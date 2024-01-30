  1. Home
  15 PFI workers get death sentence by Kerala court in local BJP leader murder case

January 30, 2024

Alappuzha, Jan 30: A Kerala court on Tuesday, January 30, sentenced to death 15 persons associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC wing local leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi.

The family of the slain leader and the BJP welcomed the judgement, with the saffron party hailing Sreenivasan as a "great martyr" who got justice today.

Responding to the court verdict, BJP state president K Surendran said the deceased Sreenivasan "got justice."

"Finally truth prevails— Ranjith Sreenivasan, the great martyr got justice today...we are happy with the judgement," and welcome it wholeheartedly, he added.

According to special prosecutor Prathap G Padickal, although 14 out of the total of 15 persons convicted in the case were produced before the court on Tuesday, the judge orally stated that the sentence would also apply to the convict who was not produced today.

When the remaining convict, who is currently hospitalised due to an illness, is produced in court, the sentence against him will be pronounced, he said.

The court had convicted the 15 men on January 20.

Reacting to the verdict, the family of Sreenivasan said they were satisfied with it.

"This was an exceptionally rare case, and our loss is immense. We express our gratitude to the prosecution and investigating officers for conducting a thorough and honest investigation into the incident, ultimately resulting in the imposition of the maximum punishment," Sreenivasan's wife told reporters.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), according to the police. 

According to the prosecutor, the court found that out of the 15, accused one to eight were directly involved in the case.

It also found four men (Accused number nine to 12) guilty of murder because they, along with those directly involved in the crime, came to the spot armed with deadly weapons.

Their objective was to prevent Sreenivasan from escaping and stop anyone entering the house after hearing his screams.

The court had accepted the prosecution's argument that they were also liable for the common offense of murder under IPC Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Padickal said.

The court found three persons (Accused number 13 to 15) who hatched the conspiracy for this crime to be convicted of murder.

As a result, the court had found all the 15 accused in the case guilty of murder.

They were also found guilty under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

January 29,2024

Mandya, Jan 30: Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

The order issued by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Monday said the permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour at Keragodu village.

However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja, but also did not take steps to remove it, the order said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable.

As the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) staged a massive protest in Mandya against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja and its restoration, security was beefed up on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the national flag replacing Hanuman flag in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later, scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd. 

January 25,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP, saying that if they do not like the national flag, Indian Constitution and integrity of the nation, their leaders "can go to their preferred destination Pakistan".

“We will not bog down with the conspiracies and strategies of the BJP. We will effectively deal with it,” he underlined.

The minister was speaking over the issue of hoisting and bringing down of saffron flag bearing the picture of Hanuman on a 108-feet-tall flagpost on government land in the Keragodu village in Mandya district of Karnataka. The issue has turned out to be a latest flash point between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka.

Kharge further stated, “Like RSS, which hated tiranga (national flag), BJP trained by the RSS is also hating the national flag. Instead of respecting it, the BJP is hating the Tricolour. Mr. Vijayendra (State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra), the government has fulfilled the purpose of the flagpole by hoisting the national flag.”

“Even then why are you so angry? By showing hatred towards the national flag, the BJP has certified itself as anti-nationals,” Kharge stated.

He further said that the BJP and Sangh Parivar which had made the coastal region its Hindutva laboratory have now got activated in Mandya district and started their Hindutva experimentation here.

“It seems BJP won’t be at peace if the society is peaceful. The BJP leaders have stooped down to the low level of igniting fire in Mandya district for political gains. The position of LoP is a dignified post, his actions won’t bring respect to his position,” he said.

“Here are few facts for the reference of LoP Ashoka and State President Vijayendra. The Gaurishankar Seva Trust which had hoisted the flag had given in writing on December 29, 2023 that they would only hoist national and state flags while seeking permission to erect the flagpole.

"They had given another submission in writing on January 17 that they would only hoist the national flag and regional flag. They had clearly stated that they would not hoist religious or political flags,” Priyank Kharge explained.

"On Jan 18 the officers of Keregodu Gram Panchayat had given consent only for hoisting of the national flag and state flag on Jan 18 with conditions. They have been clearly informed that they should abide by the changes in rules made by the authorities.

"Who conspired to hoist Bhagwa flag instead of tricolour? Who provoked people to violate conditions by authorities? Since how long has the BJP been conspiring to disturb peace? Why is the BJP looking at the law, rules and order as trash?" Kharge said.

The saffron flag was hoisted on January 19, which was ignored by authorities till January 26. On the occasion of the Republic Day, the authorities had hoisted the Tricolour and brought it down at dusk. The next day the saffron flag bearing the picture of Hanuman was hoisted again. The authorities brought down this flag in police protection on Sunday leading to confrontation between the authorities and people.

Following the turn of events, the authorities imposed curfew in the region and beefed up police security. The situation is tense in the region and Karnataka BJP had given a call for statewide protest condemning the act of the government to bring down the Hindu religious flag.

January 25,2024

South Africa expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the Israeli genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, a report says.

News website News24, citing two sources close to the matter, reported on Wednesday that a South African government delegation had touched down in The Hague in anticipation of the judgment.

South Africa's justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, however, in a social media post on X said: "We do not have an official communication from the court as to when the judgment will be delivered."

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, after nearly three months of Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

The lawsuit said Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

In November, the country referred Israel to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the same month, the country’s lawmakers voted in favor of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations until the onslaught stops.

More countries have joined South Africa in a case filed against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Belgian minister recently pledged her country’s backing for the case filed by South Africa with the ICJ seeking to halt Israel’s genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip. Caroline Gennez, Belgium’s minister of development cooperation, made the call in a series of social media posts over the weekend.

One hundred and ten days into the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the regime continues with its deadly carpet-bombing campaign across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, has become a flashpoint for Israel’s ongoing genocidal war where dozens of lives have been lost.

The regime bombings have also targeted the vicinity of several hospitals in Khan Yunis. The Israeli military has issued an order for over 500,000 Gazans to evacuate the area.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in a matter of 24 hours alone.

The total death toll from more than three months of Israeli onslaught is at around 25,700.

