Mangaluru-born Divita Rai is Miss Diva Universe 2022

News Network
August 29, 2022

The new Miss Diva Universe 2022 is Divita Rai, a Mangaluru born girl settled in Mumbai. The 23-year-old beauty queen won the coveted title in a star-studded ceremony celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant. 

The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita Rai at the occasion. Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana was declared Miss Diva Supranational 2022. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video of the emotional moment when Harnaaz crowned her successor Divita Rai. 

On Sunday night, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. The video shared by the Miss Universe page shows Harnaaz kissing the Miss Diva Universe crown before awarding it to Divita. Then, the two beauty queens walked the stage, dressed in beauteous gowns, wearing their coveted crowns and the sash declaring their titles.

Divita, who is also an architect by profession, studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture.  Apart from being a professional model and architect, Divita loves to play badminton, basketball, paint, listen to music and read. 

Divita changed 6 schools when she was growing up, travelled to different cities therefore she is adaptive.

News Network
August 27,2022

Mysuru, Aug 27: City police has filed an FIR against a swamiji of a Chitradurga-based prominent mutt under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls.

The police have booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

In all, FIR has been registered against four persons, including warden. According to the complaint, the Swamiji used to sexually abuse the high school girls, also students of free hostel run by the mutt, in Chitradurga.

However, the two students reached Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

According to  sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to concerned police in Chitradurga as the incident happened there.

News Network
August 19,2022

Chikkamagaluru, Dec 19: Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah was greeted with a black flag a Makkikoppa in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

Siddaramaiah is in the Chikkamagaluru district to visit the rain-affected areas. As his vehicle reached Makkikopa, a few BJP leaders allegedly waved black cloth at him and shouted slogans against him.

They also exhibited saffron shawl, black cloth, and portraits of Savarkar. The police later dispersed the protesters.

Black flags were also waved at Siddaramaiah when his vehicle reached Samskrita Vidyalaya at Menase in Sringeri. In retaliation, the Congress workers staged a protest, which led to an exchange of words among BJP and Congress workers.

The BJP workers shouted slogans of ‘Go back Siddaramaiah’ and displayed the portrait of Savarkar. While Congress workers shouted slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah. 

9 held over hurling eggs

Meanwhile, the Kushalnagar rural police in Kodagu have arrested nine persons in connection with hurling eggs on the car in which leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling. The police had booked cases against nine persons. 

MLA Appachuranjan and other BJP leaders have demanded the release of the arrested. All were arrested on Thursday late night. 

Siddaramaiah was greeted with black flags and hurled eggs at the car at Guddehosur in Kushalnagar when he was travelling to the rain- affected areas in Kodagu district on Thursday.

News Network
August 20,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A teenager was feared drowned as he went missing after visiting Tannirbhavi beach, here. 

The missing youth has been identified as Mohammed Kaif (19), a resident of Tannirbhavi.

It is learnt that Kaif had been to the beach for swimming on Friday, August 19 afternoon. 

It is feared that he might have got washed away by high tides while swimming. 

The family members with the help of locals and police are searching for the missing person.

