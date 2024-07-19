  1. Home
  2. Hours after returning to Kuwait from newly built house in Kerala, NRI family of 4 charred to death as flat catches fire

Hours after returning to Kuwait from newly built house in Kerala, NRI family of 4 charred to death as flat catches fire

News Network
July 20, 2024

NRI4.jpg

A family of four from Kerala, who had just returned to Kuwait after a vacation, died in a tragic fire at their Abbasiya residence on Friday night. The victims are Mathew Mulackal (40), wife Lini Abraham (38) and children Irin (14) and Issac (9), all hailing from Neerattupuram, Alappuzha.

The family returned to their Kuwait flat on Friday evening, after a month-long vacation in Kerala. The fire, believed to have been caused by an air conditioning unit malfunction, broke out around 9 p.m. Preliminary reports suggest that the family died from inhaling toxic fumes.

Mathew was employed with Reuters, while Lini worked as a nurse in Kuwait. They had returned from their vacation just ahead of the reopening of their children's school. 

The family had recently built a new home in Kerala, which was completed a year ago. During their vacation, they visited the house for a blessing ceremony but couldn't stay long due to their return schedule.

Fire brigade and police have launched an investigation. The Indian Ambassador in Kuwait, along with Union Ministers, are taking measures to repatriate the bodies to India. 

"Embassy @indembkwt expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Mr Mathews Mulackal, his wife and 2 children due to fire in his flat in Abassiya yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

"Embassy is in touch with his family and will ensure early repatriation of mortal remains," it added. Mathews Mulackal is survived by his mother and three siblings.

"Mathew has been working there for the past 15 years. His wife is a nurse. The children are studying there. They left after their vacation on Thursday night from Nedumbassery and reached Kuwait on Friday," a relative told the media on Saturday.

Notably, this happened more than a month after a massive blaze at a building in Kuwait killed 46 Indian nations. Authorities say an electrical short circuit in the room of the guard on the ground floor of the building caused the blaze. Of the 196 residents in the housing facility, 175 are Indians, 11 are Filipinos and the rest are from Thailand, Pakistan and Egypt.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 18,2024

Mangaluru, July 18: A cab driver sustained head injuries during a scuffle that broke out between cab drivers working for a software company - DIA Systems --in Kavoor police station limits in Mangaluru on Wednesday night.

Sandeep who sustained injuries in the head and other areas after being attacked with a sharp weapon is being treated at a private hospital. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said Thejas Shetty had an old dispute with Sandeep.

On Wednesday night after completion of night shift, Thejas along with his brother Bhavith Shetty, Preetam and Puneet Devadiga attacked Sandeep with a sharp weapon.

Thejas Shetty also works as a driver in the same company and had an old dispute with Sandeep. An attempt to murder case was registered at Kavoor police station. The reasons behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained, Commissioner added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 8,2024

koorattangal.jpg

Mangaluru: The community mourns the loss of Assayyid Fazal Haamid Koyamma Thangal Koorath, the Qadhi of Ullal, who passed away on the morning of Monday, July 8, 2024, at Ettikulam in Kerala’s Kannur district.

Fondly known as 'Koorath Thangal', the 65-year-old spiritual leader has left behind a legacy cherished by hundreds of thousands of devoted followers.

Koorath Thangal had been serving as the Qadhi of Ullal since 2014, following the passing of his father, the revered Tajul Ulama Assayyidd Abdurrahman Al Bukhari Thangal, who had served as the Qadhi of Ullal for decades.

In his final moments, Thangal was preparing to embark on a journey to Ullal to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new hostel building for students of Syed Madani Shariat College at the Ullal Syed Madani Dargah premises. Tragically, he succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest before he could leave his residence.

Arrangements have been made for people to pay their last respects at Ettikulam, Kannur until 2 PM, after which further arrangements will be made in Ullal. His final rites will be performed at Koorath in Kadaba taluk.

The loss of Koorath Thangal is deeply felt, and his memory will be honored by all who were touched by his wisdom and kindness.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 11,2024

raid.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday, July 11, morning raided 56 locations across nine districts in connection with 11 disproportionate asset cases.

The raids are underway at two locations in Chitradurga and Davanagere, and one each in Kalaburagi, Mandya, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kolar, Mysuru, and Hassan. The officials have raided the properties of 11 government officials, including two retired government employees.

Properties related to Basavaraj Magi, Revenue Officer, BBMP (Kengeri Zone); Shivaraju S, retired executive officer from Mandya; M Ravindra, retired chief engineer at Minor Irrigation Department; Shekar Gowda, Project Director; DH Umesh, Executive Engineer; and MS Prabhakar, Assistant Executive Engineer.

Simultaneously, the Lokayukta officials are conducting raids at the properties of Vijianna, Tahsildar; Mahesh K, superintendent engineer; NM Jagadish, grade 1 secretary; and KG Jagadish, superintendent engineer.

A well-placed officer at the Lokayukta said that they had taken up DA cases even before the raids. They had done the background work to list all the properties linked to officials on whom raids are underway.

The raids are a joint operation of the Karnataka Lokayukta wing and the police wing of the anti-corruption watchdog. The Superintendents of Police (SP) with the Karnataka Lokayukta in the respective districts are supervising the ongoing raids, and over 100 officers are aiding them.

This is the third such massive raid Lokayukta has taken up this year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.