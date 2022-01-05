You could soon change your car colour with the press of a button!

German luxury car giant BMW has unveiled its new car model that changes colour at the CES 2022. The BMW iX Flow car was unveiled at the event that changes colour with just the touch of a button. The car has a unique technology built-in that allows changing colour with the push of a button. “We are bringing personalisation to unforeseen levels,” the BMW said at the launch.

“You choose the clothes you wear, you chose your social media status and now you can choose the colour of your car,” the BMW said.

The German automaker has not revealed much details of the technology but a video of the new model was shared on social media. Taking to Twitter, the BMW shared a clip of the new car model. The clip shows the BMW iX appearing in a dark grey shade while transitioning to white.

Besides changing colour, this luxurious car also has other interesting features. “If you have lost your car in the parking lot then we can make it flash so you can detect it in your peripheral vision,” the BMW said.

“The third benefit is functional. By changing colour, we can change sunlight reflection and thus change the thermal properties of the car. we can essentially change the colour of our car to support our sustainability goals,” the BMW said in the announcement.