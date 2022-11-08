  1. Home
  2. Shepherds students excel in national level karate championship

Shepherds students excel in national level karate championship

News Network
November 9, 2022

shef.jpg

Mangaluru: Students from the Shepherds’ international Academy, Attavar, Mangaluru, participated in KUMITE Category at the 1st INVITATIONAL NATIONAL LEVEL KARATE CHAMPIONSHIP Competitions on 6th Nov. 2022 organised by KEN-E-MABUNI-SHITO-RYU- KARATE SCHOOL OF INDIA at Thunder's Golden Bay, Subhas Nagara, Kurkal, Udupi. 

11 students from the SHEPHERDS were victorious and won the Trophies and Certificates securing the following recognitions. 

1st Place: One Student 
2nd Place: Three Students
3rd Place: Seven Students 

Above winners are qualified to participate in the  forhcoming International Competition in KUMITE Category which will be held in  couple of months. 

The SHEPHERDS Management congratulated the proud WINNERS.  Management also thanked the Principal,  faculty members, parents and the trainers for their combined efforts which resulted in prize winning performance by the Shepherds' students.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.