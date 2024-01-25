  1. Home
  2. 5-yr-old boy dies as family forces him to take Ganga dip to ‘cure’ cancer

5-yr-old boy dies as family forces him to take Ganga dip to ‘cure’ cancer

News Network
January 25, 2024

Haridwar.jpg

Superstition and blind belief on claims of saints led to the murder of a five-old boy in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The boy was suffering from blood cancer, and his parents believed that the river Ganga would cure him. In the cruel winter in north India, the boy was submerged in the freezing river for several minutes, which resulted in his death. 

The family, which lived in Delhi, left for Haridwar around 9 am on January 24. The cab driver said the child was accompanied by his parents and another woman relative. Some reports have identified her as the boy's aunt. The cab driver said the boy looked extremely unwell and the family had told him that he was suffering from cancer and doctors in Delhi had given up.

A disturbing video shows the parents of the boy chanting Hindu prayers while his aunt submerged him under the water. Some bystanders noticed that the boy was underwater for too long and started asking the family to stop. 

When they did not, those gathered at the spot forcefully brought the boy out. The video shows the aunt responding aggressively and even trying to attack those pulling the boy out. The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another video shows the boy's aunt sitting next to the body and saying that she was sure that the child would come back to life.

Haridwar city police chief Swantantra Kumar said the family had told them that the boy was undergoing cancer treatment in a top Delhi hospital. The doctors had eventually given up and told them that their child could not be saved. The family believed that river Ganga can heal the boy. 

"We are getting the reports from the Delhi hospital. But at this point, it appears that they brought the boy here because they believed that Ganga snan would cure him," he said.

The boy's parents and his aunt have been taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 15,2024

anant.jpg

Karwar, Jan 15: The Kumta police in Uttara Kannada district have registered a case on its own against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his provocative speech.

The police booked him based on a viral video where he is seen calling for the demolition of mosques ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

“Like Babri Masjid was demolished, Chinnada Palli mosque will be demolished in Bhatkal. The media can write it as a threat, but we don’t care. But, we will do it. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but it is the decision of the Hindu community,” the MP had said. 

Hegde had also said that “the Hindu community won’t rest until more mosques are reclaimed”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi slammed the MP for his remarks.

The Uttara Kannada MP, who is known for his virulent speeches, had been silent for the past four years but has suddenly become active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumata Police have filed a case invoking sections related to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district against Hegde. Karwar SP Vishnuvarshan said that investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2024

sushant.jpg

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a college student and attempting to kill her by stabbing around a dozen times in broad daylight under the limits of Ullal police station on the outskirts of the city.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the convict Sushanth alias Shan, 31, had waylaid the woman and injured her grievously by stabbing her on her chest, stomach and other parts of the body after outraging the modesty on June 28, 2019.

The 20-year-old student of MBA at a private college at Karkala and a resident of Bagambila, was assaulted even after she fell on the ground.

The accused had later attempted to kill himself by injuring his neck and hand. Ullal police had booked a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC. The second additional district and sessions (special) court judge Preethi KP delivered a verdict on Thursday.

The accused was earlier booked by Karkala police, and a court had remanded him in judicial custody for harassing the woman to marry him.

He committed the crime again on June 28, 2019, after being released from jail on bail. The girl, who was apparently returning from college had as usual, alighted at KSHEMA bus stand at Deralakatte around 4.30 pm and was walking towards home located behind the hospital when Sushanth who came from behind in a scooter suddenly attacked her. The girl collapsed on the road after she was stabbed multiple times. 

The then sub-inspector of Ullal police station Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The investigation had produced CCTV footage from two cameras. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021, and 21 witnesses were examined.

Judge Preethi KP while pronouncing the judgment, declared him guilty of all offences he was charged with. While the accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh under Section 307 of the IPC, he was awarded seven years of jail and Rs 1 lakh penalty under Section 326 of the IPC. Meanwhile, under Section 354 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to one year of jail and penalty of Rs 10,000. While one month of simple imprisonment was awarded under Section 341 of the IPC, Rs 1,000 penalty has been imposed on him under Section 309 of the IPC.

The jail term will run consecutively, the SPP said adding that Rs 2 lakh from the penalty will be handed over to the complainant woman.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 19,2024

indoreheartattack.jpg

A 19-year-old student, who was a fitness enthusiast, died of suspected cardiac arrest when he was attending a lecture at a coaching centre in Indore on Wednesday. 

CCTV footage has emerged of Raj Lodhi suddenly slumping over on his desk. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Raj was a native of Satna who had moved 650km to Indore to prepare for competitive exams, said Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Rajkumar Yadav.

Teachers at the coaching institute said Raj complained of sudden pain and uneasiness at 12:49pm.

"He folded his hands and was listening to the lecture when he suddenly fell face first on the desk. At first, I thought he was feeling sleepy, but I saw his facial expressions changing, as if he were in pain. I tried to rub his back, but I felt his body become stiff and he fell from the bench," said Rahul Yadav, a friend sitting next to him.

Teachers alerted the coaching management, and Raj was taken to hospital within 5-7 minutes, but he was declared dead by the doctors. His family members arrived in Indore at night. Raj's body was handed over to them after autopsy on Thursday. He was cremated in his hometown.

Dr Bharat Vajpayee, who conducted the preliminary autopsy, said, "It is suspected he died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause will be clear after the examination is over."

Raj was on a 'protein diet' and used to hit the gym at 5am every day, his elder brother Akshay said, adding that he was lately battling hairfall and had taken some pills for it. Their father, Madhav Lodhi, works with the PHE department. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.