  2. Man kills 90-yr-old mother and wife, then commits suicide over ‘financial woes’ in Kanhangad

News Network
February 17, 2024

Kasaragod: In a suspected case of murder-suicide, three persons of a family were found dead in their rented house behind Kanhangad Railway Station on Saturday, February 17.

Hosdurg police identified the deceased as Suryaprakash (55), his wife Geetha (48), and his mother Leela (90).The women were found dead in the bedroom and Suryaprakash in the kitchen. 

Police found in the house a suicide note, purportedly written by Suryaprakash, a watchmaker who was running 'Scientific Watch Works' at the old bus stand in Kanhangad town. The suicide note mentions financial liabilities on the family.

The details have to be investigated, said an officer at Hosdurg Station. Suryaprakash allegedly gave poison to his mother and wife before he hanged himself.

Suryaprakash and Geetha are survived by three children, Aishwarya, Arya, and Ajay. "The daughters are married and Ajay is working in a private company in Ernakulam," said Kanhangad councillor from Avikkara A V Lakshmi, who had known the family for decades. 

The wife's house is in Avikkara and Suryaprakash was from the South, she said. "They have been living in Avikkara for at least 30 years," said Lakshmi.

According to police, Suryaprakash phoned his son Ajay Saturday morning and reportedly told him "Mother and grandmother have gone. I am also going".

Ajay immediately called a friend and asked him to rush to his house. By the time he reached the house, all three were gone. 

News Network
February 9,2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

News Network
February 9,2024

Haldwani, Feb 9: Two people died and 250 were injured in widespread violence over the demolition of a madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday. The city has been placed under curfew, with shoot-at-sight orders issued against rioters and internet services completely shut down.

The confrontation reached a boiling point when a team of government officials, accompanied by policemen, attempted to raze the structures following a court order. The madrasa and mosque had been declared illegal by the administration, leading to their demolition. However, this move was met with fierce resistance from residents in the Vanbhulpura area of Haldwani.

Earlier it was reported that four people had died in the clashes but the district magistrate later revised the death count to two. 

The clash led to injuries to over 50 policemen, with several administration officials, municipal workers, and journalists also caught in the crossfire. The large group, described as "unruly elements," threw stones at the officials, prompting the police to retaliate with tear gas. The violence escalated as vehicles outside the police station were set on fire.

The demolitions carried out with heavy police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) presence, aimed to clear government land allegedly encroached upon by the madrasa and the mosque. The demolitions complied with a court order, said senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena.

As the bulldozer razed the structures, enraged residents, including women, took to the streets in protest. As they broke barricades and clashed with the police, the situation escalated rapidly. Mobs then hurled stones at cops, municipal workers, and journalists, resulting in injuries and damage to property. More than 20 motorcycles and a security bus were set ablaze.

"Police did not provoke anyone. Despite that, they were attacked, a police station was vandalised and the rioters tried to burn police personnel inside the station," said Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a team had been dispatched to the area to carry out the demolition after a court order. The Chief Minister stressed that "anti-social elements" in the area had clashed with the police. Additional police and central forces are being deployed to restore order. Mr Dhami has appealed to the public to maintain peace.

Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay claimed that the madrasa and namaz site were illegal, highlighting that the Haldwani civic body had previously seized three acres of nearby land and sealed the structures. The Chief Minister, in a meeting with senior officials, discussed prohibitory orders and the necessity for a shoot-at-sight policy against rioters to control the escalating unrest.

As a precautionary measure, a curfew has been imposed across Haldwani; shops and schools have been closed in the affected areas. The situation remains tense, with the Chief Minister urging officials to deal sternly with "anarchic elements." The injured are being treated in hospital, with many suffering head and face injuries.

The Uttarakhand High Court had a hearing on Thursday on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the demolition. The court, however, did not grant relief, and the demolition continued. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 14.

News Network
February 10,2024

BJPjadeja.jpg

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lashed out on his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who in an interview has put blame on son’s wife Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. The cricketer has termed his father’s interview to a popular daily “nonsensical and scripted.”

Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, in a startling allegation, said that problems started in their relationship after the cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father has told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

Jadeja has hit back on his father by putting a note on social media.

“Let’s ignore what’s said in the scripted interviews,” Jadeja put out a note on X.
In the note, written in Gujarati, the India all-rounder has requested his father to not tarnish the image of his wife.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to hamstring injury has shown good progress after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The team management is confident that he will also be available to play on his home ground.

Jadeja’s father has accused Rivaba, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat and has defeated her husband’s sister Naynaba, who contested from the Congress party.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Anirudhsing said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years,” he said.

