  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru vlogger murder: Boyfriend embarks on North India tour after stabbing lover

Bengaluru vlogger murder: Boyfriend embarks on North India tour after stabbing lover

News Network
November 30, 2024

vlogger.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Bengaluru police have unraveled the brutal murder of Assam-born vlogger and counselor Maya Gogoi, apprehending her boyfriend-turned-assailant, Aarav Hanoy, from Devanahalli on the city’s outskirts. Aarav, a Kerala native, confessed to the crime, citing a personal quarrel as the trigger for his actions.

“We are still verifying his statements to determine whether the murder was premeditated. Scientific validation will help us establish the exact motive,” stated DCP (East) Devaraju.

A Sinister Timeline

The investigation revealed that after the crime, Aarav fled the scene, traveling extensively across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before returning to Bengaluru. Using CCTV footage and tracking efforts, police located him near Devanahalli, where he was arrested on Friday.

Aarav and Maya had checked into a service apartment on November 23. A heated argument led Aarav to stab Maya to death using a knife he had ordered online along with a nylon rope. After the murder, Aarav shockingly spent two days in the apartment with Maya's lifeless body, reportedly smoking cigarettes in front of the corpse before fleeing the scene on November 26.

The Relationship and the Crime

Aarav and Maya met six months ago via the Bumble app, leading to a relationship. Aarav, an intern earning Rs 15,000 monthly, had been in Bengaluru for six months, while Maya worked at counseling centers in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. Maya’s sister, who lived with her, was aware of the relationship.

On November 22, Maya informed her sister she wouldn’t be returning home, citing an office party. The following night, she messaged again, stating she was out partying. CCTV footage from the apartment shows Maya entering the room with Aarav, appearing cheerful and at ease.

Police Action and Next Steps

The police deployed three teams, with one tracking Aarav in Kerala and another in North Karnataka. After extensive efforts, they arrested him in Devanahalli. “The formalities of the arrest will be completed by tomorrow, and we’ll take him into custody for further investigation,” the DCP said.

The shocking crime, discovered within the Indiranagar police station limits on November 26, has sent shockwaves through the city. Investigators are piecing together the sequence of events as further details emerge in this harrowing case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2024

DKudupi.jpg

Mangaluru: The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are witnessing a fascinating weather pattern, with chilly early mornings giving way to dry, sweltering afternoons. Over the past two days, dense fog blanketed the rural landscapes, while urban centers like Mangaluru felt the stark contrast of brisk mornings and peak afternoon heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that in rural areas, the morning chill caused temperatures to dip by one to two degrees Celsius below the seasonal norm, intensifying the fog. Monday saw Mangaluru recording a maximum temperature of 33.3°C and a minimum of 22.6°C, reflective of the sharp day-night variation.

While mornings painted a serene picture with mist-covered trees and a cool ambiance, the afternoons proved relentless, with temperatures soaring between 11 am and 3 pm, offering little respite. Currently, there are no signs of rainfall, with forecasts predicting the continuation of this dual weather pattern for the coming days.

Local residents have mixed feelings about this weather trend. Farmers in rural areas appreciate the cool mornings that ease early chores but express concerns over the dry afternoons, which may affect crop irrigation if the dry spell prolongs. In contrast, urban dwellers are enjoying the foggy mornings but brace for the scorching afternoons.

Meteorologists attribute the sudden chill to shifts in atmospheric pressure along the coast, a precursor to possible weather transitions in December. Whether this pattern persists or leads to unexpected changes remains to be seen, but the twin districts are clearly caught in nature's dramatic play of contrasts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 30,2024

vlogger.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Bengaluru police have unraveled the brutal murder of Assam-born vlogger and counselor Maya Gogoi, apprehending her boyfriend-turned-assailant, Aarav Hanoy, from Devanahalli on the city’s outskirts. Aarav, a Kerala native, confessed to the crime, citing a personal quarrel as the trigger for his actions.

“We are still verifying his statements to determine whether the murder was premeditated. Scientific validation will help us establish the exact motive,” stated DCP (East) Devaraju.

A Sinister Timeline

The investigation revealed that after the crime, Aarav fled the scene, traveling extensively across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before returning to Bengaluru. Using CCTV footage and tracking efforts, police located him near Devanahalli, where he was arrested on Friday.

Aarav and Maya had checked into a service apartment on November 23. A heated argument led Aarav to stab Maya to death using a knife he had ordered online along with a nylon rope. After the murder, Aarav shockingly spent two days in the apartment with Maya's lifeless body, reportedly smoking cigarettes in front of the corpse before fleeing the scene on November 26.

The Relationship and the Crime

Aarav and Maya met six months ago via the Bumble app, leading to a relationship. Aarav, an intern earning Rs 15,000 monthly, had been in Bengaluru for six months, while Maya worked at counseling centers in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. Maya’s sister, who lived with her, was aware of the relationship.

On November 22, Maya informed her sister she wouldn’t be returning home, citing an office party. The following night, she messaged again, stating she was out partying. CCTV footage from the apartment shows Maya entering the room with Aarav, appearing cheerful and at ease.

Police Action and Next Steps

The police deployed three teams, with one tracking Aarav in Kerala and another in North Karnataka. After extensive efforts, they arrested him in Devanahalli. “The formalities of the arrest will be completed by tomorrow, and we’ll take him into custody for further investigation,” the DCP said.

The shocking crime, discovered within the Indiranagar police station limits on November 26, has sent shockwaves through the city. Investigators are piecing together the sequence of events as further details emerge in this harrowing case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 29,2024

masjidsambal.jpg

New DelhiI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid committee to approach the Allahabad High Court and told the district court not to act until then upon a survey ordered on a claim of the mosque having built on a pre-existing temple.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar directed Uttar Pradesh to maintain peace and harmony in the area, where four protesters were killed during the heavy stone pelting. The court also ordered the survey report of the advocate commissioner's report should be kept in sealed cover.

"We don't want anything to happen in the meanwhile...Let them (Shahi Jama Masjid committee) exercise appropriate remedies. We will keep this pending," the bench said.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for plaintiff Hari Shankar Jain and others submitted the next date of hearing has been fixed for January 8 before the civil judge (senior division).

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner committee, contended the order is capable of great public mischief. He said as of 10 such suits are pending across the country where the survey is sought to be conducted.

"We hope and trust the trial court will not take any proceedings...We have not expressed any opinion on merits," the bench said, fixing the matter for consideration in the week commencing on January 6.

In case any revision application is filed, it should be heard within three days before the High Court, the bench ordered.

At the outset, the bench said it had some reservations with the order passed by the Civil Judge (senior division) on November 19.

The court told the Uttar Pradesh government represented by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that the district administration has to remain neutral and maintain peace in the area.

The court directed the plaintiff not to file any papers.

It also ordered the advocate commissioner's report should be kept in a sealed cover.

The petitioner committee questioned the validity of the survey ordered within a short period, triggering violence in the area and leading to the death of four protestors.

The plea filed by the Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal claimed "the hot haste" in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day and suddenly another survey was conducted after a couple of days with a notice of barely six hours that had given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatened the secular and democratic fabric of the nation.

The survey was ordered by a civil judge (senior division) on a suit filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain and others.

According to the plaintiffs, Shahi Jama Masjid at Chandausi was built by Mughal emperor Babar in 1526 after demolishing the Shri Harihar temple.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.