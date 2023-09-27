  1. Home
  12-yr-old girl soaked in blood wanders on street seeking help after brutal gang-rape; public refuse to help until she faints

12-yr-old girl soaked in blood wanders on street seeking help after brutal gang-rape; public refuse to help until she faints

September 27, 2023

Ujjain, Sept 27: A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was found half-naked and soaked in blood after being raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, according to local media reports.

CCTV visuals show the minor wandering in a semi-naked state and asking for help from the public who refuse. 

Afterwards, the girl reportedly fainted near Dandi Ashram and was finally rescued by sadhus. 

The ashram sadhus first covered the girl properly with a towel and subsequently rushed her to the local government hospital, after which the matter came to the local police’s notice. 

Charak Hospital doctors confirmed she was raped and found that her private parts were damaged and that there was bleeding. The doctors also revealed that the victim was suffering from diabetes.

The cops who escorted the alleged sexual assault survivor girl to Indore, donated their blood to save the girl’s life.

Later, she was referred by doctors of the government hospital in Ujjain to adjoining Indore city, where she is now reported to be stable.

Initial investigation revealed that she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. She has reportedly been unable to explain how she arrived in Ujjain.

“A case of sexual assault (rape) has been lodged at the Mahakal police station and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the entire matter, including the place of the crime and those involved. Though the girl is unable to tell things clearly, her language suggests she could be from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,” Ujjain district police superintendent Sachin Sharma said.

On July 28, a minor, hailing from a very poor Scheduled Caste family, was gang-raped by two men, in the jungles close to the Goddess Sharda Temple in Maihar town of Satna district of MP.

Taking to the social media platform X, state Congress president Kamal Nath listed a series of questions, seeking a reply from the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Isn’t the daughter with whom the savagery happened in Ujjain, also a Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behna, will you only be focused on fighting polls and making false announcements, will you only inundate hoardings with images of daughters created from artificial intelligence or really focus on the security on real daughters on the ground. I demand that the culprits of the Ujjain savagery be rendered the sternest punishment and the sexual assault survivor's daughter be given Rs 1 crore financial assistance.”

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Bairagarh on September 6. Bairagarh police had registered a rape case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act and arrested him.
 

September 17,2023

palestine.jpg

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement has censured the Israeli regime’s police officers for their repeated “fascist” calls for settlers to carry guns while commemorating the Rosh HaShanah holidays for the Jewish New Year.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the renewed calls on settlers to bear firearms are a public incitement to murder that encourages the Jewish extremists to commit further crimes against Palestinian people.

“This fascist call and other similar calls by Zionist officials require clear condemnation from the international community and measures to hold them accountable before international courts,” he said.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates warned about increasing calls for Israeli settlers to carry guns, terming it “a racist incitement against Palestinians.”

The ministry said in a Friday statement that it “views the calls by the commander of Moriya police station in al-Quds for Israeli settlers to carry guns as an extreme danger.”

The statement described such calls as “An official incitement to carry out extrajudicial killings of Palestinians and an authorization for fanatics to take the law into their own hands motivated by their dark agenda.”

The Palestinian foreign ministry held the Israeli regime, particularly far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, for the fallout of these moves.

Official data has shown that more than 160,000 Israelis carry guns, in addition to the police, security personnel and the army.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 280 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

September 27,2023

prasad.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 27: Several people were detained after a disabled Muslim man was lynched in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area on Tuesday.

According to the locals, the man, identified as Mohammad Isar, was tied to a pillar and was thrashed by a group of people. He died sometime later. 

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows Israr tied to a pole as the men take turns to hit him with sticks.

Israr cries in pain and pleads, but the men continue to thrash him mercilessly, the video shows.

His father Abdul Wajid told the police that their neighbour later brought him home and informed him about the incident.

When he reached home he found injury marks all over Israr's body. Mr Wajid said his son died at home before they could take him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents. 

A probe into the incident was underway and the police said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV cameras and videos shot on mobile phones.

September 19,2023

baliga.jpg

Kasaragod, Sept 19: The negligence on part of authorities, who failed to understand the consequence of potholes on Kasaragod – Chandragiri state highway has claimed the life of a future doctor. 

The victim is Shivani Baliga (20), who was pursuing her MBBS studies at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. She is the daughter of Mahesh Chandra Baliga who was the former president of Kannur Chamber of Commerce, and resided near St. Michael's School, Kannur.

The girl lost her life when her scooter went out of control due to a potohole near Chandragiripalam between Kasrargod and Kanhangad on Sunday, September 17 night. 

Shivani sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital, where she breathed her last the very next day. She is survived by her father, mother Anupama, and her brother Rajat Baliga, who is employed as an engineer in Bengaluru. Kasargod police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Unheard pleas

Local residents and motorists had been urging the authorities at least to temporarily fill the potholes on the road to avert tragedies. The residents reiterated their demand when a 20-year old Ajit Kurup suffered severe injuries in an accident and landed in Mangaluru hospital a few days ago the same road. Had their demand been met at least temporarily, this major tragedy would not have happened.

According to reports at least eight two-wheelers were involved in accidents just two days (September 17 and 18) on the same road injuring many people including women and children. 

The road through Chandragiripalam is full of potholes. Three huge potholes near Pulikun Junction pose major threat. Most of the potholes were at the end of the interlocked section between Chandrigiri Bridge and Chandragiri Junction and at a distance of 5 meters from there to the bridge. It is almost impossible for two-wheeler riders to escape these potholes. 

After the major tragedy, the authorities took steps to fill some of the potholes temporarily with jelly stones without tar. However, due to rain and passing of cargo vehicles the some of the potholes have already reappeared.

Even though various organizations and drivers had repeatedly urged the authorities to take up the repair work before the commencement of the rainy season, no action was taken. Due to the construction work of the national highway, long-distance buses and goods vehicles ply on this road. The officials of the maintenance department on the other hand claim that the rains have hindered the pothole filling work. 

