NIRF Ranking 2023 | Here’re India's top 10 institutes and top 5 from all categories

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The rankings can be accessed on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The subject domains now consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

IIT Madras maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories last year.

Also, maintaining the order of the previous year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, while JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia follow in the second and third spots.

IISc Bangalore has also been recognised as the second-best institution in the 'overall' category.

Check out the top 10 institutes in India, and the top 5 from every other category below.

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 10 INSTITUTES IN ‘OVERALL’ CATEGORY

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘UNIVERSITIES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Jadavpur University (JU)

Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ENGINEERING’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘MANAGEMENT’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023 TOP 5 ‘PHARMACY’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani

Location: Pilani, Rajasthan

Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy

Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘COLLEGES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Miranda House

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Hindu College

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Presidency College

Location: Chennai, Tamil nadu

Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College

Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘MEDICAL’ COLLEGES IN INDIA

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Location: Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

Location: Puducherry

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS' IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘INNOVATION’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF RANKING: TOP 5 ‘LAW’ COLLEGES IN INDIA

Rank 1: National Law School of India University

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: National Law University (NLU)

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences

Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ARCHITECTURE’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli

Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: School of Planning and Architecture

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘DENTAL’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences

Location: Udupi Karnataka

Rank 3: Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF RANKINGS 2023: TOP 5 ‘AGRICULTURE AND ALLIED’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Agricultural Research Institute

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Location: Karnal, Haryana

Rank 3: Punjab Agricultural University

Location: Ludhiana, Punjab

Rank 4: Banaras Hindu University

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,

Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu