  2. Newly married man, his brother killed as bomb-laden home theatre gifted by wife’s ex-lover explodes

News Network
April 5, 2023

The police have solved the case of a home theatre music system explosion in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh and arrested former lover of a newly married woman for allegedly planting a bomb in the electronic device with an intention to kill the couple, an official said on Wednesday, April 5.

The woman's husband Hemendra Merawi (30) and his brother Rajkumar (32) were killed following the explosion in the music system, gifted by accused Sarju Markam (33), a married man from Chhapla village in Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Markam was arrested from Balaghat on Tuesday after his involvement in the crime surfaced during the investigation, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said. 

"The accused told the police that he had planted the explosive in the home theatre and gifted it to the newly married couple in a bid to kill them," he said.

Merawi, a resident of Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits, got married to a 29-year-old woman from nearby Anjana village on March 31 and the wedding reception was held in his house on April 1, he said.

On Monday, when Merawi was trying to switch on the home theatre received as the wedding gift, it exploded. Merawi died on the spot and five others including his elder brother suffered injuries, the official said.

His brother later succumbed during treatment at the district hospital, he added.

The forensic team spotted traces of gunpowder during investigation of the spot following which family members of the bride and groom were questioned, he said.

The questioning and call details revealed that Merawi's wife was in constant touch with Markam. The duo had an affair and Markam was unhappy since the woman stopped talking to him after her marriage got fixed with Merawi, the official said.

Merawi's call details also revealed that he spoke to Markam on March 30, the day when the former's wedding rituals began, he said.

Based on the investigation, police reached a shop in Mandai area of Balaghat from where the music system, which had Sony brand name printed on it, was purchased and questioned the shop owner who confirmed that Markam had bought it, he said.

The police subsequently zeroed-in on Markam, who worked as an auto mechanic in Birsa (Balaghat), and arrested him, the official said.

Markam told the police that he "committed the crime and revealed that he used ammonium nitrate, petrol and gunpowder retrieved from firecrackers, weighing about 2 kg, to make the bomb and fitted it inside the home theatre."

He used the device power supply as a mechanism to trigger the blast, the police official said. Markam came on a motorcycle to Chamari on April 1, the reception day, and placed the wrapped music system along with other gifts and went from there, he said.

Singh said Markam had worked in a stone crusher plant in 2015-16 in Indore and learnt from there how to make bombs using ammonium nitrate.

The accused had collected ammonium nitrate from the same crusher plant and kept it with him, the official said. After the woman refused to break up her marriage and stopped talking to Markam, he hatched a conspiracy to kill the couple, he added.

So far, the role of any other person has not been surfaced in the offence, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway. The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, he added.

News Network
March 29,2023

New Delhi, Mar 29: India recorded 2,151 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday (March 29), taking the tally of active cases to 11,903, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This number is the highest in the last five months.

The daily positivity rate, according to the health ministry, stands at 1.51 per cent. Seven covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours – three from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, and one from Karnataka.

The active cases at 922, now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, 220,65,76,697 doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far, with 11,336 people getting the injections under the nationwide vaccination drive.

News Network
March 22,2023

New Delhi, Mar 22: Awareness posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put up in various parts of Delhi, have triggered a police crackdown in which dozens of FIRs have been filed and six people have been arrested. Two of the arrested men own a printing press.

In a massive operation on Tuesday, the police took down nearly 2,000 posters from several places in Delhi. Most of these posters had the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country)".

Police said that the arrests were made for defacing public property and under the law that requires posters to have the name of the printing press. Delhi police said that they registered 138 FIRs on Tuesday, out of which 36 were for anti-Modi posters.

Some 2,000 posters, which were allegedly being delivered to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office, were seized by the police. Cops found the posters when they intercepted a van in the IP Estate area in Central Delhi. The driver told police that he had been instructed to deliver the posters to the AAP headquarters.

He said that he had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a tweet, questioned the FIRs and asked what was objectionable in the posters. The party also said that this was the "peak of Modi government's dictatorship".

The arrested printing press owners told the Delhi Police that they had received an order to print 50,000 "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters. The owners have been arrested as the posters did not have the name of the printing press.

The arrests have become the latest flashpoint between Centre and AAP. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused AAP of not following the law while putting up the posters.

"AAP doesn't have the courage to say that they put up the protests. They broke the law while putting up the posters," Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow to demand the ouster of PM Modi.

News Network
March 29,2023

The polling to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, March 29. 

The votes will be counted on May 13, said the CEC, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners, Anup Pandey and Arun Goel, during announcement of the schedule of the polls.

Here is the full schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 13
Last Date of Nominations: April 20
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 21
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 24
Date of Polls: May 10
Date of Counting: May 13

The Election Commission will set up polling stations for over 5.21 crore voters across the state's 224 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and 15 reserved for the ones belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 

There are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the state. The CEC said that 41,432 voters, who would turn 18 between January 2 to April 1, would also be eligible to cast votes in the coming elections. 

The registered voters in Karnataka also include 16,976 centenarian voters. The EC will make special outreach to the senior citizens, including the centenarians, to encourage them to cast votes.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023. 

