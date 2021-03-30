  1. Home
41 killed in Holi related violence, mishaps in Bihar; 3 children charred to death

March 30, 2021

Patna, Mar 30:  At least 41 persons were killed in different incidents, including group clashes and road accidents, during Holi in Bihar on Monday.

Five were killed in Patna reportedly due to personal enmity, while three children were charred to death in Gaya during the ‘Holika dahan’ event on Sunday night, said sources. They were cremated on Monday.

Three persons were shot dead in a clash over a land dispute in Madhubani, while six of a family died after their car collided with a truck near Gopalganj. The family was travelling to Bihar from Delhi to celebrate Holi with other family members.

Four were killed in two road mishaps in Samastipur reportedly due to drunk driving.

A woman in Buxar was shot when she opposed the vulgar Bhojpuri songs being played by some youths during Holi. One of the revelers shot her in the leg.

“The firing incident took place due to playing of obscene songs. We are investigating the matter,” said the DSP of Buxar, Gorakh Ram.

In another incident, a truck rammed into a sweet shop in Nalanda killing six people on the spot. They were making purchases for the Holi festival.

Two were killed in Sitamarhi a motorcycles accident and three persons, on motorcycles, died in Katihar in road accidents.

Police sources said two persons each were killed in Buxar, Jehanabad and Vaishali, while one person was killed in Lakhisarai when a pick-up van overturned. Three persons were killed in a road accident in Kaimur.

Even though Bihar has been declared a ‘dry’ state, drunk driving was reported on the occasion of Holi leading to several road accidents. At some places, clashes were reported ostensibly due to the forthcoming panchayat election in the state.

Meanwhile, six children were burnt alive in Araria after their huts caught fire when they were roasting corn.

March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be held for two days starting from March 19 in Bengaluru that will deliberate on ways to expand the RSS Sangh work in the country, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the ABPS will focus more on networking with people and engage them in a constructive way, besides deliberating on cultural and social issues.

"The ABPS will also discuss ways to expand the Sangha work in the country," he added.

According to him, the ABPS will review the work done in the last three years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next three years.

Speaking on the work during the pandemic, he claimed that people and volunteers from all walks of life, who served the society in their own way, came in contact with the Sangh (RSS).

"Therefore the ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way. The ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues," he explained.

According to him, ABPS 2021 will be a hybrid event due to the Covid pandemic and it could not be held last year 2020 owing to an outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that the ABPS would commence on Friday (March 19 at 8.30 am and conclude on March 20th. "The ABPS also forms an electoral college and will also vote for the Sarkaryavaha (General Secretary)," he said.

Kumar said that generally 1,500 delegates take part in the annual ABPS meeting but due to the prevailing pandemic, only 450 delegates are present in Bengaluru while the remaining will be attending through an online facility established in 44 pranths (working units of RSS) across the country.

He said that the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal had already commenced which will conclude on Thursday (March 18th) in which agenda of the ABPS along with resolutions will be finalised.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukhs Narendra Thakur and Sunil Ambekar, Kshetriya Karyavah of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Na. Thippeswamy, and Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Prachar Pramukh Pradeep were also present.
 

March 20,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 20: The Karnataka Tourism Department is working on building aerodromes and heliports to promote seaplane services and heli tourism in the State, Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts, he said that under Udaan scheme, aerodromes can be set up in waterfront areas to facilitate heli tourism. Heliports also need to be set up to promote seaplane services.

The seaplane will help to woo tourists, Pandey said during Connect 2021 organised by the Karnataka Tourism Society and Tourism department.

He said that suitable land for the aerodrome should be identified and submit a feasibility report. Further, cruise liners need to be attracted to Mangalore and Udupi, he added.

Pandey said that the Tourism department is planning to promote water sports activities in 24 places in Karnataka, including Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Kanva Dam, River Kali and Shanthi Sagar Lake.

He said that Rs 165 crore will be invested to provide ropeway, entrance plaza, viewing area and other development works at Jog falls.

Pandey said that Karnataka will host the second edition of the Karnataka International Travel Expo from August 27 to 29 in Bengaluru. The event will have over 400 buyers and media from 30 countries seeking opportunities in Karnataka Tourism eco system.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that the work on identifying land for heli tourism and seaplanes had been initiated. Once these areas are finalised, a technical feasibility report will be submitted. Once the coastal berth work is completed at Bengre, the domestic cruise lines can be operated.

Structures complying with CRZ norms will come up in Someshwara beach. Efforts are on to get Rhinoceros, zebra and giraffe to Pilikula Biological Park. The KSRTC in association with the tourism department is working on ‘Hop On Hop Off Bus Services’. 

The department in association with the forest department is working on hidden trekking routes in the district.Villagers will be trained as guides to explore trekking routes with the trekkers.

He said that the district administration will bring out a video on tourist spots, along with a coffee table book, shortly. “We will ensure that these books will be available in airports. In addition, a tourism directory is also planned in the district,” he added.

March 18,2021

Lucknow, Mar 18: In a shocking incident a 16-year old girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, allegedly after her father, who had declared to contest for the post of 'pradhan' (village panchayat chief), refused to withdraw from the poll as demanded by his rival.

According to the police sources, the teen, who was a resident of a village in Jaidpur area in the district, was kidnapped by four youths from her village while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

The youths took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her. They later dumped her on the road near her home, sources said.

The teen's father said that his rival had been exerting pressure on him to withdraw from the contest but he had refused. ''I was also offered money if I withdrew from the poll,'' he said.

He said that the alleged culprits were supporters of his rival and that they 'gangraped' his daughter to 'punish' him for not withdrawing from the contest.

Police said that a case was registered against the four youths, who were absconding. The victim was sent for medical examination, they added. A senior police official said in Barabanki that it was being ascertained if the incident had any connection with the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Though the dates of the panchayat polls were not yet declared, they are expected to be held shortly. 

