said on Monday that Moscow's long campaign to build ties with the Taliban appeared now to be paying off.
"It's not for nothing that we've been establishing contacts with the Taliban movement for the last seven years," Kabulov told Ekho Moskvy.

"We saw that this force would in the end if not completely come to power would play a leading role in the future of Afghanistan in any case."

News Network
August 11,2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

News Network
August 17,2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

News Network
August 11,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would meet Tourism Minister Anand Singh and address his concerns amid reports that latter would resign from the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the minister has not resigned from the Cabinet. "He is a friend of three decades. I am in touch with him regularly and have spoken to him yesterday and will talk to him again," the CM said.

Bommai said that he has asked the minister to meet him either today or day after tomorrow. "All his concerns will be addressed after he meets me," he said.

Bommai dismissed reports that the minister had submitted his resignation during their meeting on Sunday. "There is nothing like that," he said.

To a question, he said that Singh has discussed everything with him in detail. "I will talk to him again. It will be addressed," he said.

On whether he had raised the issue of disgruntlement with high command, the CM said that he was yet to do so. "I will talk to them after meeting Singh," he said.

On demands of a better portfolio by Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries minister MTB Nagaraj, Bommai said that the minister was not unhappy anymore.

Singh, among the migrants in BJP, was eyeing the Forest portfolio and was left aggrieved over the allocation of Tourism, and Environment and Ecology portfolio under Bommai.

According to reports, Singh is expected to meet Bommai later in the day. He is also likely to visit former CM BS Yediyurappa.

