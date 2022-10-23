Molested and humiliated by classmate, Muslim BDS student jumps to death from 4th floor

Meerut: A 19-year-old female student studying in a private university in Meerut breathed her last, two days after she jumped off the fourth floor of the institute after being molested and threatened by a male classmate belong to Hindu community.

Police said Vania Asad Sheikh, a second year BDS student, took this extreme step after a male student of the same institute attempted to molest her.

Police have arrested the 20-year-old accused, identified as Siddhant Kumar Panwar. Meanwhile, Vania’s burial rites were performed on Saturday by her family, police said.

Footage retrieved from CCTV cameras on the fourth floor of the building shows the girl jumping off the roof Wednesday afternoon. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital around 3 pm Friday, October 21.

According to police, “The accused tried to molest her and when she resisted, he slapped her twice in the presence of other students. Feeling humiliated, Vania took the extreme step” as per the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The accused has been booked for abetment to suicide. He was produced in a court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.