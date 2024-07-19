Hours after returning to Kuwait from newly built house in Kerala, NRI family of 4 charred to death as flat catches fire

A family of four from Kerala, who had just returned to Kuwait after a vacation, died in a tragic fire at their Abbasiya residence on Friday night. The victims are Mathew Mulackal (40), wife Lini Abraham (38) and children Irin (14) and Issac (9), all hailing from Neerattupuram, Alappuzha.

The family returned to their Kuwait flat on Friday evening, after a month-long vacation in Kerala. The fire, believed to have been caused by an air conditioning unit malfunction, broke out around 9 p.m. Preliminary reports suggest that the family died from inhaling toxic fumes.

Mathew was employed with Reuters, while Lini worked as a nurse in Kuwait. They had returned from their vacation just ahead of the reopening of their children's school.

The family had recently built a new home in Kerala, which was completed a year ago. During their vacation, they visited the house for a blessing ceremony but couldn't stay long due to their return schedule.

Fire brigade and police have launched an investigation. The Indian Ambassador in Kuwait, along with Union Ministers, are taking measures to repatriate the bodies to India.

"Embassy @indembkwt expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Mr Mathews Mulackal, his wife and 2 children due to fire in his flat in Abassiya yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

"Embassy is in touch with his family and will ensure early repatriation of mortal remains," it added. Mathews Mulackal is survived by his mother and three siblings.

"Mathew has been working there for the past 15 years. His wife is a nurse. The children are studying there. They left after their vacation on Thursday night from Nedumbassery and reached Kuwait on Friday," a relative told the media on Saturday.

Notably, this happened more than a month after a massive blaze at a building in Kuwait killed 46 Indian nations. Authorities say an electrical short circuit in the room of the guard on the ground floor of the building caused the blaze. Of the 196 residents in the housing facility, 175 are Indians, 11 are Filipinos and the rest are from Thailand, Pakistan and Egypt.