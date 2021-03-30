41 killed in Holi related violence, mishaps in Bihar; 3 children charred to death

Patna, Mar 30: At least 41 persons were killed in different incidents, including group clashes and road accidents, during Holi in Bihar on Monday.

Five were killed in Patna reportedly due to personal enmity, while three children were charred to death in Gaya during the ‘Holika dahan’ event on Sunday night, said sources. They were cremated on Monday.

Three persons were shot dead in a clash over a land dispute in Madhubani, while six of a family died after their car collided with a truck near Gopalganj. The family was travelling to Bihar from Delhi to celebrate Holi with other family members.

Four were killed in two road mishaps in Samastipur reportedly due to drunk driving.

A woman in Buxar was shot when she opposed the vulgar Bhojpuri songs being played by some youths during Holi. One of the revelers shot her in the leg.

“The firing incident took place due to playing of obscene songs. We are investigating the matter,” said the DSP of Buxar, Gorakh Ram.

In another incident, a truck rammed into a sweet shop in Nalanda killing six people on the spot. They were making purchases for the Holi festival.

Two were killed in Sitamarhi a motorcycles accident and three persons, on motorcycles, died in Katihar in road accidents.

Police sources said two persons each were killed in Buxar, Jehanabad and Vaishali, while one person was killed in Lakhisarai when a pick-up van overturned. Three persons were killed in a road accident in Kaimur.

Even though Bihar has been declared a ‘dry’ state, drunk driving was reported on the occasion of Holi leading to several road accidents. At some places, clashes were reported ostensibly due to the forthcoming panchayat election in the state.

Meanwhile, six children were burnt alive in Araria after their huts caught fire when they were roasting corn.