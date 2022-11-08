Shepherds students excel in national level karate championship

Mangaluru: Students from the Shepherds’ international Academy, Attavar, Mangaluru, participated in KUMITE Category at the 1st INVITATIONAL NATIONAL LEVEL KARATE CHAMPIONSHIP Competitions on 6th Nov. 2022 organised by KEN-E-MABUNI-SHITO-RYU- KARATE SCHOOL OF INDIA at Thunder's Golden Bay, Subhas Nagara, Kurkal, Udupi.

11 students from the SHEPHERDS were victorious and won the Trophies and Certificates securing the following recognitions.

1st Place: One Student

2nd Place: Three Students

3rd Place: Seven Students

Above winners are qualified to participate in the forhcoming International Competition in KUMITE Category which will be held in couple of months.

The SHEPHERDS Management congratulated the proud WINNERS. Management also thanked the Principal, faculty members, parents and the trainers for their combined efforts which resulted in prize winning performance by the Shepherds' students.