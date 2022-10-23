  1. Home
  2. Molested and humiliated by classmate, Muslim BDS student jumps to death from 4th floor

News Network
October 23, 2022

Meerut: A 19-year-old female student studying in a private university in Meerut breathed her last, two days after she jumped off the fourth floor of the institute after being molested and threatened by a male classmate belong to Hindu community. 

Police said Vania Asad Sheikh, a second year BDS student, took this extreme step after a male student of the same institute attempted to molest her.

Police have arrested the 20-year-old accused, identified as Siddhant Kumar Panwar. Meanwhile, Vania’s burial rites were performed on Saturday by her family, police said.

Footage retrieved from CCTV cameras on the fourth floor of the building shows the girl jumping off the roof Wednesday afternoon. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital around 3 pm Friday, October 21.

According to police, “The accused tried to molest her and when she resisted, he slapped her twice in the presence of other students. Feeling humiliated, Vania took the extreme step” as per the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The accused has been booked for abetment to suicide. He was produced in a court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. 

News Network
October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: India saw a single-day rise of 1,542 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 182 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The case tally climbed to 4,46,32,430, while the active cases have declined to 26,449, it said. There has been a decrease of 385 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The death toll increased to 5,28,913 with eight fresh fatalities, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala. The three new fatalities were reported from Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,77,068, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.37 crore doses of vaccines against Covid have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

News Network
October 18,2022

Kedarnath, Oct 18: Six people, including two pilots, were killed after a helicopter carrying the Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand today.

According to sources, the helicopter crashed near Garu Chatti.

Six bodies have been retrieved so far. Four of the victims are pilgrims.

Rescue operation is underway.  more details to follow

News Network
October 15,2022

india.jpg

Lagging behind most south Asian countries, India has ranked 107th on Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries ranked. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been rated as ‘serious’ by European NGOs, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.

India slipped six places from its 2021 ranking of 101 among 116 countries. Last year, the country’s score was 28.2.

The Global Hunger Index scores are determined based on the values of four component indicators – child mortality, child stunting, child wasting and undernourishment. The Index, published annually, tracks hunger globally as well as by region and country. The publishers sourced the data for the indicators from various multilateral agencies, including the UN, UNICEF, World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Almost all of India’s neighbours fared well with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar ranking 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively. With a score of less than five, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.

Those who ranked below India are Afghanistan, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

The Global Hunger Index 2022 could not determine the ranks of 15 countries, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Guinea, Burundi, and Mozambique, due to the lack of data, the report said.

Following the report, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying that the country’s score has worsened since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that 22.4 crore people in India were undernourished.

“When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP aims to create a five trillion economy but ranks 107 on the hunger index.

“Even 106 countries, up to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing bread for two times,” he tweeted in Hindi.

