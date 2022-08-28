Mangaluru-born Divita Rai is Miss Diva Universe 2022

The new Miss Diva Universe 2022 is Divita Rai, a Mangaluru born girl settled in Mumbai. The 23-year-old beauty queen won the coveted title in a star-studded ceremony celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.

The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita Rai at the occasion. Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana was declared Miss Diva Supranational 2022. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video of the emotional moment when Harnaaz crowned her successor Divita Rai.

On Sunday night, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. The video shared by the Miss Universe page shows Harnaaz kissing the Miss Diva Universe crown before awarding it to Divita. Then, the two beauty queens walked the stage, dressed in beauteous gowns, wearing their coveted crowns and the sash declaring their titles.

Divita, who is also an architect by profession, studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture. Apart from being a professional model and architect, Divita loves to play badminton, basketball, paint, listen to music and read.

Divita changed 6 schools when she was growing up, travelled to different cities therefore she is adaptive.