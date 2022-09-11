Shepherds students shine in 19th state level karate championship-2022

Mangaluru: As many as 29 students (grade-1 to 4) from The Shepherds International Academy, Mangaluru participated in the 19th State Level KARATE Championship - 2022 on 10th September, organised by SHORIN-RYU KARATE ASSOCIATION held at Swami's Strength Training Centre in Moodabidri.

Based on their age and weight levels, the Shepherds students won 23 medals i.e. 4 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 9 bronze medals in KUMITE & KATA categories. The Shepherds team also won the BEST SUPPORTING TEAM - 2022 award.

The Principal and the faculty members accompanied the students and motivated them to clinch the good results.

Students at the Shepherds Int'l Academy have been trained by Karate Master Mohammed Nadeem Sir and Zakiya mam in weekly Karate classes.

SIA Management congratulated the Winners for their victorious performance.